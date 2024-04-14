Arsenal vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Can Emery wreck old club’s title hopes?

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips for their crunch Premier League clash at The Emirates.

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery arrives back in North London to try to put a spoke in the Gunners’ title ambitions, while boosting his current Aston Villa side’s top-four dreams.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Aston Villa to win @ 9/1 with bet365

John McGinn Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 10/3 with bet365

Declan Rice Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 5/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

High-flying Villa overpriced to produce Emirates upset

It wouldn’t be a Premier League title race without a twist or turn somewhere along the line and it’s entirely possible one could be served up at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

If you go by the prices you’d say Villa have absolutely no chance of turning over Mikel Arteta’s league leaders - but it’s the price that determines the bet.

And the truth is that Villa look like major value at 9/1.

Villa have gone into the weekend in fifth place in the table, only 11 points behind Arsenal. There is far less between these teams than is implied by the odds.

Arsenal are clearly doing almost nothing wrong at the moment though Tuesday night’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League registered as a minor setback.

And Villa have had two days’ less time to prepare for this assignment having beaten Lille 2-1 in the Conference League on Thursday.

Villa are clearly the more inconsistent of the two, but when they are good they are very good and they are unquestionably overpriced.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Aston Villa to win at 9/1 with bet365

In-form McGinn can hit the Gunners’ target

Villa will be without key midfielder Douglas Luiz for the trip to London, but Youri Tielemans is a top-class alternative alongside John McGinn.

And, if you believe that there is some value to be had around Villa, then the 10/3 that the Scottish midfielder gets at least one shot on target ought to be considered.

McGinn scored against Lille on Thursday night, his ninth goal of an impressive season. He averages 1.2 shots per game and playing more centrally in Luiz’s absence he can get into areas where he is a threat.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Tip 2: John McGinn Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 10/3 with bet365

Nice price Rice to entice shots bet

Of course, if Villa have scoring options throughout their side then they pale next to those at the disposal of Arteta.

He has choices galore with his frontmen and you know that the Gunners will be peppering Emi Martinez in the Villa net.

But it’s not just his strikers getting in on the goalscoring act. Declan Rice, like McGinn a tireless midfielder, is enjoying a freedom never experienced in his West Ham days and has six goals to his name.

Again, the England ace looks a decent bet to get at least one shot on target.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Declan Rice Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 5/4 with bet365