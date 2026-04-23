Which USWNT players have won the UEFA Women's Champions League? Lindsey Heaps, Alex Morgan and the U.S. stars to lift the UWCL trophy

Many United States women's national team stars have enjoyed a European adventure over the years and the chance to play in the UEFA Women's Champions League is a huge reason why they choose to make the trip across the Atlantic, as nothing quite like it exists for those representing NWSL clubs. Some have done more than just play in the competition, though - a few have gone on and actually won it.

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To lift the UWCL trophy as an American is to join quite an exclusive club. Often, the U.S. stars don't stay too long in Europe, which is part of the reason why, making the already slim chances of winning such a title even trickier. However, there are a handful who have done it and even more who have come extremely close, only to be defeated at the final hurdle.

GOAL takes a look at the USWNT stars who have won the UWCL...

Which USWNT stars have played in Europe?

There is a long list of USWNT stars who have played in Europe. Hope Solo and Aly Wagner were two of the first when they signed for Lyon back in 2005, though the club that has since won the UWCL eight times did not then hold the status it does today in the women's game. Plenty more have since spent time in France, with Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe among the biggest names while Lindsey Heaps' seven years there make her one of the first to come to mind.

Having welcomed the odd member of the USWNT in the years prior, England became an attractive destination for American stars during the Covid-19 pandemic too, due to the shortened season that the NWSL adopted in 2020. Most of them would return to the U.S. once its domestic league returned to a usual schedule but there are still names on the national team roster today that represent English clubs, such as Catarina Macario and Mia Fishel at Chelsea.

Elsewhere, though it has since become more of a development league, Sweden's Damallsvenskan was once the home to several of the world's best players, including members of the USWNT, and two American stars would become European champions while representing a German club back in 2008.

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Which USWNT players have won the UEFA Women's Champions League?

Player Year(s) won Ali Krieger 2008 Gina Lewandowski 2008 Alex Morgan 2017 Lindsey Horan 2022 Catarina Macario 2022 Emily Fox 2025 Jenna Nighswonger 2025

Ali Krieger and Gina Lewandowski became the first Americans to win the UEFA Women's Champions League when they helped FFC Frankfurt (now Eintracht Frankfurt) beat Swedish team Umea 4-3 on aggregate back in 2008. The pair started in defence for the German side in both encounters of what was, at that time, a two-legged final, helping Frankfurt to get a 1-1 draw in Sweden and then a 3-2 win at home the following week. Krieger was already a member of the USWNT at this point, having made her debut in January of the same year, but it would take another seven years for Lewandowski to win her sole cap for her country.

Alex Morgan joined the pair in triumphing in this competition in 2017 when she capped a short stint with Lyon with a Champions League winners' medal. The striker only played 15 games during her loan spell in France but she scored 12 goals, won three trophies and started the UWCL final against Paris Saint-Germain, though she was subbed off after just 23 minutes due to injury.

Five years later, two more USWNT stars lifted the title with Lyon when the French giant beat Barcelona 3-1 in Turin, Italy. Lindsey Heaps and Catarina Macario were both in the starting line-up and the latter even got on the scoresheet, putting Lyon 3-0 up in the 33rd minute as it rather comfortably secured a record-extending eighth European title. Another pair of American stars joined this exclusive club in 2025, too, as Emily Fox and Jenna Nighswonger were part of the Arsenal side that stunned Barcelona, winner of the previous two editions of the tournament. Fox played the entirety of the final and was outstanding as the Gunners claimed just a second European crown.

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Which USWNT stars have lost a UEFA Women's Champions League final?

A number of others have come close to joining that exclusive seven-woman club. Megan Rapinoe was in the line-up for Lyon in the 2013 final but ended on the losing side as Wolfsburg edged it 1-0. The German giant broke the hearts of three more USWNT stars the following year, too, as Christen Press, Whitney Engen and Meghan Klingenberg were all part of the Tyreso team that lost an incredible 2014 final by a 4-3 scoreline.

Though Lewandowski was on the winning side for Frankfurt back in 2008, she has also lost a final. The German side was back in the big game in 2012 but came up short on this occasion, losing 2-0 to Lyon. Had it gone the other way, Lewandowski would've become the first, and to date only, USWNT star to win the UWCL twice.

Horan had a chance to be the first American to achieve that feat in 2024, too, when she returned to the final with Lyon. However, Barcelona instead got its revenge for 2022 as it beat the French side 2-0 in Bilbao.

Stacey Pearson, with Fortuna Hjorring in 2003, and Venus James, with Djurgarden in 2005, are other Americans to have played and lost a UEFA Women's Champions League final. However, neither was ever capped at senior level by the USWNT.

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Which USWNT stars could win the 2025-26 UEFA Women's Champions League?

A whole host of USWNT stars have played in the 2025-26 edition of the UWCL and there are four remaining as the competition enters the semi-final stage. Fox, who won the title with Arsenal last year, is one of them, with the other three all representing Lyon. Heaps has been a mainstay with the French giants for several years now and she has been joined at the club this season by two international team-mates, after both Lily Yohannes and Korbin Shrader made summer moves.

Arsenal and Lyon will go head-to-head in the semi-finals this season, meaning at least one American will be in the UWCL final in May. The two clubs met at the same stage last year, with the Gunners able to emerge 5-3 winners on aggregate despite losing the first leg 2-1 at home.

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