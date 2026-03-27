Where to watch Sweden today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Sweden always enters major tournaments as a dark horse. When the Yellow and Blue take to the field, there is an element of surprise around them, and there is always an upset around the corner when they take on the big guns.

Although they have struggled of late on the biggest of stages, the squad is brimming with talent. More and more Swedish imports are making their mark on European and world stages. It is only a matter of time before results materialise in their favor.

As Sweden seeks new heights, allow GOAL to guide you on how to watch their next game.

Live broadcast of Sweden matches

Where to watch Sweden soccer games for free

Sweden competes in premium tournaments such as the UEFA Euros, UEFA Nations League and the FIFA World Cup. They are never far away from the spotlight and always grab a place on national channels like FOX, ESPN, ABC and NBC. Our favorite streaming service, Fubo, gives you access to all these channels and even lets you watch a selected game for free through their free trial

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Where to watch Sweden soccer games worldwide

Here is how you can watch Sweden soccer games around the world.

If you have difficulty watching Sweden's games live on TV due to a georestriction, you can always connect to a VPN service and enjoy the matches from anywhere in the world

Where to watch Sweden soccer games in Spanish

The Spanish verticals of national channels like FOX Deportes air Sweden games with Spanish commentary. Fubo is your go-to home for a majority of Sweden soccer games with Spanish commentary. A select few games are also available on UniVision (ViX) and TUDN.