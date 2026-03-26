Where to watch Croatia today? Live stream & TV channel for upcoming games

Despite Croatia having a population of less than four million people, the nation's soccer team has had a huge impact on the world stage over the years.

Fronted by former Real Madrid midfielder and legend of the game Luka Modrić, the Croatian national team have never won a major tournament but have finished third in the World Cup on two occasions (1998, 2022) and runner-up during the 2018 finals.

Modrić is their most capped player, with an impressive 190 caps to his name, while Davor Šuker remains their top goalscorer with 45 goals in 69 appearances.

Below, GOAL has all the information you need to be able to watch live Croatia soccer matches.

Live broadcast of Croatia matches

Where to watch Croatia for free

You can watch Croatia's national side play in the US on Fox Sports 2, which is available through a Fubo subscription. Currently, Fubo has a five-day free trial, so you can check out games for free.

READ MORE: How to get a free five-day pass with Fubo

Sling TV, DIRECTV and YouTube also carry FS2, with ViX, Foxsports.com, and the FOX Sports app also airing games.

Where to watch Croatia with Croatian commentary

The only way to access Croatian commentary is through a native channel such as Nova TV.

In the US, commentary will generally be in either English or Spanish.

Where to watch Croatia worldwide

Croatia regularly attracts a strong worldwide TV audience. You can usually find them on one the broadcasters listed in the table below.

Country / Region TV / Streaming service Austria DAZN Germany DAZN, Amazon Prime Video France L'Equipe Hungary TV2 Play Premium Italy Sky Go Italia Serbia Arena Sport 7 Serbia

If you are outside of the USA and you would like to watch the next Croatia soccer game live, you can do so by accessing your preferred online streaming service via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports