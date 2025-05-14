Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
bayern munich fan holds up thomas muller scarf in front of allianz arenaGetty Images
Caitlin Casey

Munich travel guide: All you need to know for your UEFA Champions League final 2025 trip

SHOPPING
Champions League
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich

Get your itinerary ready ahead of the PSG and Inter Milan final in Munich

Accommodation
munich landscape

Where to stay

  • Choose from hotels, apartments, hostels, and other accommodations available in the city of Munich
  • Marienplatz and Old Town are central locations to scout out
  • Whilst neighbourhoods like Schwabing and Geising have bars, restaurants and cafes to explore
From€64
Activities
munich activities

What to do

  • From the Olympiapark to the Allianz Arena, there is a whole mass of sights to see in the German city
  • Go on tours and be guided through hotspots like the Old Town and Schloss Nymphenburg
  • Head to the Viktualienmarkt for fresh brews and local produce, open Monday to Saturday
From€27
Tickets
Allianz Arena Munich Stadium

UCL Final 2025 tickets

  • Secure last-minute tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final
  • Teams: PSG vs Inter Milan
  • Date: Saturday 31st May, 2025
  • Kick Off: 21:00 CET
  • Location: Allianz Arena, Munich

*Official UEFA Champions League Final ticket prices start from €90. Available tickets on resale sites may be higher.

From€90
Accommodation
munich landscape

Where to stay

  • Choose from hotels, apartments, hostels, and other accommodations available in the city of Munich
  • Marienplatz and Old Town are central locations to scout out
  • Whilst neighbourhoods like Schwabing and Geising have bars, restaurants and cafes to explore
From€64
Activities
munich activities

What to do

  • From the Olympiapark to the Allianz Arena, there is a whole mass of sights to see in the German city
  • Go on tours and be guided through hotspots like the Old Town and Schloss Nymphenburg
  • Head to the Viktualienmarkt for fresh brews and local produce, open Monday to Saturday
From€27
Tickets
Allianz Arena Munich Stadium

UCL Final 2025 tickets

  • Secure last-minute tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final
  • Teams: PSG vs Inter Milan
  • Date: Saturday 31st May, 2025
  • Kick Off: 21:00 CET
  • Location: Allianz Arena, Munich

*Official UEFA Champions League Final ticket prices start from €90. Available tickets on resale sites may be higher.

From€90
Accommodation
munich landscape

Where to stay

  • Choose from hotels, apartments, hostels, and other accommodations available in the city of Munich
  • Marienplatz and Old Town are central locations to scout out
  • Whilst neighbourhoods like Schwabing and Geising have bars, restaurants and cafes to explore
From€64

So you’ve got your tickets for the Champions League final, and your squad is Munich-bound. Now, it’s all about planning where you should go, what you should do and how to soak up the buzz of the German city - as a football fan, you'll be spoiled for choice.

Search for hotels in Munich
Book now

As the home of Bayern Munich, the city offers plenty for sports fanatics. With supporters flocking in to get a piece of the action in the Champions League Final at the end of May, expect buzz and excitement leading up to the kick-off at the Allianz Arena. Picture beer gardens, sports bars and outdoor spaces filled with chatter and museums to fill your days up with - not to mention Bavarian food on offer in traditional restaurants and cafes. Even if you've just got one day in Munich, you'll sure be able to make the most of it.

Heading to a new city for a matchday always calls for a plan. We’ve got the low-down on everything you need to know as a sports and football fan, so you don’t have to do the hard work. Let’s get to it.

  • munich where to staygetty images

    Where to stay in Munich

    With almost 1.5 million residents and an easy-to-navigate public transport (including U-Bahn, S-Bahn, trams and buses across the city), there are loads of places to stay in Munich.

    Hunting down the best budget Munich hotels, hostels, and rentals? Just scroll through the interactive map below to find the accommodation that works best for you.

    If you’re looking to be in the centre, look for hostels and hotels around Marienplatz and the Old Town to be right in the centre. Whilst this can get a little bit costly during peak times, this will be the easiest way to access all the culture, restaurants and breweries in the centre of Munich.

