Where to watch Indonesia today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Indonesia is an exciting soccer team from Asia that prides itself on punching above its weight. Tim Garuda from the Far East were the first Asian team to play at the FIFA World Cup all the way back in 1938.

After making significant strides in the latter part of the 20th century, the Indonesian team experienced a period of stagnation before rediscovering its true potential in the 21st century. With an exciting core of players and spirited performances, they now aim to reestablish their presence on the global stage.

GOAL helps you follow the Garuda on their journey and how to watch their next match live.

Upcoming Indonesia TV schedule

Where to watch Indonesia for free

Indonesia's involvement in AFC competitions and FIFA qualifiers earns them a spot on our national channels. Our favorite streaming service, Fubo, offers a free trial to new users, allowing them to watch the next Indonesian game absolutely free.

READ MORE:How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Where to watch Indonesia Worldwide

Here is how you could watch Indonesia's next soccer game around the world.

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo India Fancode MENA beIN Sports South America ESPN / Disney+ Africa SuperSport

If you are abroad and are blocked geographically, you can always connect to a VPN and enjoy the games live.

Where to watch Indonesia in Spanish

The Spanish language verticals of national channels like NBC, ESPN and FOX provide coverage of Indonesian soccer games in Spanish commentary. Additionally, you can also turn to UniVision and Telemundo for select games in Spanish.

READ MORE:How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo