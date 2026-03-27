Where to watch Finland today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Finland has a rich footballing history with a fourth-place finish at the Olympics in 1912. It hasn't been all highs for them since, as they faced their fair share of struggles before finally qualifying for Euro 2020 and ended the drought for a major tournament.

The nation has produced some iconic talents like Jari Litmanen, Sami Hyypiä and Mikael Forssell. The Finns are now ever-improving and look to make their mark on world football.

Allows GOAL to help you watch Finland's next soccer match live.

Upcoming Finland TV Schedule

Where to watch Finland for free

A number of Finland national team soccer games are shown live on channels that you can access on streaming services that offer new customers free trials. Our favorite streaming service, Fubo, is your go-to destination.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Where to watch Finland Worldwide

Here is how you watch Finland live worldwide.

If you are georestricted from watching a Finland soccer match, you can connect to a premium VPN service and enjoy the game.

Where to watch Finland in Spanish

Select Finnish matches are available with Spanish commentary on Spanish verticals of national channels. UniVision also has the rights for a few games, and you can try your hand there.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo