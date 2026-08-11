How to buy Sunderland 2026/27 tickets: Average prices, hospitality & season ticket information

The North East is a hotbed of football fanaticism, and Sunderland supporters are enjoying life back in the promised land of the Premier League as they head into the 2026/27 season. The anticipation surrounding their top-flight clashes and derby atmosphere is once again getting pulses racing across Wearside.

Now established back in the big time, the devoted droves will be clambering over themselves for Premier League tickets for the upcoming campaign.

Let GOAL give you the full lowdown on how you can secure Sunderland seats for the 2026/27 Premier League season.

Upcoming Sunderland 2026/27 fixtures & tickets

How to buy Sunderland Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Sunderland games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal at eticketing.co.uk/safc.

Here's what you need to know:

General sale: General admission Sunderland tickets go on sale as soon as the sales window opens, usually around three to four weeks before the fixture. Unlike many top-flight clubs, Sunderland does not operate a traditional paid membership system for basic ticket purchasing access. Most standard Sunderland tickets go straight to general sale, which is unusual for Premier League tickets.

General admission Sunderland tickets go on sale as soon as the sales window opens, usually around three to four weeks before the fixture. Unlike many top-flight clubs, Sunderland does not operate a traditional paid membership system for basic ticket purchasing access. Most standard Sunderland tickets go straight to general sale, which is unusual for Premier League tickets. Derbies : If you’re trying to buy Sunderland tickets for high-demand fixtures - such as the Tyne-Wear derby against Newcastle United or games against 'Big Six' opposition - you will need a documented purchase history on your account.

: If you’re trying to buy Sunderland tickets for high-demand fixtures - such as the Tyne-Wear derby against Newcastle United or games against 'Big Six' opposition - you will need a documented purchase history on your account. Black Cat Points: While there isn’t a required membership scheme, fans earn Black Cat Points (BCP) by attending away matches and home cup ties. For high-demand fixtures where demand far outweighs supply, ticket priority is allocated based on BCP totals.

How much are Sunderland Premier League tickets?

Face value adult ticket prices for Sunderland home matches range from £28 to £45 when purchased directly from the club’s box office.

Prices vary depending on the match category (ranging from Category A* marquee fixtures down to Category C games) and seat location across the East Stand, West Stand, Premier Concourse, and Family Zones.

Concession pricing applies across all stands for Seniors (over 65), Young Adults (under 22), Juniors (under 18), and Under-14s.

How to get Sunderland season tickets?

A season ticket is the only guaranteed way to secure a reserved seat for every home game at the Stadium of Light during the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

Due to surging demand, Sunderland's season ticket allocation of 38,000+ seats is completely sold out for the 2026/27 season.

Adult season tickets for this campaign started from £610 up to £810+ in premium concourse areas.

Supporters looking to acquire a season ticket for future campaigns must join the official waiting list on the club's website.

Seasonal hospitality packages - such as 76 Yards and Banks on the Wear - remain available for supporters looking for guaranteed seasonal seats combined with dining options.

Where to stay around the Stadium of Light

Visiting Sunderland for a match at the Stadium of Light? The stadium’s riverside location near the city centre means easy access from central and surrounding areas, with local shops, cafes, and transport links close by - ideal for football fans.

The city centre is a convenient base, offering plenty of dining, nightlife, and shopping, plus good metro connections across the region. It’s a short walk or ride to the stadium and suits visitors looking for both entertainment and practicality.

For a quieter stay, coastal areas like Roker and Seaburn provide sea views, beach walks, and a more relaxed pace, while still being within easy reach of the stadium by car or metro.

Hunting accommodation for Sunderland AFC fixtures? You can check out the city and its options with the map below, with options for every budget.

History of the Stadium of Light

The Stadium of Light is an all-seater football stadium in Sunderland. It's been the home ground of Sunderland AFC since it first opened in 1997. With a capacity of 49,000, the Stadium of Light is the 10th largest football stadium in England.

Its simple design is apparently to allow for future redevelopments, which could raise capacity to 64,000. The stadium was named by chairman Bob Murray to reflect the coal mining heritage of the North East and the former Monkwearmouth Colliery site on which it stands.

As well as hosting Sunderland games, the Stadium of Light has staged Internationals for both the England men's and women's national teams. A crowd of 47,667 saw England beat Turkey 2-0 there in 2003, during the qualifying phase of Euro 2004.

Aside from football, the stadium has played host to some of the world's biggest musical performers such as Beyonce, Rihanna, Oasis, Coldplay and Elton John.