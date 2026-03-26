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Romania v Cyprus - European Qualifiers Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch Romania today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Romania
European Championship Qualification
European Championship
World Cup Qualification UEFA
World Cup

Everything you need to know about how to watch Romania in friendlies and all major competitions

Romania were one of the pioneers of European football in the 20th century. The Tricolorii were one of only four European nations to travel to Uruguay for the inaugural FIFA World Cup. 

After performing admirably in the 20th century, the national side earned plenty of admirers around the world. Their most iconic player, Gheorghe Hagi, often called the Maradona of the Carpathians, will be cheering his side whenever they take to the field.

As Romania continue their search for glory, GOAL shows how you, too, can watch Romania's next game live.

Live broadcast of Romania matches

Where to watch Romania for free

Plenty of Romania's games are available on national channels like NBC, ESPN, FOX and ABC, which are available on our favourite streaming service, Fubo. Fubo's generous five day free trial allows you to watch a select Romania game for absolutely free.

READ MORE:How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Watch Romania soccer on Fubo
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Where to watch Romania Worldwide

Here is how you could watch Romanian soccer games from around the world.

Country/RegionBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
UKSky Sports, BBC
IndiaSony Sports
MENAbeIN Sports
South AmericaESPN / Disney+
AfricaSuperSport

If you are blocked by a geo restriction from watching Romania's soccer games, you can always connect to a VPN and enjoy streaming the games live.

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025
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Where to watch Romania in Spanish

A majority of Romania's games in Spanish are available on Spanish verticals of national channels like ESPN, NBC and FOX. Fubo gives you access to these channels. Additionally, services like UniVision (ViX) and Telemundo also air select Romanian soccer games in Spanish language.

READ MORE:How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Watch Romania soccer on Fubo
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