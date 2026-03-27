Where to watch Malta today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Nestled in the heart of the Mediterranean, Malta may be small in size, but its footballing spirit is anything but. A nation renowned for its trade and history has built a team that consistently punches above its weight, surprising stronger opponents on the international stage.

Despite limited resources and infrastructure, Malta has delivered moments of brilliance in qualifying tournaments, proving that determination can outshine size. Now, the nation is ready to make its mark on the global stage, and GOAL is here to guide you through every step of their journey.

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Upcoming Malta TV Schedule

Where to watch Malta for free

A majority of Malta's matches are telecast on national channels like FOX, ESPN, ABC and NBC. Select matches also air on beIN Sports and Amazon Prime Video. Our favorite streaming service, Fubo, gives you access to premium sports channels and even offers a generous free trial.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Where to watch Malta worldwide

Here is how you can watch Malta's soccer games worldwide.

If you are outside the US, you can access Malta's soccer matches without any geo-restriction by accessing a premium VPN service.

Where to watch Malta in Spanish

Plenty of Spanish vertical channels of national channels offer Malta's games with Spanish commentary. You can also find a few games with Spanish commentary on UniVision and Telemundo networks.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo