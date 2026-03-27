Where to watch Cyprus today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Cyprus are a vibrant footballing nation in the Mediterranean Sea. The islanders play entertaining football and strive to build on the encouraging performances of the past.

After all, Sotiris Kaiafas, one of the country's best players, won the European Golden Boot in the 1975-76 season. More and more Cypriot teams and players are thriving worldwide, allowing the nation to dream.

They are known for causing upsets in qualification rounds, but they want more than just the giant-killer tag. As Cyprus aims to make it onto the world stage, allow GOAL to explain how to watch the next Cyprus match

Upcoming Cyprus TV Schedule

Where to watch Cyprus for free

A majority of Cyprus's soccer games are available on streaming services like Fubo, which offer a free trial to new users. By availing these benefits, you can watch the next Cyprus game for absolutely free. Amazon Prime Video also airs some of Cyprus's games with its own free trial.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Where to watch Cyprus Worldwide

Here is how you can watch Cyprus worldwide.

With a premium VPN connection, you can beat any geo-restriction to watch Cyprus soccer matches from anywhere in the world.

Where to watch Cyprus in Spanish

The Spanish verticals of national channels provide access to certain Cyprus games with Spanish commentary. Additionally, you can also find them on Univision and Telemundo

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo