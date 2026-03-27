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Mohamed Salah Liverpool Premier League trophy 2025Getty
Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch Liverpool today? Live soccer streams & TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool
A. Slot
M. Salah
V. van Dijk
A. Becker

Everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool in the Premier League and all major competitions.

Arne Slot's Liverpool ascended to the top of English football after clinching their 20th league trophy. The Slot Machine is in full swing to defend its title and make it 21 as the club aims to fortify their global brand.

Anfield is the place to be as superstars like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker were all joined by transfer record signings like Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike. The club has deep roots in the United States and has an exponentially increasing fanbase.

As the Reds travel all across Europe for domestic and continental glory, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to follow them on their journey.

Upcoming Liverpool TV schedule

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
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Where to watch Liverpool documentaries

Liverpool's rise to glory under legendary Jurgen Klopp was well captured by multiple documentaries. The End of the Storm is one such docufilmthat resonates with millions around the world. The film is available on Prime Video in the United States. It captures the Reds' historic league title from the 2019/20 season. 

Doubters to Believers based on Klopp's era is another documentary that is a must-watch for all the Reds fans.

Stream Liverpool documentaries on Prime Video
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Read More: Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Where to watch Liverpool around the world

Supporters in the USA can watch most Liverpool Premier League games on Peacock. Alternatively, they can watch a few of their Premier League games and FA Cup fixtures on Fubo. Paramount+ holds the rights for all the Champions League games in the USA.

Stream Liverpool games in the Premier League and FA Cup on Fubo
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For the rest of the world, check out the table below. The broadcasters listed are for Premier League games.

Country/RegionBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
LATAMESPN
GermanySky Deutschland
UKSky Sports, TNT Sports 
NetherlandsViaplay
Indian sub-continentStar Sports
MENAbeIN Sports
OceaniaStan Sport, Sky Sport, Digicel

Read More: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

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Where to watch Liverpool with Spanish commentary

Select Liverpool games in Spanish are broadcast on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock. Our favourite streaming service, Fubo, provides you with access to Telemundo and Universo.

Stream Liverpool on Spanish on Fubo
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Liverpool tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Liverpool tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Book Liverpool tickets from €75
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Liverpool kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Liverpool kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Liverpool jerseys at Fanatics
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Frequently asked questions

Currently, the most cost efficient package looks to be picking up a TV deal through Virgin Media or EE TV.

Existing TV or broadband customers can add TNT Sports to Virgin Media for £12 per month and Sky Sports for £31.75 per month, adding on Amazon Prime Video for the few weeks in the season when they show football which is £8.99 per month.

EE TV (formerly BT TV) also provide their Big Sport deal which includes TNT Sports and Sky Sports via NOW TV, for £45 per month, which is available for existing broadband customers, with the addition of Amazon Prime Video for the few weeks in the season when they show football which is £8.99 per month.

However, when it comes to bang for your buck, if you’re wanting to spend a little less, then the Complete Sky Sports package from an additional £22 per month on top of your current Sky TV deal is the best option, giving you over 128 games across a single season.

A number of broadcasters have the rights to stream and show highlights on the television, with Match of the Day on the BBC being the most notable of these. Every weekend the BBC show highlights airs on both Saturday and Sunday from around 10.30pm, in the company of Gary Lineker and fellow ex-professionals.

Sky Sports offer highlights slightly earlier, with their packages getting underway from around 7.00pm, while TNT Sports also offer highlights and goals from each and every game on the top flight online too.

Yes. TNT Sports is the new name for what was once known as BT Sport, in both the UK and Ireland. Along with appearing on the same channels as it always has, TNT Sports provides four live sporting channels, with red-button and digital channels, Eurosports channels, TNT Sports Ultimate (4K), and Box Office, depending on what package and provider you opt to go with.

Besides watching matches through the designated TV package your subscription is assigned to, some offer ways to live stream and tune in to the big game through a variety of ways. For games on TNT Sports, the discovery+ Premium app is available on the usual array of live stream options, including on Smart TVs mobile phone, PC, laptop and Mac, as well as video games consoles, Apple and Android devices too. Similarly, if you are using NOW TV for Sky Sports, you can login on a range of devices to keep track of the scores.

Yes. Standard coverage of TNT Sports is available to BT broadband customers.

NBC, Peacock, and USA Network currently have the rights to broadcast the English Premier League in the United States. Matches are available across two of their TV channels, NBC Sports and USA Network, as well as their dedicated streaming service Peacock.

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