How to buy Premier League 2025/26 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, average prices & more

Want to secure a seat to one of the most established football leagues in the world? Here's exactly how much it will cost you and where to buy tickets

The Premier League remains the undisputed top-flight competition in world football for drama and action, with some of the game’s most legendary clubs and players stepping out to write their name into history. For fans, the renewal window has been opened, and now's your chance to get your hands on some Premier League tickets.

With over a century of results, the Premier League is truly unique. You'll recognise champions Manchester City, old rivals Manchester United, heavyweight hitters like Liverpool, and the powerhouse trio of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur. There's never any shortage of athletic prowess and dynamic passion to be had.

Upcoming Matchday 28 Premier League fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (GMT)FixtureTickets
Fri 27 Feb, 20:00Wolverhampton vs Aston VillaTickets
Sat 28 Feb, 12:30AFC Bournemouth vs SunderlandTickets
Sat 28 Feb, 15:00Burnley vs BrentfordTickets
Sat 28 Feb, 15:00Liverpool vs West Ham UnitedTickets
Sat 28 Feb, 15:00Newcastle United vs EvertonTickets
Sat 28 Feb, 17:30Leeds United vs Manchester CityTickets
Sun 1 Mar, 14:00Brighton vs Nottingham ForestTickets
Sun 1 Mar, 14:00Fulham vs Tottenham HotspurTickets
Sun 1 Mar, 14:00Manchester United vs Crystal PalaceTickets
Sun 1 Mar, 16:30Arsenal vs ChelseaTickets

Upcoming Matchday 29 Premier League fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (GMT)FixtureTickets
Tue 3 Mar, 19:30AFC Bournemouth vs BrentfordTickets
Tue 3 Mar, 19:30Everton vs BurnleyTickets
Tue 3 Mar, 19:30Leeds United vs SunderlandTickets
Tue 3 Mar, 20:15Wolverhampton vs LiverpoolTickets
Wed 4 Mar, 19:30Aston Villa vs ChelseaTickets
Wed 4 Mar, 19:30Brighton vs ArsenalTickets
Wed 4 Mar, 19:30Fulham vs West Ham UnitedTickets
Wed 4 Mar, 19:30Manchester City vs Nottingham ForestTickets
Wed 4 Mar, 20:15Newcastle United vs Manchester UnitedTickets
Thu 5 Mar, 20:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal PalaceTickets

Upcoming Matchday 30 Premier League fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (GMT)FixtureTickets
Sat 14 Mar, 12:30West Ham United vs Manchester CityTickets
Sat 14 Mar, 15:00Burnley vs AFC BournemouthTickets
Sat 14 Mar, 15:00Crystal Palace vs Leeds UnitedTickets
Sat 14 Mar, 15:00Sunderland vs BrightonTickets
Sat 14 Mar, 17:30Chelsea vs Newcastle UnitedTickets
Sun 15 Mar, 14:00Arsenal vs EvertonTickets
Sun 15 Mar, 14:00Manchester United vs Aston VillaTickets
Sun 15 Mar, 14:00Nottingham Forest vs FulhamTickets
Sun 15 Mar, 16:30Liverpool vs Tottenham HotspurTickets
Mon 16 Mar, 20:00Brentford vs WolvesTickets

Upcoming Matchday 31 Premier League fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (GMT)FixtureTickets
Fri 20 Mar, 20:00AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester UnitedTickets
Sat 21 Mar, 12:30Brighton vs LiverpoolTickets
Sat 21 Mar, 15:00Fulham vs BurnleyTickets
Sat 21 Mar, 17:30Everton vs ChelseaTickets
Sat 21 Mar, 20:00Leeds United vs BrentfordTickets
Sun 22 Mar, 12:00Newcastle United vs SunderlandTickets
Sun 22 Mar, 14:15Aston Villa vs West Ham UnitedTickets
Sun 22 Mar, 14:15Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottm ForestTickets
Sun 22 Mar, 16:30Carabao Cup Final: Arsenal vs Manchester CityTickets

How much are Premier League tickets?

The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

On top of that, where you sit makes a big difference. Seat location and stand placement significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures into categories - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

In recent news, the Premier League has capped away games at £30 a ticket. So, if you're looking for a cheaper choice, you might want to suss out your team's away games and hunt down those tickets.

Below, GOAL has broken down the 2025-2026 Premier League clubs, their home stadiums, average matchday ticket prices as well as expected season ticket ranges.

