Where to watch Puerto Rico today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Puerto Rico is a vibrant footballing nation nestled in the Caribbean. Fondly called the "El Huracán Azul" (The Blue Hurricane), they are making a steady presence in world football.

The first step of their journey is to establish themselves as a strong contender in the CONCACAF region. With their domestic league improving every season, the nation's football prospects continue to grow.

Allow GOAL to help you learn how to watch Puerto Rico's next game live.

Upcoming Puerto Rico TV Schedule

Where to watch Puerto Rico for free

A lot of Puerto Rico's matches feature on national channels like ABC, NBC, ESPN and FOX, which are available on our favorite streaming website, Fubo. By accessing their five fay free trial, you can watch the next Puerto Rico game for free.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Where to watch Puerto Rico Worldwide

Here is how you can watch Puerto Rico worldwide.

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada One Soccer US Fubo Mexico TUDN Honduras Deportes TVC

You can enjoy Puerto Rico's games from anywhere in the world by connecting to a premium VPN service.

Where to watch Puerto Rico in Spanish

Puerto Rico's participation in certain competitions allows fans to enjoy their games with Spanish commentary. Fubo is your one-stop shop for accessing the Spanish verticals of multiple national channels.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo