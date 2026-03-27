Where to watch and live stream UEFA Conference League soccer

The UEFA Conference League is Europe's newest and third-tier continental competition. Unpredictability is the name of the game as the tournament is full of surprises and giant killings.

When Chelsea lifted the trophy last season, the league hit new levels of fame in the US. European regulars like Shakhtar Donetsk, Dynamo Kyiv, and Fiorentina join the likes of newcomers in Crystal Palace and co.

GOAL tells you everything about how to watch the next Conference League game live this season

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Upcoming Conference League fixtures on TV schedule

Where to watch UEFA Conference League for free

CBS Sports holds the exclusive English-language rights for the Conference League in the US. Paramount+ streams each and every game of the Conference League and also offers a free trial to pick and watch your favourite team for free.

Alternatively, you could turn to select games that air on the free channel CBS Sports Golazo Network. You can also consider tuning into ViX, which airs a free Conference League game on match days.

Where to watch UEFA Conference League with Spanish-language commentary

TelevisaUnivision holds the Spanish-language rights for the Conference League. Through ViX and UniMas, they air select games of the Conference League. They also sublicense a few games to DAZN, meaning the fans can stream the Conference League games on DAZN with Spanish commentary and even enjoy their free trial.

Where to watch the UEFA Conference League Worldwide

In the United States, the UEFA Conference League is exclusive to CBS Network. It is available to stream on Paramount+. Other games are available on local CBS affiliate channels.

Country Broadcaster Canada DAZN UK Discovery+ Australia Stan Sports India Sony MENA beIN Sports Africa SuperSport

If you're abroad and want to watch the latest UEFA Conference League game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

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