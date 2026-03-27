Where to watch Villarreal today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Founded in 1923, Villarreal has slowly risen from a small-town club to one of the respected teams in Spanish soccer.

Affectionately nicknamed The Yellow Submarine, Villarreal made history by winning the 2021 UEFA Europa League. They are renowned for their attacking style and underdog spirit.

Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch the next Villarreal soccer game live here in the United States.

Upcoming Villarreal TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream LALIGA soccer

Where to watch Villarreal for free

LALIGA soccer games are shown live on ESPN Deportes here in the United States. The channel is accessible via streaming platform Fubo who offer a free five day trial of their service to new customers. Fubo also has the added advantage of including all ESPN Select, the official ESPN app, content in its packages.

To watch Villarreal in UEFA Champions League and other UEFA-run competitions, you can take advantage of the seven day free trial that is available through Paramount+.

Where to watch Villarreal with Spanish commentary

ESPN Deportes shows all of its LALIGA coverage in Spanish language. The channel is available on Fubo and the official ESPN app, ESPN Select.

Where to watch Villarreal worldwide

With Villarreal soccer fans all over the world, GOAL brings you all the information you need on where you are most likely to find the next Villarreal game where you are.

For a specific upcoming game, please check your local listings.

If you are currently outside of the country and you would like to watch the next upcoming Villarreal soccer game where you are, you can bypass geo-restrictions and watch your favorite streaming platforms anywhere in the world using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports