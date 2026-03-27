Where to watch Bulgaria today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Bulgaria’s unforgettable march to the 1994 World Cup semifinals remains etched in football folklore. A golden summer when the underdogs stunned giants like Argentina and reigning champions Germany. It was a team that dared to dream and delivered one of the tournament’s most iconic stories.

Since then, Lavovete - once home to legends like Hristo Stoichkov and Dimitar Berbatov - have struggled to recapture that magic. But a new generation is emerging, eager to restore Bulgaria’s roar on the world stage.

Join GOAL as we follow their journey, match by match, in pursuit of another fairytale run.

READ MORE: Where to watch Georgia today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Upcoming Bulgaria TV Schedule

Where to watch Bulgaria for free

Bulgaria competes in Europe's premier competitions, which always find a place on American television. GOAL recommends you use Fubo to access these channels. Plus, through their five-day free trial, you can watch the next match for free.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Where to watch Bulgaria Worldwide

Here is how you can watch Bulgaria worldwide.

Country/Region Broadcaster Bulgaria bnt.bg, BNT News App, BNT1, BNT 3 Canada Fubo India Sony Sports MENA beIN Sports South America ESPN / Disney+

Fans of the Bulgarian national team living outside the United States can watch their team from anywhere in the world by connecting to a premium VPN service.

Where to watch Bulgaria in Spanish

A select few Bulgarian games air with Spanish commentary on American television. Fubo gives you access to multiple Spanish-language channels to enjoy their games in your favorite language. Additionally, a few games also air on UniVision networks.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo