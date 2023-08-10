Catch the Wolves in action this season

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

Out to show their improvement after a yo-yo campaign that saw them flirt with the disaster of relegation before bulldozing their way to survival, Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to leave their mark on the Premier League this season under the veteran hand of Julen Lopetegui.

Having been in the bottom three at the midway point last season, a remarkable run of form following the new year helped Wolves bring the spark back to Molineux as they secured survival - and now, they will hope they can prove it was no fluke under the former Sevilla coach's watch.

Supporters will be out in droves again to cheer their side on this term, so how can you get yourself a ticket to see Wolverhampton Wanderers in action? Let GOAL talk you through your options for catching them in 2023-24, including where to find tickets and how much they'll cost.

Upcoming Wolverhampton Wanderers tickets for sale and ticket prices

With a tough campaign set to take them across three separate competitions, it will be a long haul for Wolverhampton Wanderers and their fans. Below, you can find their upcoming fixtures at Molineux:

List of Wolverhampton Wanderers home fixtures

Date Fixture Price Sat Aug 19 Brighton & Hove Albion TBC Sat Sep 16 Liverpool TBC Sat Sep 30 Manchester City TBC Sun Oct 7 Aston Villa TBC Sat Oct 28 Newcastle United TBC Sat Nov 11 Tottenham Hotspur TBC Tue Dec 5 Burnley TBC

One of the more storied clubs in English football history, it has been a long-time since top-of-the-line silverware decorated the cabinets at Molineux, with Wolverhampton Wanderers last taking victory in the EFL Cup in 1980 - but that has not stopped them from putting themselves on the map.

In Molineux, they have the first stadium built explicitly for a Football League club, stretching back over a century and more to 1889, when it became their permanent home following a string of temporary venues. Now an all-seater stadium with a 31,750 capacity, it famously attracted crowds of 50,000 and upwards as a terraced venue.

Getty

Renovated multiple times throughout its existence, Molineux has also garnered a rich heritage away from domestic club football. It hosted the first leg of the original UEFA Cup final in 1972, between Wolves and Tottenham, and hosted England internationals as recently as 2022, when the Three Lions drew with Italy and lost to Hungary.

Where can I buy Wolverhampton Wanderers tickets?

Fans hoping to snap up a seat at Molineux this season can purchase their ticket from Wolverhampton Wanderers' official ticket portal, which can be found at eticketing.co.uk/wolves/. The website is the official first-hand retailer for Wolverhampton Wanderers home tickets this term.

You can also take a look at StubHub if you are happy to obtain a ticket through the second-hand market, with the resale site among the more recognized options for supporters chasing a late purchase.

Wolverhampton Wanderers tickets: benefits, prices and availability

As one of sport's most popular leagues across its home of the United Kingdom and the rest of the world, it can be a tough task to pick up a seat for a game in the Premier League. Below, GOAL lays out the two options you can choose for regular tickets:

Wolverhampton Wanderers season tickets; benefits, pricing and availability

The only way to ensure you have a place at every home fixture in the Premier League at Molineux is to be a season ticket holder with Wolverhampton Wanderers. A pass for the whole campaign gives fans entry to all league games played by the club on home soil, and often comes with additional perks such as priority booking for knockout fixtures too.

Unfortunately, as with most other Premier League clubs, season tickets are currently unavailable for new supporters due to overwhelming demand from existing customers. Current holders will have the chance to renew ahead of each subsequent campaign, but those hoping to pick one up in the future will need to sign up to a waiting list provided by the club, where they will ultimately be informed of any future eligibility to purchase one.

Wolverhampton Wanderers matchday tickets: options, categories and prices

With season tickets off the market,, most Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters and fans who otherwise attend matches this term at Molineux will have a single gameday ticket for their fixture of choice instead.

These are sold on a match-by-match basis and are offered at various prices, dictated by factors such as fixture, seat location and opponent throughout a season. Prices appear to be not yet officially revealed by the club, but you can find the stand options for Wolverhampton Wanderers games below:

Category Adult Senior Student Junior Billy Wright Stand TBC TBC TBC TBC Steve Bull Stand TBC TBC TBC TBC Stan Cullis Stand TBC TBC TBC TBC Sir Jack Hayward Stand TBC TBC TBC TBC

FAQs

Where can I stay around Molineux?

There are a plethora of hotels and accommodation options for visitors to stay at around Molineux and across the broader Wolverhampton area during their visit.

The interactive map below shows what is available in the immediate vicinity of the ground, while the town's transportation links also mean it is possible to stay further afield around your matchday experience:

Where can I buy Wolverhampton Wanderers hospitality tickets?

For those who would like to enjoy their matchday experience with a touch of luxury, you can enquire about purchasing a hospitality package to catch Wolverhampton Wanderers in action at Molineux during the Premier League season.

