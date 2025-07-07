Location Basel, Switzerland Capacity 38,512 (football) and up to 40,000 Home teams FC Basel and the Switzerland national team Tickets St. Jakob-Park tickets

There are five nail-biting games to be played at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, including the final. Tickets are already on sale, and with the largest capacity of all the stadiums at 34,250, many fans will be flocking to Basel to get a glimpse of the tournament.

You can see big hitters in their early stages, including the likes of Germany and Denmark or Netherlands and France, all looking for the chance to get to the knockout stages of the Women's Euro 2025. Later stages, such as the quarter-final tickets which will take place at the stadium in Basel, are yet to be decided, but are likely to be tense matches for those who make it that far.

St. Jakob Park schedule: Women's Euro 2025 matches in Basel

Match Date Kick-off (BST) Tickets Switzerland vs Norway Wednesday, July 2 21:00 Tickets Germany vs Denmark Tuesday, July 8 18:00 Tickets Netherlands vs France Sunday, July 13 21:00 Tickets Quarter-final (TBD) Saturday, July 19 21:00 Tickets Final (TBD) Sunday, July 27 18:00 Tickets

How to get to St. Jakob Park Stadium

Try these public transport options in Basel:

Train: Hop on the dedicated matchday shuttle from Basel SBB train station, which departs every 20 minutes from three hours before kick-off. The journey is only five minutes.

Trams: Grab the trams from Fan Zones Barfüsserplatz or Messeplatz directly to the stadium. Or, the 10 and 11 Basel SBB trains will take you to Basel Dreispitz for a 10-minute walk to the arena.

Bus: Use the 36 bus service towards Schifflände and get off at Basel, St. Jakob.

Walk: The stadium is approximately a 40-minute walk from the city centre, and will probably have the hustle of fans and supporters along with it.

Parking: There are no parking facilities available at the stadium on Euro match days, so make sure you leave your car behind.

Women's Euro 2025 Fan Zones in Basel

Basel has not one, but two Fan Zones you could find yourself at during the Women's Euro tournament, located in Barfüsserplatz and Messeplatz.

You can enjoy a range of Swiss artists playing throughout the tournament, as well as all of the matches being shown on big screens and food and drink to enjoy. If you're looking to cool down, you could go to Barfüsserplatz for an air-conditioned Play & Chill to lounge in, or head to the Messeplatz water park with a 10-metre slide.

Everyone is welcome to park up and enjoy the Fan Zones, so it's the perfect place if you want to make the most of the tournament atmosphere.

Where to stay in Basel for the Women's Euro

In Basel, you're likely to find the roar of locals and travellers alike, celebrating the games going on at the stadium. You can stay right in the areas of Barfüsserplatz and Messeplatz to be in the heart of the action, which will both have Women's Euro Fanzones, including viewing areas, food trucks and drinks to enjoy.

Right in the centre is Altstadt (Old Town), and for those looking to soak up the history of Basel, this might be the perfect place. Looking for a fast-paced and exciting place to stay? Gundeldingen is also known for being a popular place with a mix of spaces, including cafes, bars and parks to explore.

No matter what you're searching for, you can use the map below to see the live prices and availability of where to stay in Basel, and you can even change the dates to suit your trip, too.