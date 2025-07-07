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Caitlin Casey

A complete guide to Women's Euro 2025: Stadiums, tickets, accommodation & more

SHOPPING
Women's EURO
Switzerland

Looking to make your way to Switzerland for the Women's Euro this summer? GOAL has everything you need to know.

Accommodation
st jakob park view

Where to stay

  • Book hotels, apartments and accommodation across Switzerland for the Women's Euros
  • Search for places to stay near the stadiums, across Zurich, Basel, Bern, Geneva and more
  • Look for accommodation based on your dates, number of bedrooms, and budget on Booking.com
From€49
Kits
Euro 2025 kits

Shop your kit

  • New kits from adidas, Nike and Puma have been released for the Women's Euro tournament
  • Grab your favourite team's kit to support throughout the games
  • Search for your team, including Italy, England, Germany and more
  • Available in sizes XS - XXL
From€50
Tickets
women's euro england win 2022

Women's Euro Tickets

  • Secure your Women's Euro 2025 tickets for this summer's international tournament
  • Location: Switzerland
  • Stadiums: Various, including St. Jakob Park, Stadion Wankdorf, Stade de Genève and more
  • Date: July 2 - 27
  • Final: July 27, St. Jakob Park
From€149
Accommodation
st jakob park view

Where to stay

  • Book hotels, apartments and accommodation across Switzerland for the Women's Euros
  • Search for places to stay near the stadiums, across Zurich, Basel, Bern, Geneva and more
  • Look for accommodation based on your dates, number of bedrooms, and budget on Booking.com
From€49
Kits
Euro 2025 kits

Shop your kit

  • New kits from adidas, Nike and Puma have been released for the Women's Euro tournament
  • Grab your favourite team's kit to support throughout the games
  • Search for your team, including Italy, England, Germany and more
  • Available in sizes XS - XXL
From€50
Tickets
women's euro england win 2022

Women's Euro Tickets

  • Secure your Women's Euro 2025 tickets for this summer's international tournament
  • Location: Switzerland
  • Stadiums: Various, including St. Jakob Park, Stadion Wankdorf, Stade de Genève and more
  • Date: July 2 - 27
  • Final: July 27, St. Jakob Park
From€149
Accommodation
st jakob park view

Where to stay

  • Book hotels, apartments and accommodation across Switzerland for the Women's Euros
  • Search for places to stay near the stadiums, across Zurich, Basel, Bern, Geneva and more
  • Look for accommodation based on your dates, number of bedrooms, and budget on Booking.com
From€49

Summer is here, and that means one thing: the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 has arrived. With over 30 matches underway on the road to the Women's Euro final at St. Jakob Park on July 27, you can expect exhilarating goals, matches across eight Swiss cities and maybe one or two nail-biting moments to say the least.

So, if you're thinking of heading to the tournament, you're in for a treat. With a combined capacity of over 175,000, more than 700,000 Women's Euro tickets will be up for grabs in the eight different cities hosting the games.

Before we even make it to the semis or quarter-finals of the Women's tournament, we're in for a ride in the group stages. The England Women's team look to defend their Euro 2022 title while being chased by the likes of Italy and Norway, who will be on their tails, following closely behind. And, as the hosts, the Swiss women's team will also be one to watch, with home advantage at their stadiums across the country.

From Geneva to St. Gallen, we've got everything you need to know about the Women's Euro travel, matches, stadiums, transport, accommodation and even how to secure tickets to the games themselves. Let GOAL show you the complete guide to the Women's Euro 2025 in Switzerland.

Buy Women's Euro 2025 tickets on StubHub
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Everything you need to know about UEFA Women's Euro 2025

  1. When are the Women's Euro 2025?
  2. Where are the Women's Euro 2025?
  3. What are the host cities for Women's Euro 2025?
  4. UEFA Women's Euro 2025 full schedule
  5. How to get last-minute Women's Euro tickets?
  6. St. Jakob Park, Basel
  7. Stadion Wankdorf, Bern
  8. Stade de Genève, Geneva
  9. Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich
  10. Kybunpark, St. Gallen
  11. Stadion Allmend, Lucerne
  12. Stade de Tourbillon, Sion
  13. Stockhorn Arena, Thun
  • womens euro selma bacha 2022Getty Images

    When are the Women's Euro 2025?

    The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 started on July 2 and runs until the grand final on July 27. The Women's Euro 2025 will take place across Switzerland, featuring stadiums in Basel, Geneva, and Bern.

    We'll see the tournament kick off with a group stage from July 2 to 17, where 16 teams will compete across four groups. Each team plays three matches, with the top two from each group advancing.

    GroupTeamsTickets
    ASwitzerland (hosts), Norway, Iceland, FinlandUEFA, StubHub
    BSpain, Portugal, Belgium, ItalyUEFA, StubHub
    CGermany, Poland, Denmark, SwedenUEFA, StubHub
    DFrance, England, Wales, NetherlandsUEFA, StubHub

    Once we've seen the results unfold from the group stages, the Women's Euro quarter-finalwill be played from July 19 to 22, then followed by the semi-finals on July 24 and 25.

    The UEFA Women's Euro final will be played on July 27 atSt. Jakob-Park in Basel, the biggest stadium in Switzerland.

    Buy Women's Euro 2025 tickets on StubHub
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  • womens euro trophy 2025Getty Images

    Where are the Women's Euro 2025?

    The Women's Euro 2025 is hosted across eight stadiums in Switzerland, having begun on July 2 and running until the big final on July 27.

    Stadiums include the iconic St. Jakob Park in Basel, Arena Thun in Thun, Stade de Tourbillon in Sion, Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Arena St.Gallen in St.Gallen, Allmend Stadio Luzern in Lucern, Stadion Letzigrun in Zurich and Stade de Geneva in Geneva.

    Iceland takes on Finland in the opening match at Arena Thun, but with a myriad of stadiums and eight different areas across Switzerland hosting matches, what's the full schedule looking like? We've got you covered with all the information on every group game for the tournament before the knockouts start on July 16.

    Buy Women's Euro 2025 tickets on StubHub
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  • Switzerland v Norway - UEFA Women's Nations League 2024/25 Grp A2 MD6Getty Images Sport

    What are the host cities for Women's Euro 2025?

    The Women's Euro 2025 are taking place across the entire country of Switzerland, from the tip of the south west in Geneva, all the way up to the north east in St. Gallen. Here's every stadium that's hosting a match throughout the tournament:

    StadiumCityGuide
    St. Jakob ParkBaselRead more
    Stadion WankdorfBernRead more
    Stade de GenèveGenevaRead more
    Stadion LetzigrundZurichRead more
    KybunparkSt. GallenRead more
    Stadion AllmendLucerneRead more
    Stade de TourbillonSionRead more
    Stockhorn ArenaThunRead more

    Transport to the Women's Euro 2025

    If you're looking for a budget-friendly travel option, be sure to keep your ticket safe, as Women's Euro ticket holders receive free public transport on match days. This means a second-class return journey from any Swiss locality will get you to and from the match venue, valid with the entire Swiss public transport network. Make sure to check the T&Cs on uefa.com to make the most of this offer.

    If you're looking at transport within the city on your matchday, scroll down to see the full details of how to get to the stadium, including options for buses, shuttles, trams and trains.

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    UEFA Women's Euro 2025 full schedule

    MatchDateKick-off time (BST)VenueTickets
    Iceland vs Finland 2nd July 2025 5:00 pmArena Thun, ThunUEFA, StubHub
    Switzerland vs Norway 2nd July 2025 8:00 pmSt. Jakob-Park, BaselUEFA, StubHub
    Belgium vs Italy 3rd July, 2025 5:00 pm Stade de Tourbillon, SionUEFA, StubHub
    Spain vs Portugal 3rd July, 2025 8:00 pm Stadion Wankdorf, BernUEFA, StubHub
    Denmark vs Sweden 4th July, 2025 5:00 pm Stade de Geneva, GenevaUEFA, StubHub
    Germany vs Poland 4th July, 2025 8:00 pm Arena St.Gallen, St.GallenUEFA, StubHub
    Wales vs Netherlands 5th July, 2025 5:00 pm Allmend Stadio Luzern, LucernUEFA, StubHub
    France vs England 5th July, 2025 8:00 pm Stadion Letzigrun, ZurichUEFA, StubHub
    Norway vs Finland 6th July, 2025 5:00 pm Stade de Tourbillon, SionUEFA, StubHub
    Switzerland vs Iceland 6th July, 2025 8:00 pm Stadion Wankdorf, BernUEFA, StubHub
    Spain vs Belgium 7th July, 2025 5:00 pm Arena Thun, ThunUEFA, StubHub
    Portugal vs Italy 7th July 2025 8:00 pm Stade de Geneva, GenevaUEFA, StubHub
    Germany vs Denmark 8th July, 2025 5:00 pm St. Jakob-Park, BaselUEFA, StubHub
    Poland vs Sweden 8th July, 2025 8:00 pm Allmend Stadio Luzern, LucernUEFA, StubHub
    England vs Netherlands 9th July, 2025 5:00 pm Stadion Letzigrun, ZurichUEFA, StubHub
    France vs Wales 9th July, 2025 8:00 pm Arena St.Gallen, St.GallenUEFA, StubHub
    Finland vs Switzerland10th July, 2025 5:00 pm Stade de Geneva, GenevaUEFA, StubHub
    Norway vs Iceland 10th July, 2025 8:00 pm Arena Thun, ThunUEFA, StubHub
    Portugal vs Belgium 11th July, 2025 5:00 pm Stadion Wankdorf, BernUEFA, StubHub
    Italy vs Spain 11th July, 2025 8:00 pm Stade de Tourbillon, SionUEFA, StubHub
    Poland vs Denmark 12th July, 2025 5:00 pm Stadion Letzigrun, ZurichUEFA, StubHub
    Sweden vs Germany 12th July, 2025 8:00 pm Allmend Stadio Luzern, LucernUEFA, StubHub
    England vs Wales 13th July, 2025 5:00 pm St. Jakob-Park, BaselUEFA, StubHub
    Netherlands vs France 13th July, 2025 8:00 pm Arena St.Gallen, St.GallenUEFA, StubHub
  • womens euro final 2022 englandGetty Images

    How to get last-minute Women's Euro tickets?

    If you haven't already grabbed your tickets but want to attend the tournament to see your team fight for the title, you can still secure some last-minute Women's Euro tickets.

    A need-to-know: the starting price for Women's Euro 2025 tickets starts anywhere from €42 and can go upwards of $1,500, depending on where you are seated and which game you're looking to snap up. Of course, prices will also depend on the fixture and specific interest around it. If you want to catch the magic of the occasion in person, there are pricing options for everyone.

    You can buy Women's Euro 2025 tickets on the official UEFA website. However, since the general sale of tickets has been open for a while and was allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, there might now only be a limited number of official tickets available through these sites - a great ticketing option is through the resale site StubHub.

    Buy Women's Euro 2025 tickets on StubHub
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  • FBL-EURO-2008-STADIUM-BASELAFP

    St. Jakob Park, Basel

    LocationBasel, Switzerland
    Capacity38,512 (football) and up to 40,000
    Home teamsFC Basel and the Switzerland national team
    TicketsSt. Jakob-Park tickets

    There are five nail-biting games to be played at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, including the final. Tickets are already on sale, and with the largest capacity of all the stadiums at 34,250, many fans will be flocking to Basel to get a glimpse of the tournament.

    You can see big hitters in their early stages, including the likes of Germany and Denmark or Netherlands and France, all looking for the chance to get to the knockout stages of the Women's Euro 2025. Later stages, such as the quarter-final tickets which will take place at the stadium in Basel, are yet to be decided, but are likely to be tense matches for those who make it that far.

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    St. Jakob Park schedule: Women's Euro 2025 matches in Basel

    MatchDateKick-off (BST)Tickets
    Switzerland vs NorwayWednesday, July 221:00Tickets
    Germany vs DenmarkTuesday, July 818:00Tickets
    Netherlands vs FranceSunday, July 1321:00Tickets
    Quarter-final (TBD)Saturday, July 1921:00Tickets
    Final (TBD)Sunday, July 2718:00Tickets

    How to get to St. Jakob Park Stadium

    Try these public transport options in Basel:

    Train: Hop on the dedicated matchday shuttle from Basel SBB train station, which departs every 20 minutes from three hours before kick-off. The journey is only five minutes.

    Trams: Grab the trams from Fan Zones Barfüsserplatz or Messeplatz directly to the stadium. Or, the 10 and 11 Basel SBB trains will take you to Basel Dreispitz for a 10-minute walk to the arena.

    Bus: Use the 36 bus service towards Schifflände and get off at Basel, St. Jakob.

    Walk: The stadium is approximately a 40-minute walk from the city centre, and will probably have the hustle of fans and supporters along with it.

    Parking: There are no parking facilities available at the stadium on Euro match days, so make sure you leave your car behind.

    Women's Euro 2025 Fan Zones in Basel

    Basel has not one, but two Fan Zones you could find yourself at during the Women's Euro tournament, located in Barfüsserplatz and Messeplatz.

    You can enjoy a range of Swiss artists playing throughout the tournament, as well as all of the matches being shown on big screens and food and drink to enjoy. If you're looking to cool down, you could go to Barfüsserplatz for an air-conditioned Play & Chill to lounge in, or head to the Messeplatz water park with a 10-metre slide.

    Everyone is welcome to park up and enjoy the Fan Zones, so it's the perfect place if you want to make the most of the tournament atmosphere.

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    Where to stay in Basel for the Women's Euro

    In Basel, you're likely to find the roar of locals and travellers alike, celebrating the games going on at the stadium. You can stay right in the areas of Barfüsserplatz and Messeplatz to be in the heart of the action, which will both have Women's Euro Fanzones, including viewing areas, food trucks and drinks to enjoy.

    Right in the centre is Altstadt (Old Town), and for those looking to soak up the history of Basel, this might be the perfect place. Looking for a fast-paced and exciting place to stay? Gundeldingen is also known for being a popular place with a mix of spaces, including cafes, bars and parks to explore.

    No matter what you're searching for, you can use the map below to see the live prices and availability of where to stay in Basel, and you can even change the dates to suit your trip, too.

  • stadion wankdorf, bernGetty Images

    Stadion Wankdorf, Bern

    LocationBern, Switzerland
    Capacity29,800
    Home teamsYoung Boys
    TicketsStadion Wankdorf tickets

    Being the second largest stadium in Switzerland, Stadion Wankdorf in Bern will see thousands of supporters flock to the city to support their teams. With four matches from the group stage and one high-stakes quarter-final, we'll see the early stages of the competition unfold in this stadium.

    Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Iceland and Italy are all set to play here, with plenty of early drama on offer as they battle their way through the group stages.

    Book flights to Switzerland for Womens Euro 2025
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    Women's Euro 2025 matches in Bern

    MatchDateKick-off (BST)Tickets
    Spain vs PortugalThursday, July 320:00Tickets
    Switzerland vs IcelandSunday, July 620:00Tickets
    Italy vs SpainFriday, July 1120:00Tickets
    Quarter-final (TBD)Friday, July 1820:00Tickets

    How to get to Stadion Wankdorf in Bern

    Try these public transport options in Basel:

    Train/S-Bahn: Use the S1, S2, S3, S4, S31 or S44 to Bern Wankdorf from Bern main train station.

    Bus: Use the 20 bus to Wyler or the 9A bus to Guisanplatz Expo.

    Walk: The stadium is approximately a 40-minute walk from the city centre, and you can also expect many fans to be walking from the Fan Zones and the Bern station.

    Parking: There are no parking facilities available at the stadium on Euro match days, so make sure you leave your car behind.

    Women's Euro 2025 Fan Zones in Bern

    The Women's Euro 2025 Fan Zone will be open in Bern city throughout the entire tournament, from July 2 to 27, all day from 2:30pm to 11:30pm.

