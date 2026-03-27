Where to watch Albania today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Albania are an exciting team from the Balkans, full of talent and promise. Kuqezinjtë are one of the founding members of UEFA and have a long history in the sport.

Despite their heritage, they have had very little success to show on either the world stage or the continental stage. However, the winds have changed, and Albania are steadily improving.

Join GOAL on our quest to watch every Albanian soccer match live as the nation marches towards glory.

Read More: Where to watch Denmark today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Upcoming Albania TV Schedule

Where to watch Albania for free

Albania's involvement in major tournaments helps them get a spot on national television channels, which are available on our favourite streaming service, Fubo. With their five-day free trial, you can watch the next Albania match for free.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Where to watch Albania Worldwide

Here is how you can watch Albania live around the world.

Country/Region Broadcaster Albania SuperSport, RTSH, Digit Alb UK Sky Sports, BBC India Sony Sports MENA beIN Sports Africa SuperSport

If you are georestricted from watching an Albanian soccer match, you can connect to a premium VPN service and enjoy the game.

Where to watch Albania in Spanish

Select Albanian matches are available with Spanish commentary on Spanish verticals of national channels. UniVision also has the rights for a few games, and you can try your hand there.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo