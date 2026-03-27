Where to watch Dominican Republic today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

The Dominican Republic are one of the Caribbean's best-performing football teams. Los Quisqueyanos are constantly improving and looking to make major strides in world football.
Qualifying for the Gold Cup recently was a watershed moment in their history, and they will aim to build on that success to achieve bigger and better things in the future.
GOAL is here to help you follow the team every step of the way.
Upcoming Dominican Republic TV Schedule
Where to watch the Dominican Republic for free
The Dominican Republic are a regular feature on national channels like NBC, ABC, ESPN and FOX, which feature on our favourite streaming service, Fubo. With their five-day free trial, you can watch the next match for free.
READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo
Where to watch the Dominican Republic Worldwide
Here is how you can watch the Dominican Republic Worldwide.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster
|Canada
|One Soccer
|Mexico
|TUDN
|Honduras
|Deportes TVC
|USA
|Fubo
You can connect to a VPN service from anywhere in the world and enjoy the Dominican Republic's games.READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025
Where to watch the Dominican Republic in Spanish
Dominican Republic games can be enjoyed with Spanish commentary on Fubo. Additionally, you can also turn to services like UniVision and Telemundo.
READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo