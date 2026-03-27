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FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch Barcelona today? Live soccer streams & TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Barcelona
LaLiga
R. Lewandowski
L. Yamal

Everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona in LALIGA and all major competitions.

Barcelona reclaimed their status as the best in Spain after lifting another LALIGA title. 

The Catalans have a worldwide fanbase thanks to their swashbuckling football and world-stopping footballers. Under Hansi Flick's tutelage, they are set to conquer Europe this season.

For fans of the club in the USA, GOAL has you covered with everything you need to know.

Upcoming Barcelona TV schedule

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
DAZN

Where to watch Barcelona for free

ESPN Deportes, which offers Barcelona's games, is available on our favourite streaming service, Fubo. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, which allows you to watch the next game for free.

Read More: Where to watch and live stream Spanish LALIGA soccer

Stream Barcelona for free on FuboStart a free trial now

Where to watch Barcelona with Spanish commentary

ESPN Deportes offers Spanish-language coverage of LALIGA. You can stream ESPN Deportes on Fubo. 

Barcelona's Champions League games with Spanish commentary can be found live on TV channel TUDN. You can also stream them on DAZN. 

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