    Otherwise, the neighbourhoods of the city make for a good set-up, with Munich broken up into lots of different spaces for different itineraries. If you’re looking for nightlife and breweries, Giesing and Glockenbachviertel are known for their alternative scene with trendy pubs and hangouts to choose from - the latter being known as the hub for the queer scene. For somewhere a little more low-key, take to Haidhausen, with good links you can jump into the city and full of playgrounds and coffee shops for those family days out.

  • what to do in munichGetty Images

    What to do in Munich

    Known as the home of Oktoberfest, Munich is known for its history and culture, as well as being a hub for sports, hosting the Allianz Arena just north of the city. So, whether you want to dive into the history of the Bavarian capital or venture through the markets and restaurants, there’s something for everyone.

    Can’t make your mind up? Venture through the interactive map below to see all of the hotspots and their distance from the Marienplatz - and you can even book onto a tour or two whilst you’re at it.

    For those football and sports fans out there, you’ll want to take a trip to Allianz Arena, which hosts regular matches with Bayern Munich hosting their home matches in the stadium. With this, you’ll find the FC Bayern Munich Museum inside the arena, where you can take tours and trips to explore the trophy-winning history of the team.

    If that’s not enough sports for you, visit the Olympiapark. Constructed for the 1972 Summer Olympics, it is now a space for cultural festivals and events and home to the Olympic Hall and Olympic Tower. You’ll also find another massive stadium here, the Olympiastadion, which hosts live music and events regularly.

    It wouldn’t be a trip to Munich without sussing out the generous beer culture of the city. With it being the main host for the Oktoberfest, you’ll find major breweries all across Munich, as well as masses of beer houses, gardens and pubs to park up at.

    In the centre near Marienplatz is Altstadt Old Town, with historical sights to explore. Look to the Viktualienmarkt to enjoy fresh local produce and brews to taste, or head to the New Town Hall, which hosts the city government, including the council, offices of the mayor and the administration.

  • munich activitiesGetty Images

    Where to drink in Munich

    Hailed as the beer capital of the world and home to Germany’s traditional Oktoberfest, maybe one of the most important parts of Munich culture is its love for beer.

    If you want to taste the real stuff - local Munich beer - head to one of the six official breweries: Augustiner, Hacker-Pschorr, Hofbräu, Löwenbräu, Paulaner, and Spaten. These six are the only breweries allowed to label their beer as Münchner Bier and provide the beer for the Oktoberfest festival every year. And, the beer halls don’t stop there. Whilst you can visit, taste and enjoy the beers at all of these six breweries, there are a myriad of beer cellars, gardens and pubs lining the streets in Munich, so you’ll have a chance to sit back and enjoy the drink of Germany easily.

    For cocktails, wine and cosy bars to curl up in, the drinks scene, bars and clubs in Munich extend widely past just beer and breweries. Once you’ve tried a beer hall or two, head to the cocktail bars dotted across the city. Zephyr bar south of the centre offers trendy decor with local German gins to taste, whilst Bürgerhaus Glockenbachwerkstatt is a cultural hub putting on live music and outdoor seating for those easy summer hangouts.

    Outdoor settings your kinda thing? Check out Chinesischer Turm, a massive outdoor space in the heart of the Englischer Garten (a must-see for nature lovers), that can hold up to 7,000 visitors. Stroll through the park before stopping off here for garden drinks with local food options and drinks to choose from.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • munich food market stallgetty images

    Where to eat in Munich

    In Germany, you’ll find a host of traditional dishes to enjoy, like schnitzel and weisswurst, across the country, including the stomping grounds of Munich. And, with the city being the Bavarian capital, you’ll also find the Schmalznudel doughnut and Schweinbraten (roast pork) to taste to your heart's content.

    When it comes to eating, then, you’ll have enough choice from the best restaurants in Munich to fill up sufficiently. Look to the cellar restaurant of Ratskeller or the buzzing Augustiner Klosterwirt for local hearty dishes located around the centre of Marienplatz. For more international eats, you can enjoy DO & CO, Pizzarei and Brenna for European-inspired choices, or head to the Secret Garden just south of the centre for a spot of sushi.

