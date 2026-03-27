Where to watch Barcelona today? Live soccer streams & TV channels for upcoming games

Barcelona reclaimed their status as the best in Spain after lifting another LALIGA title.

The Catalans have a worldwide fanbase thanks to their swashbuckling football and world-stopping footballers. Under Hansi Flick's tutelage, they are set to conquer Europe this season.

For fans of the club in the USA, GOAL has you covered with everything you need to know.

Upcoming Barcelona TV schedule

Where to watch Barcelona for free

ESPN Deportes, which offers Barcelona's games, is available on our favourite streaming service, Fubo. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, which allows you to watch the next game for free.

Read More: Where to watch and live stream Spanish LALIGA soccer

Where to watch Barcelona with Spanish commentary

ESPN Deportes offers Spanish-language coverage of LALIGA. You can stream ESPN Deportes on Fubo.

Barcelona's Champions League games with Spanish commentary can be found live on TV channel TUDN. You can also stream them on DAZN.