    You'll be able to find the Fan Zone located on Bundesplatz and Waisenhausplatz, showing live matches on a screen, with music, concerts and a variety of food and drink to enjoy. You can even have a go on Switzerland's largest Ferris wheel, looking over Bern city.

    The Fan Zone is totally free to enjoy and will likely be bustling throughout the tournament.

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    Where to stay in Bern for the Women's Euro

    In Bern, you may want to find yourself near the stadium, with loads of options only a 10-minute walk from the main station and the stadium itself. Handy. Or, you can head to Old Town near the Fan Zone to get stuck into the crowds and action in the city - plus, there will be loads of fans heading towards the station if you've managed to bag yourself a ticket.

    Use the interactive map below to see what's on offer right now, and you can change the dates to suit your trip, depending on which game you're planning to catch.

  • Stade de Genève, genevaGetty Images

    Stade de Genève, Geneva

    LocationGeneva, Switzerland
    Capacity26,750
    Home teamsServette FC
    TicketsStade de Genève tickets

    Five Women's Euro 2025 games are set to be held at the Stade de Genève, just outside the heart of the city. We'll see over 26,000 fans head to the stadium to watch the matches, including a quarter and semi-final up in the runnings. Home to Servette FC, clashes will include massive head-to-heads against the likes of Portugal and Italy, as well as hosts Switzerland facing off against Finland and Switzerland later in the group stages.

    Plus, the fan zone in Geneva is one to stop off at, with views of Lac Léman - a favourite for tourists and locals alike. Plus, expect live concerts and sporting activities to go alongside all the excitement of the competition.

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    Women's Euro 2025 matches in Geneva

    MatchDateKick-off (BST)Tickets
    Denmark vs SwedenFriday, July 417:00Tickets
    Portugal vs ItalyMonday, July 720:00Tickets
    Finland vs SwitzerlandThursday, July 1020:00Tickets
    Quarter-final (TBD)Friday, July 1820:00Tickets
    Semi-final (TBD)Tuesday, July 2220:00Tickets

    How to get to Stade de Genève in Geneva

    Try these public transport options in Geneva:

    Train: From Genève Cornavin, jump on the RE33, RL1, RL2, RL3, or RL4 and get off at the Lancy-Pont-Rouge, gare/Etoile for the north side of the stadium and Lancy-Bachet for the south side of the stadium.

    Trams: From Genève Cornavin, get off at Pancy-Pont-Rouge, gare/Etoile and walk 15 minutes to the stadium.

    Bus: Bus routes will be diverted and will not stop near the stadium, so you will want to find another method of transport.

    Parking: There are no parking facilities available at the stadium on Euro match days, so make sure you leave your car behind.

    Women's Euro 2025 Fan Zones in Geneva

    The Women's Euro 2025 Fan Zone in Geneva will be open throughout the tournament from July 2 to 27, opening 2 hours before each game until midnight that day.

    You'll find the Fan Zone just off the lake on Quai Gustave Ador, with big screens, concerts and sporting activities - including mini games, shoot-outs and freestyle demonstrations.

    The Fan Zone will be open to the public and welcoming fans to soak up the Euro atmosphere.

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    Where to stay in Geneva for the Women's Euro

    In Geneva, there's a whole range of accommodation options out there. You can stay near the stadium in the area of Lancy, which will offer you easy access on foot or by train to matchday action. Or, head to the city centre and Old Town for a glimpse of the culture of the city - plus, making you super close to the Fan Zone at Quai Gustave Ador, which is likely to be buzzing during the tournament.

    Use the interactive map below to see what's on offer right now, and you can change the dates to suit your trip, depending on which game you're planning to catch.

  • stadion letzigrund, zurichGetty Images

    Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich

    LocationZurich, Switzerland
    Capacity26,750
    Home teamsFC Zürich & Grasshopper Club Zürich
    TicketsStadion Letzigrund tickets

    Zurich is a hotspot for travellers and tourists, so it's likely we'll see a myriad of fans and supporters coming to see a glimpse of the culture and excitement of the city, alongside the world-class sport taking place during the Euros. With a vibrant nightlife and big hitters facing off in Stadion Letzigrund, you can expect some of the tournament's most tense moments to unfold here.

    Previous Euro winners England have not one, but two group stage matches here against France and the Netherlands, whilst Sweden and Germany will go head-to-head too. Each of these teams will be fighting for their chance at the Euro Cup. And, not to mention a quarter-final and semi-final planned to take place, which will both be ones to watch.

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    Women's Euro 2025 matches in Zurich

    MatchDateKick-off (BST)Tickets
    France vs EnglandSaturday, July 520:00Tickets
    England vs NetherlandsWednesday, July 917:00Tickets
    Sweden vs GermanySaturday, July 1220:00Tickets
    Quarter-final (TBD)Thursday, July 1720:00Tickets
    Semi-final (TBD)Wednesday, July 2320:00Tickets

    How to get to Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich

    Try these public transport options in Zurich:

    Tram: From Zurich main station, jump on Tram E and get off at Letzigrund stop, or get on Tram 3 and get off at Albisriederplatz stop.

    S-Bahn: Take the S5, S11, S12, S14, S19 or S42 and get off at Zürich Altstetten.

    Bus: Jump on bus 31 at Zurich main station, Fan Zone or Bahnhof Altstetten and get off at Herdenstrasse.

    Parking: There are no parking facilities available at the stadium on Euro match days, so make sure you leave your car behind.

    Women's Euro 2025 Fan Zones in Zurich

    Join the ZüriFanzone for the Women's Euro in Zurich, open every day of the tournament, from 11:30 until 30 minutes after the final whistle.

    Located in the Europaallee Zurich, all 31 matches will be played on big screens here, alongside concerts and workshops to enjoy.

    Note that the Fan Zone will be closed on July 14 and 15.

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    Where to stay in Zurich for the Women's Euro

    In Zurich, there are choices for every budget and style. Just outside of the city, head to the Altstetten or Albisrieden districts to be well connected to both the stadium and the city centre through tram or S-Bahn. Use the interactive map below to see what's on offer right now, and you can change the dates to suit your trip, depending on which game you're planning to catch.

  • kypubpark st gallenGetty Images

    Kybunpark, St. Gallen

    LocationSt. Gallen, Switzerland
    Capacity16,300
    Home teamsFC St. Gallen
    TicketsKybunpark St. Gallen Tickets

    Kybunpark in St. Gallen may be one of the smaller stadiums in the Women’s Euro 2025 lineup, with a capacity of 16,300, but it’s hosting some of the tournament’s most highly anticipated matchups. Despite its size, the atmosphere at Kybunpark will be anything but quiet. Fans can expect thrilling nights under the lights, with passionate supporters bringing energy to every minute of play.

    With Germany, France, England, and Wales all set to appear here in the group stages, this venue offers an up-close view of some of Europe’s biggest footballing nations battling it out for a place in the knockouts.

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    Women's Euro 2025 matches in St. Gallen

    MatchDateKick-off (BST)Tickets
    Germany vs PolandFriday, July 420:00Tickets
    France vs WalesWednesday, July 920:00Tickets
    England vs WalesSunday, July 1320:00Tickets

    How to get to Kybunpark in St. Gallen

    Try these public transport options in St. Gallen:

    Tram: From Zurich main station, jump on Tram E and get off at Letzigrund stop, or get on Tram 3 and get off at Albisriederplatz stop.

    S-Bahn/Train: Take the S5 or S1 from St. Gallen main station to St. Gallen Winkeln and then take a 15-minute walk.

    Bus: Take the 151 or 158 to bus stop Arena, or take the 1 from St. Gallen train station to Westcenter.

    Extrabus: Women's Euro buses will depart from the Fan Zone stop, Marktplatz Bohl and St. Gallen train station.

    Parking: Parking is extremely limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Public transport is recommended.

    Women's Euro 2025 Fan Zones in St. Gallen

    Head to Marktgasse in the old town of St. Gallen to hunt down the Fan Zones and events throughout the tournament. From lunchtime talks to street football and live music, you can kick back if you're visiting the area during the tournament.

    This Fan Zone is only open from July 2 to 13, so you'll want to get in there early in the tournament to enjoy this one.

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    Where to stay in St. Gallen for the Women's Euro

    Use the interactive map below to see what's on offer right now, and you can change the dates to suit your trip, depending on which game you're planning to catch.

  • Swissporarena lucerneGetty Images

    Stadion Allmend, Lucerne

    LocationLucerne, Switzerland
    Capacity16,300
    Home teamsFC Luzerne
    TicketsStadion Allmend Tickets

    Set against the scenic backdrop of the Swiss Alps and Lake Lucerne, Stadion Allmend offers a unique blend of world-class football and postcard-perfect surroundings.

    While Lucerne might be best known for its medieval architecture and mountain excursions, this summer it transforms into a hub of elite competition as the Women’s Euro 2025 rolls into town. With a capacity of 16,300, fans will be treated to an intimate yet electric matchday atmosphere.

    Some of the tournament’s biggest names will grace the pitch here, including Germany, France, England, and Wales. Whether you're cheering from the stands or soaking up the vibe at the lakeside Fan Zone, Stadion Allmend is set to be a highlight of the group stage.

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    Women's Euro 2025 matches in Lucerne

    MatchDateKick-off (BST)Tickets
    Germany vs PolandFriday, July 420:00Tickets
    France vs WalesWednesday, July 920:00Tickets
    England vs WalesSunday, July 1320:00Tickets

    How to get to Stadion Allmend in Lucerne

    Try these public transport options in Luzern:

    • Train/zentralbahn: Take the S4 or S5 from Lucerne main station to Luzern Allmend / Messe station and then take a 2-minute walk.
    • Shuttle bus: Starting from 2 hours before kick-off, take the dedicated shuttle bus from Event stop V, Lucerne train station to Luzern Allmend / Messe bus stop.
    • Bus: Take the bus line 20 from Lucerne train station to Luzern Allmend / Messe.
    • Parking: There will be no public parking at the stadium; public transport is highly recommended.

    Women's Euro 2025 Fan Zones in Lucerne

    Lucerne has its own Fan Zone right next to the main train station at the Europaplatz. If you're looking to make the most of your visit to the Women's Euro 2025, head down to the Fan Zone next to Lake Lucerne with music, concerts, football skills zones and a variety of food and drink.

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    Where to stay in Lucerne for the Women's Euro

    Use the interactive map below to see what's on offer right now, and you can change the dates to suit your trip, depending on which game you're planning to catch.

  • stade de tourbillon, sionGetty Images

    Stade de Tourbillon, Sion

    LocationSion, Switzerland
    Capacity16,300
    Home teamsFC Sion
    TicketsStade de Tourbillon Tickets

    Nestled in the heart of the Rhône Valley, Stade de Tourbillon in Sion will offer one of the most picturesque settings in the Women’s Euro 2025. Football fans can enjoy a truly Alpine experience alongside top-tier tournament action. The stadium

    Home to FC Sion and seating 16,300, will host three key group stage games featuring teams like Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Norway and Finland, all with their eyes on the knockout rounds.

    With its relaxed atmosphere and close-knit fan experience, Stade de Tourbillon is where culture, scenery, and elite women’s football meet in one unforgettable venue. Here's everything you need to know if youre heading to Sion for the Women's Euro.

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    Women's Euro 2025 matches in Sion

    MatchDateKick-off (BST)Tickets
    Belgium vs ItalyThursday, July 317:00Tickets
    Norway vs FinlandSunday, July 617:00Tickets
    Portugal vs BelgiumFriday, July 1120:00Tickets

    How to get to Stade de Tourbillon in Sion

    Try these public transport options in Sion:

    Walk: It's about a 30-minute walk from Sion train station and is one of the easiest ways to get to the stadium.

    Bus: Take the 12 bus from Sion, Gare Sud to Pâquerettes, and then it's a 5-minute walk to the station.

    Parking: Parking will be very limited at the stadium, on a first-come, first-served basis, and you can use Park & Ride if you want to park around the area; however, public transport is highly recommended.