  • Football Bar Munich Getty Images

    Where to watch the football in Munich

    If you can get your hands on a ticket right inside one of the Munich stadiums, you’ll be in good hands for an impressive match. For Bayern Munich home games, go to theAllianz Arena, or look for 1860 Munich games at Grünwalder Stadion.

    When major football tournaments roll around, keep your eyes peeled for Munich’s official (and very popular) Fan Zones. The Olympiapark and Marienplatz areas will transform into massive hubs where you can grab a beer and watch the game on large screens. Expect lots of cheering and great vibes to go along with it.

    In Munich, there are a huge number of pubs, beer gardens, and venues that will show games on screens regularly. You might want to search up sports bars like The Keg Bar, Ned Kelly’s, or Stadion an der Schleißheimer Straße to catch a glimpse of games whilst they’re live, depending on when you take your trip to Munich.

    How to get tickets for the Allianz Arena

    If you’re looking to secure some tickets to the Allianz Arena, there are matches on regularly, including Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga league games. Head to the official Allianz Arena website to get your tickets to the matches whilst they're still available. If you're looking for some last-minute choices, you can also head to second-hand ticket sellers that offer you a seat at the games. Head to popular, large second-hand ticket options, like Stubhub.ie, so you know what you're getting.

    Buy Allianz Arena tickets on StubHub
    Get tickets
  • allianz arenaGetty Images

    How to buy tickets to the Champions League final in Munich

    Trying to secure Champions League Final tickets for PSG vs Inter Milan? The respective clubs and UEFA had 64,500 seats on offer through the official ticket portals for the game on the 31st May 2025. These platforms typically have application ballot systems due to the high demand for the final, so you may have missed out on securing your seat at the final.

    Fret not, though. If you haven’t managed to get your hands on any tickets, second-hand ticket retailers can be a good bet to get some last-minute Champions League Final tickets. Look to leading retailers like StubHub to get a chance to grab a seat at the final.

    Buy UEFA Champions League Final tickets on StubHub
    Get tickets

Frequently asked questions

You can adjust your trip to suit your itinerary depending on what you're doing in Munich. To make the most of the Bavarian culture, you’ll want to ensure you’re spending at least two to three days in the German city. In that time, you’ll be able to see most of the cultural sights, try some traditional food like Weisswurst (white sausage) and Leberkäse (liver meatloaf).

If you want to stay for a bit longer, there are loads of day trips and a mass of tours to explore. Look at venturing to Neuschwanstein Castle, a 19th-century palace a few hours from the city, or stay in the centre and take a tour to the Olympiapark and walk through the sports culture of the German city.

As a popular European city for tourists, Munich is a safe city to explore and easy to access through public transport modes. Known as “millionendorf” (which translates to ‘village of a million people’, it’s known as a city of a large population that still keeps a small-town feel through its intimate neighbourhoods and relaxed energy.

Logistically, it’s good to know that a lot of shops won’t be open on a Sunday, as well as paying close attention to shop and restaurant closing times, as these might change.

It’s good to carry cash, just in case smaller shops and stalls may only take cash and always remember to pack flexibly. Depending on when you visit, the temperature can change fast, so you might find the sun or rain comes and goes, and not to mention the drop in temperature in winter mornings and nights. Keep layers available and make sure to check the weather forecast before you go.

In terms of weather, you may want to visit during spring (March to May) or fall (September to October), when temperatures are a little milder and the atmosphere allows for touring around easily.

For a bit of traditional culture, the most buzzing time to visit Munich is around late September through to early October, when tourists and locals alike flock to the city to celebrate possibly the most famous German festival: Oktoberfest. Grab a stein of beer and enjoy the 16-day festival with 7 million other celebrants.

Munich is a safe city to travel around and is easy to walk in, especially in the more central neighbourhoods. There are easy public transport links like the U-Bahn (subway), S-Bahn (trains), trams and buses if you want to hop on to jump around, but you can efficiently walk from spot to spot once you’re in the city.