How to buy Premier League 2025/26 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, average prices & more

The Premier League remains the undisputed top-flight competition in world football for drama and action, with some of the game’s most legendary clubs and players stepping out to write their name into history. For fans, the renewal window has been opened, and now's your chance to get your hands on some Premier League tickets.

With over a century of results, the Premier League is truly unique. You'll recognise champions Manchester City, old rivals Manchester United, heavyweight hitters like Liverpool, and the powerhouse trio of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur. There's never any shortage of athletic prowess and dynamic passion to be had.

Upcoming Matchday 28 Premier League fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (GMT) Fixture Tickets Fri 27 Feb, 20:00 Wolverhampton vs Aston Villa Tickets Sat 28 Feb, 12:30 AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland Tickets Sat 28 Feb, 15:00 Burnley vs Brentford Tickets Sat 28 Feb, 15:00 Liverpool vs West Ham United Tickets Sat 28 Feb, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Everton Tickets Sat 28 Feb, 17:30 Leeds United vs Manchester City Tickets Sun 1 Mar, 14:00 Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Tickets Sun 1 Mar, 14:00 Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Tickets Sun 1 Mar, 14:00 Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Tickets Sun 1 Mar, 16:30 Arsenal vs Chelsea Tickets

Upcoming Matchday 29 Premier League fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (GMT) Fixture Tickets Tue 3 Mar, 19:30 AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford Tickets Tue 3 Mar, 19:30 Everton vs Burnley Tickets Tue 3 Mar, 19:30 Leeds United vs Sunderland Tickets Tue 3 Mar, 20:15 Wolverhampton vs Liverpool Tickets Wed 4 Mar, 19:30 Aston Villa vs Chelsea Tickets Wed 4 Mar, 19:30 Brighton vs Arsenal Tickets Wed 4 Mar, 19:30 Fulham vs West Ham United Tickets Wed 4 Mar, 19:30 Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Tickets Wed 4 Mar, 20:15 Newcastle United vs Manchester United Tickets Thu 5 Mar, 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Tickets

Upcoming Matchday 30 Premier League fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (GMT) Fixture Tickets Sat 14 Mar, 12:30 West Ham United vs Manchester City Tickets Sat 14 Mar, 15:00 Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth Tickets Sat 14 Mar, 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Tickets Sat 14 Mar, 15:00 Sunderland vs Brighton Tickets Sat 14 Mar, 17:30 Chelsea vs Newcastle United Tickets Sun 15 Mar, 14:00 Arsenal vs Everton Tickets Sun 15 Mar, 14:00 Manchester United vs Aston Villa Tickets Sun 15 Mar, 14:00 Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Tickets Sun 15 Mar, 16:30 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Tickets Mon 16 Mar, 20:00 Brentford vs Wolves Tickets

Upcoming Matchday 31 Premier League fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (GMT) Fixture Tickets Fri 20 Mar, 20:00 AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United Tickets Sat 21 Mar, 12:30 Brighton vs Liverpool Tickets Sat 21 Mar, 15:00 Fulham vs Burnley Tickets Sat 21 Mar, 17:30 Everton vs Chelsea Tickets Sat 21 Mar, 20:00 Leeds United vs Brentford Tickets Sun 22 Mar, 12:00 Newcastle United vs Sunderland Tickets Sun 22 Mar, 14:15 Aston Villa vs West Ham United Tickets Sun 22 Mar, 14:15 Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottm Forest Tickets Sun 22 Mar, 16:30 Carabao Cup Final: Arsenal vs Manchester City Tickets

How much are Premier League tickets?

The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

On top of that, where you sit makes a big difference. Seat location and stand placement significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures into categories - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

In recent news, the Premier League has capped away games at £30 a ticket. So, if you're looking for a cheaper choice, you might want to suss out your team's away games and hunt down those tickets.

Below, GOAL has broken down the 2025-2026 Premier League clubs, their home stadiums, average matchday ticket prices as well as expected season ticket ranges.

2025/26 Premier League clubs by ticket price

How to buy Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portal.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders. Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked on loyalty points. Finally, to the public during the general sale period.

Once you have bought tickets to several matches at the Vitality Stadium, your points will start accruing, making access easier. Only on limited occasions will Bournemouth fixtures go on a general sale, where anyone can buy a ticket.

Are there any Premier League season tickets left?

Most Premier League clubs have sold out of general admission season tickets for the 2025/26 season.

Popular teams like Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, and West Ham operate long-standing waiting lists, some of which can stretch beyond 10–20 years. Tottenham, for instance, has a waiting list of over 80,000 fans, while Liverpool and Man United reportedly require decades of loyalty to secure a spot. Even clubs with smaller stadiums like Fulham, Leeds, and Wolves have limited or no availability due to high demand and tight capacity.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City stand out for having remaining season tickets available to members, with no formal waiting lists and allocations made on a first-come, first-served basis. Clubs like Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest offer limited access based on loyalty points or short waiting periods. Aston Villa, although sold out, offers a GA+ option with additional perks.

Will I need a membership to purchase Premier League tickets?

In most cases, a membership is recommended or required to purchase Premier League tickets, especially for high-demand fixtures or clubs with strong followings. Most Premier League clubs operate a tiered ticketing system that prioritises:

Season ticket holders Club members (paid annual memberships) General sale (if any tickets remain)

A membership typically grants early access to tickets, eligibility to collect loyalty points, and sometimes exclusive content or discounts. For top clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, or Tottenham, holding a membership is often the only way to access regular match tickets, as general sale opportunities are rare to nonexistent.

That said, some clubs, particularly those with larger capacities or less consistent sellouts, may allow non-members to purchase tickets closer to matchday if inventory remains. Buying a membership significantly increases your chances and is often the most reliable route to securing seats.

Can I buy cheap Premier League tickets?

The best place to buy cheap tickets for Premier League fixtures will be through official club ticket portals.

Despite high demand, no other official retailer will carry tickets for games at a lower price than the respective clubs involved.

Remember to be aware of the terms and conditions surrounding purchases, and double-check that you are buying from a trusted source.