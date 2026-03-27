CD Guadalajara, affectionately nicknamed Chivas, compete in Liga MX which is the Mexican soccer league.

Chivas is one of Mexico's most successful teams, with an impressive 12 league titles to their name. Having won the CONCACAF Champions Cup/League twice, they also compete in the CONMEBOL Copa Liberatadores competition.

The club has a massive following in the United States, especially in the Latino community. Chivas has distinctively been known for their policy of signing only Mexican players or those with a Mexican connection.

GOAL is on hand to tell you all the details about where to watch Chivas compete this season.

Live broadcast of CD Guadalajara matches

Where to watch Chivas in the United States

Catching all the soccer action from Chivas' league and cup games is easy, and can be seen in the United States with a Fubo or DIRECTV subscription.

As mentioned, the best streaming service to keep up with the latest action from Chiva's season in the Liga MX is through Fubo. They currently offer new customers a free five-day trial to test out their service.

Fubo has a dedicated Latino subscription and within its various tiers carries the likes of NBC Universo, Telemundo, ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes and TUDN, whereas DIRECTV packages have some additional channels, including Univision and UniMas.

Peacock also offers live Chivas home matches via a subscription to their dedicated service.

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream Liga MX soccer

Where to watch Chivas for free

New customers who sign up with Fubo or DIRECTV can get a five-day pass to try out the service for no cost, meaning you can test out the soccer channels and the rest of the selected plan completely free of charge.

Where to watch Chivas with Spanish commentary

Most channels mentioned in the section above show live Mexican soccer games with Spanish commentary, on Telemundo and Universo.

Both Fubo and DIRECTV offer either a Spanish genre pack or add-on, giving you everything you need to catch all the best Liga MX action.

Where to watch Chivas worldwide

Check out the table below to find out where you can watch the latest games Chivas are playing in the Liga MX.

Country / Region Broadcaster Canada OneSoccer Brazil SportyNet Brasil LATAM Claro Sports / ESPN MENA beIN Sports Mexico Amazon Prime Video Puerto Rico NIACOM, Telemundo, Universo

If you are out of the country and would like to watch an upcoming Chivas game on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).