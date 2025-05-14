Munich travel guide: All you need to know for your UEFA Champions League final 2025 trip

Known as the home of Oktoberfest, Munich is known for its history and culture, as well as being a hub for sports, hosting the Allianz Arena just north of the city. So, whether you want to dive into the history of the Bavarian capital or venture through the markets and restaurants, there’s something for everyone.

Can’t make your mind up? Venture through the interactive map below to see all of the hotspots and their distance from the Marienplatz - and you can even book onto a tour or two whilst you’re at it.

For those football and sports fans out there, you’ll want to take a trip to Allianz Arena, which hosts regular matches with Bayern Munich hosting their home matches in the stadium. With this, you’ll find the FC Bayern Munich Museum inside the arena, where you can take tours and trips to explore the trophy-winning history of the team.

If that’s not enough sports for you, visit the Olympiapark. Constructed for the 1972 Summer Olympics, it is now a space for cultural festivals and events and home to the Olympic Hall and Olympic Tower. You’ll also find another massive stadium here, the Olympiastadion, which hosts live music and events regularly.

It wouldn’t be a trip to Munich without sussing out the generous beer culture of the city. With it being the main host for the Oktoberfest, you’ll find major breweries all across Munich, as well as masses of beer houses, gardens and pubs to park up at.

In the centre near Marienplatz is Altstadt Old Town, with historical sights to explore. Look to the Viktualienmarkt to enjoy fresh local produce and brews to taste, or head to the New Town Hall, which hosts the city government, including the council, offices of the mayor and the administration.