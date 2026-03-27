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South Korea v Oman - FIFA World Cup Asian 3rd QualifierGetty Images Sport
Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch Oman today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Oman
Asian Cup
Gulf Cup
Friendlies
World Cup Qualification AFC

Everything you need to know about how to watch Oman in friendlies and all major competitions.

Oman are a strong force in Middle Eastern soccer. Nicknamed Al-Ahmar, they achieved significant success in the regional Gulf Cups and Arab Cups.

However, with a strong soccer culture, they are eying a spot on the global table. They are making rapid strides in the soccer world and are striving to earn the tag of giant killers with spirited performances.

Join GOAL on our journey to help you watch every Oman match live.

Upcoming Oman TV Schedule

Where to watch Oman for free

Oman's games in the AFC Confederation are available on beIN Sports. Our favorite streaming service, Fubo, gives you access to beIN Sports and a host of other channels to enjoy Oman's matches for free using their free trial.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Watch Oman soccer on Fubo
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Where to watch Oman worldwide

Here is how you can watch Oman worldwide.

Country/RegionBroadcaster
OmanbeIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Shoof, AYN TV, beIN Sports HD1, Oman TV Sport
QatarbeIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Shoof, AYN TV, beIN Sports HD1
Saudi ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Shoof, AYN TV, beIN Sports HD1
GermanySportdigital FUSSBALL
MENAbeIN Sports
South AmericaESPN / Disney+
CanadaBet 365, Sport 24

You can beat any geo restriction with a premium VPN connection and enjoy Oman soccer matches live from anywhere in the world.

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Where to watch Oman in Arabic

Occasional Oman national soccer games are shown live on beIN Sports USA with Arabic language coverage. beIN Sports USA is available on a number of streaming services, including Fubo and Fanatiz.

Stream Oman in Arabic on beIN
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Where to watch Oman in Spanish

Oman will get broader Spanish coverage when they enter global tournaments like the World Cup and the AFC Asian Cup. Fubo allows you access to multiple channels that provide Spanish commentary for Oman games.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Watch Oman soccer on Fubo
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