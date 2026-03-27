Where to watch Georgia today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Georgia made waves in Europe when they qualified for their first-ever major tournament in 2024. They were not any pushovers as they announced themselves to the world at the Euros.

They had some excellent players to thank for their meteoric rise. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, among the best players in the world, is their leading light. He is well backed by a hungry and young team eager to prove themselves on the global stage.

Join GOAL to follow Georgia on their journey.

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Upcoming Georgia TV Schedule

Where to watch Georgia for free

Georgia competes in Europe's premier competitions, which always find a place on American television. These channels are available on our favorite streaming service, Fubo. Through their five-day free trial, you can watch the next match for free.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Where to watch Georgia worldwide

Here's how you can watch Georgia worldwide.

Country/Region Broadcaster Georgia 1TV, Q League Canada Fubo UK Amazon Prime Video India Star Sports MENA beIN Sports South America ESPN / Disney+ Africa SuperSport

Georgian fans abroad can use a premium VPN service to watch their team from anywhere in the world without any geo-restrictions.

Where to watch Georgia in Spanish

Fans can enjoy Georgian soccer games with Spanish commentary on multiple Spanish channels that are available on streaming services like Fubo.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo