Where to watch Oman today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Oman are a strong force in Middle Eastern soccer. Nicknamed Al-Ahmar, they achieved significant success in the regional Gulf Cups and Arab Cups.
However, with a strong soccer culture, they are eying a spot on the global table. They are making rapid strides in the soccer world and are striving to earn the tag of giant killers with spirited performances.
Join GOAL on our journey to help you watch every Oman match live.
Upcoming Oman TV Schedule
Where to watch Oman for free
Oman's games in the AFC Confederation are available on beIN Sports. Our favorite streaming service, Fubo, gives you access to beIN Sports and a host of other channels to enjoy Oman's matches for free using their free trial.
READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo
Where to watch Oman worldwide
Here is how you can watch Oman worldwide.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster
|Oman
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Shoof, AYN TV, beIN Sports HD1, Oman TV Sport
|Qatar
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Shoof, AYN TV, beIN Sports HD1
|Saudi Arabia
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Shoof, AYN TV, beIN Sports HD1
|Germany
|Sportdigital FUSSBALL
|MENA
|beIN Sports
|South America
|ESPN / Disney+
|Canada
|Bet 365, Sport 24
You can beat any geo restriction with a premium VPN connection and enjoy Oman soccer matches live from anywhere in the world.READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025
Where to watch Oman in Arabic
Occasional Oman national soccer games are shown live on beIN Sports USA with Arabic language coverage. beIN Sports USA is available on a number of streaming services, including Fubo and Fanatiz.
Where to watch Oman in Spanish
Oman will get broader Spanish coverage when they enter global tournaments like the World Cup and the AFC Asian Cup. Fubo allows you access to multiple channels that provide Spanish commentary for Oman games.
READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo