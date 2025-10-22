Independiente Rivadavia Overview
Standings
Liga Profesional
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Independiente Rivadavia
|12
|8
|2
|2
|20
|12
|8
|26
|2
|River Plate
|12
|7
|2
|3
|17
|9
|8
|23
|2
|Argentinos Juniors
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|7
|6
|23
|4
|Rosario Central
|12
|6
|3
|3
|14
|10
|4
|21
|5
|Belgrano
|12
|5
|4
|3
|12
|12
|0
|19
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
Frequently asked questions
Inizialmente chiamata Società Podistica Lazio, la società biancoceleste viene fondata il 9 gennaio 1900 nella futura Piazza della Libertà di Roma da un gruppo di atleti, tra cui il podista Luigi Bigiarelli.
Nata prima della Roma, la squadra non ha scelto di chiamare come il nome della città come omaggio alla storica regione Latium e alla civiltà latina, culla della futura capitale.
Claudio Lotito è il presidente della Lazio dal 2004. Imprenditore e politico romano, il numero biancoceleste ha conquistato diverse edizioni della Coppa Italia e della Supercoppa Italiana come patron del club.
La Lazio gioca le sue partite interne allo Stadio Olimpico, chiamato così dopo l'assegnazione delle Olimpiadi a Roma nel 1960. Nello stesso impianto giocano anche i cugini della Roma.
Solamente il Meazza di Milano ha più posti a sedere dell'Olimpico, impianto che ospita le gare della Lazio. La società biancoceleste può contare su 70.634 posti nello storico stadio di Viale dei Gladiatori.
La Lazio ha vinto due Scudetti nella propria storia. Il più recente è quello conquistato al termine dell'annata 1999/2000, mentre il primo storico campionato vinto risale al 1974.
Nonostante non abbia mai vinto la Champions League, la Lazio ha conquistato l'ultima edizione della Coppa delle Coppe del 1999, nonchè la Supercoppa Europea dello stesso anno.
La Lazio non è mai andata oltre i quarti di finale della Champions League. I biancocelesti ci sono riusciti nella loro prima partecipazione del 1999/2000.
Oltre a due scudetti e due coppe europee, la Lazio ha vinto altri dodici trofei nel corso della sua storia, ovvero sette edizioni della Coppa Italia e cinque della Supercoppa Italiana, per un totale di sedici coppe.
Sante Ancherani, uno dei pionieri della Lazio, scelse i colori del bianco e del celeste per la loro signorilità. Il presidente Fortunato Ballerini decise di confermarli in onore della Grecia, patria delle Olimpiadi.
La Lazio ha scelto l'aquila come simbolo del club per rappresentare vittoria, prosperità e potenza. Inoltre l'aquila era uno dei simboli delle legioni romane.
Ciro Immobile è il miglior marcatore biancoceleste di tutti i tempi. Per l'attaccante italiano ben 207 goal in otto stagioni con la maglia della Lazio.
Stefan Radu, difensore rumeno, è il giocatore con più presenze in maglia biancoceleste. Nel corso di sedici stagioni, dal 2008 al 2023, ha giocato 427 partite con la Lazio.
Simone Inzaghi è l'allenatore con più panchine alla guida della Lazio. Il tecnico è rimasto in panchina per 251 partite, tra il 2016 e il 2021.
In dodici stagioni la Lazio non ha giocato nella massima serie. L'utlima annata in Serie B è quella del 1987/1988: da allora i biancocelesti hanno sempre militato in A.