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    Where to stay in Sion for the Women's Euro

    Use the interactive map below to see what's on offer right now, and you can change the dates to suit your trip, depending on which game you're planning to catch.

  • Stockhorn Arena, ThunGetty Images

    Stockhorn Arena, Thun

    LocationThun, Switzerland
    Capacity10,000
    Home teamsFC Sion
    TicketsStockhorn Arena Tickets

    Stockhorn Arena in Thun is set to host a slice of the action, bringing world-class football to one of Switzerland’s most picturesque towns. The intimate stadium offers fans the chance to get close to the game and feel every moment of the group stage drama, and the energy is expected to be sky-high as teams battle for a place in the knockouts.

    Nestled between Lake Thun and the Swiss Alps, it’s a perfect base for travelling fans looking to combine elite football with classic Swiss charm. Here's everything you need to know.

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    Women's Euro 2025 matches in Thun

    MatchDateKick-off (BST)Tickets
    Iceland vs FinlandWednesday, July 217:00Tickets
    Spain vs BelgiumMonday, July 717:00Tickets
    Norway vs IcelandThursday, July 1020:00Tickets

    How to get to Stockhorn Arena in Thun

    Try these public transport options in Thun:

    Walk: It's about a 45-minute walk from the Fan Zone / Waisenhausplatz to the stadium.

    Shuttle bus: Take the dedicated shuttle bus on matchdays, between Thun train station and Stockhorn Arena.

    Bus: Take the bus from Thun train station to Stockhorn Arena, which will take you about 10 minutes.

    Parking: Parking will be very limited at the stadium, on a first-come, first-served basis, and you can use Park & Ride if you want to park around the area; however, public transport is highly recommended.

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    Where to stay in Thun for the Women's Euro

    Use the interactive map below to see what's on offer right now, and you can change the dates to suit your trip, depending on which game you're planning to catch.

Frequently asked questions

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 starts on July 2 and runs until the grand final on July 27. The Women's Euro 2025 will take place across Switzerland, featuring stadiums in Basel, Geneva, and Bern.

If you're looking for your chance to secure Women's Euro 2025 tickets, fret not. We've got all of the intel for you to get a seat at this international tournament in Switzerland.

You can buy England Women's Euro 2025 tickets on the official UEFA website or through England Football. However, since the general sale of tickets has long been open and was allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, there might now be only a limited number of official tickets available through these sites.There are a number of tickets available on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket, so you'll be able to enjoy the tournament, even if you're looking for tickets to the Women's Euro final, semi-final, quarter-final, or any other event.

UEFA Women's EURO 2025, which is the 14th edition of the Women’s European Championship, is being held from Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 27. Switzerland is staging the tournament for the first time, and the host nation will be hoping that playing in front of their fervent home fans will prove to be a good omen. The Netherlands were the host nation when they won the Women’s Euro 2017, and England reigned supreme on home turf at Women’s Euro 2022. Women’s Euro 2025 matches will be staged in eight Swiss cities: Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St.Gallen, Lucerne, Thun & Sion.

Other major timelines for the events you might want to note include:

Here's a closer look at where you can watch the Women's Euro 2025 from where you are:

  • United Kingdom - BBC, ITV and STV
  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • United States - FOX Sports. FuboTV
  • Latin America - ESPN
  • Spain - STVE
  • Germany - ARD - ZDF
  • France - TF1

Women’s Euro 2022 was won by the tournament hosts, England. Chloe Kelly was the goalscoring heroine as she netted the winning goal in extra time against Germany. It was the first time an England senior team had won major footballing honours since the men’s side had won the FIFA World Cup in 1966. The Lionesses were led by Sarina Wiegman, who had coached the Netherlands to glory five years earlier at Women’s Euro 2017.

The 16 teams playing at Women’s Euro 2025 are split into four groups of four teams. The top two sides in each group will progress to the quarter-finals. The groups were confirmed during December’s draw in Lausanne and are as follows:
Group A: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland

Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy

Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden

Group D: France, England, Wales, Netherlands