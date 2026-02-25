How to buy Premier League 2025/26 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, average prices & more

The Premier League remains the undisputed top-flight competition in world football for drama and action, with some of the game’s most legendary clubs and players stepping out to write their name into history. For fans, the renewal window has been opened, and now's your chance to get your hands on some Premier League tickets.
With over a century of results, the Premier League is truly unique. You'll recognise champions Manchester City, old rivals Manchester United, heavyweight hitters like Liverpool, and the powerhouse trio of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur. There's never any shortage of athletic prowess and dynamic passion to be had.
Upcoming Matchday 28 Premier League fixtures & tickets
|Date & Time (GMT)
|Fixture
|Tickets
|Fri 27 Feb, 20:00
|Wolverhampton vs Aston Villa
|Tickets
|Sat 28 Feb, 12:30
|AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland
|Tickets
|Sat 28 Feb, 15:00
|Burnley vs Brentford
|Tickets
|Sat 28 Feb, 15:00
|Liverpool vs West Ham United
|Tickets
|Sat 28 Feb, 15:00
|Newcastle United vs Everton
|Tickets
|Sat 28 Feb, 17:30
|Leeds United vs Manchester City
|Tickets
|Sun 1 Mar, 14:00
|Brighton vs Nottingham Forest
|Tickets
|Sun 1 Mar, 14:00
|Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur
|Tickets
|Sun 1 Mar, 14:00
|Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
|Tickets
|Sun 1 Mar, 16:30
|Arsenal vs Chelsea
|Tickets
Upcoming Matchday 29 Premier League fixtures & tickets
|Date & Time (GMT)
|Fixture
|Tickets
|Tue 3 Mar, 19:30
|AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford
|Tickets
|Tue 3 Mar, 19:30
|Everton vs Burnley
|Tickets
|Tue 3 Mar, 19:30
|Leeds United vs Sunderland
|Tickets
|Tue 3 Mar, 20:15
|Wolverhampton vs Liverpool
|Tickets
|Wed 4 Mar, 19:30
|Aston Villa vs Chelsea
|Tickets
|Wed 4 Mar, 19:30
|Brighton vs Arsenal
|Tickets
|Wed 4 Mar, 19:30
|Fulham vs West Ham United
|Tickets
|Wed 4 Mar, 19:30
|Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest
|Tickets
|Wed 4 Mar, 20:15
|Newcastle United vs Manchester United
|Tickets
|Thu 5 Mar, 20:00
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace
|Tickets
Upcoming Matchday 30 Premier League fixtures & tickets
|Date & Time (GMT)
|Fixture
|Tickets
|Sat 14 Mar, 12:30
|West Ham United vs Manchester City
|Tickets
|Sat 14 Mar, 15:00
|Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth
|Tickets
|Sat 14 Mar, 15:00
|Crystal Palace vs Leeds United
|Tickets
|Sat 14 Mar, 15:00
|Sunderland vs Brighton
|Tickets
|Sat 14 Mar, 17:30
|Chelsea vs Newcastle United
|Tickets
|Sun 15 Mar, 14:00
|Arsenal vs Everton
|Tickets
|Sun 15 Mar, 14:00
|Manchester United vs Aston Villa
|Tickets
|Sun 15 Mar, 14:00
|Nottingham Forest vs Fulham
|Tickets
|Sun 15 Mar, 16:30
|Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
|Tickets
|Mon 16 Mar, 20:00
|Brentford vs Wolves
|Tickets
Upcoming Matchday 31 Premier League fixtures & tickets
|Date & Time (GMT)
|Fixture
|Tickets
|Fri 20 Mar, 20:00
|AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
|Tickets
|Sat 21 Mar, 12:30
|Brighton vs Liverpool
|Tickets
|Sat 21 Mar, 15:00
|Fulham vs Burnley
|Tickets
|Sat 21 Mar, 17:30
|Everton vs Chelsea
|Tickets
|Sat 21 Mar, 20:00
|Leeds United vs Brentford
|Tickets
|Sun 22 Mar, 12:00
|Newcastle United vs Sunderland
|Tickets
|Sun 22 Mar, 14:15
|Aston Villa vs West Ham United
|Tickets
|Sun 22 Mar, 14:15
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottm Forest
|Tickets
|Sun 22 Mar, 16:30
|Carabao Cup Final: Arsenal vs Manchester City
|Tickets
How much are Premier League tickets?
The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.
On top of that, where you sit makes a big difference. Seat location and stand placement significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures into categories - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.
In recent news, the Premier League has capped away games at £30 a ticket. So, if you're looking for a cheaper choice, you might want to suss out your team's away games and hunt down those tickets.
Below, GOAL has broken down the 2025-2026 Premier League clubs, their home stadiums, average matchday ticket prices as well as expected season ticket ranges.
2025/26 Premier League clubs by ticket price
|Club
|Stadium
|Ticket Price Range (Adult General Admission)
|Season Ticket Range
|Tickets
|Arsenal
|Emirates Stadium
|£31.50 - £141.00
|£1,073 - £2,050
|Ticket information
|Aston Villa
|Villa Park
|£44.50 - £92.00
|£640 - £944
|Ticket information
|Bournemouth
|Vitality Stadium
|£33.00 - £56.00
|£633 - £875
|Ticket information
|Brentford
|Gtech Community Stadium
|£40.00 - £65.00
|£495 - £598
|Ticket information
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|American Express Community Stadium
|£34.00 - £78.00
|£595 - £860
|Ticket information
|Burnley
|Turf Moor
|£50.00 - £75.00
|£455 - £500
|Ticket information
|Chelsea
|Stamford Bridge
|£48.00 - £58.00
|£595 - £940
|Ticket information
|Crystal Palace
|Selhurst Park
|£48.00 - £58.00
|£545 - £895
|Ticket information
|Everton
|Goodison Park
|£55.00
|£515 - £690
|Ticket information
|Fulham
|Craven Cottage
|£35.00 - £105.00
|£455 - £3,000
|Ticket information
|Leeds United
|Elland Road
|£33.00 - £56.00
|£420 - £TBC
|Ticket information
|Liverpool
|Anfield
|£9.00 - £61.00
|£699 - £886
|Ticket information
|Manchester City
|Etihad Stadium
|£58.00 - £75.00
|£385 - £1,030
|Ticket information
|Manchester United
|Old Trafford
|£36.00 - £58.00
|£559 - £950
|Ticket information
|Newcastle United
|St James’ Park
|£50.00 - £58.00
|£417 - £811
|Ticket information
|Nottingham Forest
|City Ground
|£45.00 - £60.00
|£465 - £660
|Ticket information
|Sunderland
|Stadium of Light
|£33.00 - £56.00
|£390 - £720
|Ticket information
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|£48.00 - £109.00
|£807 - £2,015
|Ticket information
|West Ham United
|London Stadium
|£30.00 - £120.00
|£310 - £1,620
|Ticket information
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Molineux
|£26.50 - £71.00
|£525 - £833
|Ticket information
How to buy Premier League tickets?
Multiple ticketing options are in place for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portal.
British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:
- First to season ticket holders.
- Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked on loyalty points.
- Finally, to the public during the general sale period.
Once you have bought tickets to several matches at the Vitality Stadium, your points will start accruing, making access easier. Only on limited occasions will Bournemouth fixtures go on a general sale, where anyone can buy a ticket.
Are there any Premier League season tickets left?
Most Premier League clubs have sold out of general admission season tickets for the 2025/26 season.
Popular teams like Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, and West Ham operate long-standing waiting lists, some of which can stretch beyond 10–20 years. Tottenham, for instance, has a waiting list of over 80,000 fans, while Liverpool and Man United reportedly require decades of loyalty to secure a spot. Even clubs with smaller stadiums like Fulham, Leeds, and Wolves have limited or no availability due to high demand and tight capacity.
Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City stand out for having remaining season tickets available to members, with no formal waiting lists and allocations made on a first-come, first-served basis. Clubs like Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest offer limited access based on loyalty points or short waiting periods. Aston Villa, although sold out, offers a GA+ option with additional perks.
Will I need a membership to purchase Premier League tickets?Getty Images
In most cases, a membership is recommended or required to purchase Premier League tickets, especially for high-demand fixtures or clubs with strong followings. Most Premier League clubs operate a tiered ticketing system that prioritises:
- Season ticket holders
- Club members (paid annual memberships)
- General sale (if any tickets remain)
A membership typically grants early access to tickets, eligibility to collect loyalty points, and sometimes exclusive content or discounts. For top clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, or Tottenham, holding a membership is often the only way to access regular match tickets, as general sale opportunities are rare to nonexistent.
That said, some clubs, particularly those with larger capacities or less consistent sellouts, may allow non-members to purchase tickets closer to matchday if inventory remains. Buying a membership significantly increases your chances and is often the most reliable route to securing seats.
Can I buy cheap Premier League tickets?
The best place to buy cheap tickets for Premier League fixtures will be through official club ticket portals.
Despite high demand, no other official retailer will carry tickets for games at a lower price than the respective clubs involved.
Remember to be aware of the terms and conditions surrounding purchases, and double-check that you are buying from a trusted source.