2025/26 Premier League clubs by ticket price

ClubStadiumTicket Price Range (Adult General Admission)Season Ticket RangeTickets
ArsenalEmirates Stadium£31.50 - £141.00£1,073 - £2,050Ticket information
Aston VillaVilla Park£44.50 - £92.00£640 - £944Ticket information
BournemouthVitality Stadium£33.00 - £56.00£633 - £875Ticket information
BrentfordGtech Community Stadium£40.00 - £65.00£495 - £598Ticket information
Brighton & Hove AlbionAmerican Express Community Stadium£34.00 - £78.00£595 - £860Ticket information
BurnleyTurf Moor£50.00 - £75.00£455 - £500Ticket information
ChelseaStamford Bridge£48.00 - £58.00£595 - £940Ticket information
Crystal PalaceSelhurst Park£48.00 - £58.00£545 - £895Ticket information
EvertonGoodison Park£55.00£515 - £690Ticket information
FulhamCraven Cottage£35.00 - £105.00£455 - £3,000Ticket information
Leeds UnitedElland Road£33.00 - £56.00£420 - £TBCTicket information
LiverpoolAnfield£9.00 - £61.00£699 - £886Ticket information
Manchester CityEtihad Stadium£58.00 - £75.00£385 - £1,030Ticket information
Manchester UnitedOld Trafford£36.00 - £58.00£559 - £950Ticket information
Newcastle UnitedSt James’ Park£50.00 - £58.00£417 - £811Ticket information
Nottingham ForestCity Ground£45.00 - £60.00£465 - £660Ticket information
SunderlandStadium of Light£33.00 - £56.00£390 - £720Ticket information
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur Stadium£48.00 - £109.00£807 - £2,015Ticket information
West Ham UnitedLondon Stadium£30.00 - £120.00£310 - £1,620Ticket information
Wolverhampton WanderersMolineux£26.50 - £71.00£525 - £833Ticket information

How to buy Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portal.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

  1. First to season ticket holders.
  2. Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked on loyalty points.
  3. Finally, to the public during the general sale period.

Once you have bought tickets to several matches at the Vitality Stadium, your points will start accruing, making access easier. Only on limited occasions will Bournemouth fixtures go on a general sale, where anyone can buy a ticket.

Are there any Premier League season tickets left?

Most Premier League clubs have sold out of general admission season tickets for the 2025/26 season.

Popular teams like Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, and West Ham operate long-standing waiting lists, some of which can stretch beyond 10–20 years. Tottenham, for instance, has a waiting list of over 80,000 fans, while Liverpool and Man United reportedly require decades of loyalty to secure a spot. Even clubs with smaller stadiums like Fulham, Leeds, and Wolves have limited or no availability due to high demand and tight capacity.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City stand out for having remaining season tickets available to members, with no formal waiting lists and allocations made on a first-come, first-served basis. Clubs like Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest offer limited access based on loyalty points or short waiting periods. Aston Villa, although sold out, offers a GA+ option with additional perks.

Will I need a membership to purchase Premier League tickets?

In most cases, a membership is recommended or required to purchase Premier League tickets, especially for high-demand fixtures or clubs with strong followings. Most Premier League clubs operate a tiered ticketing system that prioritises:

  1. Season ticket holders
  2. Club members (paid annual memberships)
  3. General sale (if any tickets remain)

A membership typically grants early access to tickets, eligibility to collect loyalty points, and sometimes exclusive content or discounts. For top clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, or Tottenham, holding a membership is often the only way to access regular match tickets, as general sale opportunities are rare to nonexistent.

That said, some clubs, particularly those with larger capacities or less consistent sellouts, may allow non-members to purchase tickets closer to matchday if inventory remains. Buying a membership significantly increases your chances and is often the most reliable route to securing seats.

Can I buy cheap Premier League tickets?

The best place to buy cheap tickets for Premier League fixtures will be through official club ticket portals.

Despite high demand, no other official retailer will carry tickets for games at a lower price than the respective clubs involved.

Remember to be aware of the terms and conditions surrounding purchases, and double-check that you are buying from a trusted source.

Frequently asked questions

Currently, the most cost efficient package looks to be picking up a TV deal through Virgin Media or EE TV.

Existing TV or broadband customers can add TNT Sports to Virgin Media for £12 per month and Sky Sports for £31.75 per month, adding on Amazon Prime Video for the few weeks in the season when they show football which is £8.99 per month.

EE TV (formerly BT TV) also provide their Big Sport deal which includes TNT Sports and Sky Sports via NOW TV, for £45 per month, which is available for existing broadband customers, with the addition of Amazon Prime Video for the few weeks in the season when they show football which is £8.99 per month.

However, when it comes to bang for your buck, if you’re wanting to spend a little less, then the Complete Sky Sports package from an additional £22 per month on top of your current Sky TV deal is the best option, giving you over 128 games across a single season.

A number of broadcasters have the rights to stream and show highlights on the television, with Match of the Day on the BBC being the most notable of these. Every weekend the BBC show highlights airs on both Saturday and Sunday from around 10.30pm, in the company of Gary Lineker and fellow ex-professionals.

Sky Sports offer highlights slightly earlier, with their packages getting underway from around 7.00pm, while TNT Sports also offer highlights and goals from each and every game on the top flight online too.

Yes. TNT Sports is the new name for what was once known as BT Sport, in both the UK and Ireland. Along with appearing on the same channels as it always has, TNT Sports provides four live sporting channels, with red-button and digital channels, Eurosports channels, TNT Sports Ultimate (4K), and Box Office, depending on what package and provider you opt to go with.

Besides watching matches through the designated TV package your subscription is assigned to, some offer ways to live stream and tune in to the big game through a variety of ways. For games on TNT Sports, the discovery+ Premium app is available on the usual array of live stream options, including on Smart TVs mobile phone, PC, laptop and Mac, as well as video games consoles, Apple and Android devices too. Similarly, if you are using NOW TV for Sky Sports, you can login on a range of devices to keep track of the scores.

Yes. Standard coverage of TNT Sports is available to BT broadband customers.

NBC, Peacock, and USA Network currently have the rights to broadcast the English Premier League in the United States. Matches are available across two of their TV channels, NBC Sports and USA Network, as well as their dedicated streaming service Peacock.