Hospitality allows fans to watch a game in premium surroundings, with options ranging from private boxes to pre-match fine dining and function suites to post-match celebrations. You can purchase hospitality for Wolverhampton Wanderers matches from https://www.eticketing.co.uk/wolves/Hospitality/, while you can also directly enquire with the club.

Packages at Molineux include:

The International - A four-course self-service venue with a reserved table, welcome and half-time drink receptions, and a padded seat in the Billy Wright Stand.

- A four-course self-service venue with a reserved table, welcome and half-time drink receptions, and a padded seat in the Billy Wright Stand. Billy's Boot Room - A three-course menu on a shared table, half-time and post-match refreshments, and additional facilities provided by the club.

- A three-course menu on a shared table, half-time and post-match refreshments, and additional facilities provided by the club. WV1 Plus - An unlimited small-plate menu with full service brought to your private pitch-view table, half-time and post-match refreshments, and a padded seat in the Stan Cullis Stand.

- An unlimited small-plate menu with full service brought to your private pitch-view table, half-time and post-match refreshments, and a padded seat in the Stan Cullis Stand. WV1 Club - A two-course self-service grazing menu, half-time and post-match refreshments, and a padded seat in the Stan Cullis Stand.

- A two-course self-service grazing menu, half-time and post-match refreshments, and a padded seat in the Stan Cullis Stand. WV1 Quadrant - An unlimited small-plate menu with full service brought to your private balcony seats in the Stan Cullis Stand, inclusive bottle bar and additional half-time and post-match refreshments.

- An unlimited small-plate menu with full service brought to your private balcony seats in the Stan Cullis Stand, inclusive bottle bar and additional half-time and post-match refreshments. Steve Bull Box - A private enclosed box for up to eight people, with a two-course menu, half-time and post-match refreshments, and additional club facilities.

When do Wolverhampton Wanderers hospitality tickets go on sale?

Wolverhampton Wanderers hospitality tickets are already on sale and open for enquiries. Head to the club's official website to purchase and/or register your interest in a package for a match.

Getty Images

Please be aware that hospitality options are often limited, and that an expression of interest does not guarantee a seat.

How can I check Wolverhampton Wanderers ticket availability?

Demand for Wolverhampton Wanderers tickets is expected to outnumber availability this season, with old and new fans all likely to be looking to get down and cheer them on at Molineux.

The easiest way to check availability for Wolverhampton Wanderers matches will be through the club's official website, at eticketing.co.uk/wolves/.

Can I buy Wolverhampton Wanderers tickets without a membership?

On some occasions, you can buy Wolverhampton Wanderers tickets without a club membership. However, you will not be in an advantageous place to get the jump on other fans who are. Club membership gives you priority when purchasing tickets for games at Molineux.

Below, you can find the membership tiers available for supporters this season:

MyWolves - £40.00

- £40.00 Wolf Pack - £23.00

- £23.00 Young Wolves - £23.00

- £23.00 Wolves Dribblers - £18.00

How can I buy Wolverhampton Wanderers away tickets?

You can purchase Wolverhampton Wanderers away tickets through the club's official website, though be aware they will be offered on a ballot system to supporters. Alternatively, you can try to get them through the opposition club's ticket portal, but you may need to be a member to do so.

If you cannot find a seat that way, you can always look at StubHub to see if a resale option is available for your chosen game.

How hard is it to get Wolverhampton Wanderers tickets?

With the Premier League's popularity arguably never higher than now, it can be a testy fight to get tickets to catch a match. However, it is not impossible to land a seat.

Explore all options available through the club's ticket portal and StubHub. There may be late-breaking ticket drops or varied resale options available the nearer you get to a particular fixture.

How do I buy cheap Wolverhampton Wanderers tickets?

The smartest place to purchase cheap Wolverhampton Wanderers tickets will be through the club's official ticket portal at eticketing.co.uk/wolves/. In spite of demand, no other official retailer will carry tickets for fixtures at Molineux at a lower price.

You can also look to buy cheap Wolverhampton Wanderers tickets through resale with StubHub. However, Make sure you have read the terms and conditions surrounding any individual ticket and resale, and double-check that you are purchasing from a trusted source, so as not to be caught out by touts.

What is the best way to travel to Molineux?

The best way to travel to Molineux is by public transportation or on foot, with parking limited around the stadium and surrounding residential areas. Wolverhampton railway station, served by the National Rail network, is within walking distance of the stadium.

In addition, Molineux is served by buses and trams on matchdays. To find out more information, check the club's website.

Can I book a tour of Molineux?

You can indeed book a stadium tour of Molineux. Wolverhampton Wanderers offer a behind-the-scenes look at their historic ground across weekends throughout the year.

For more details, visit the club's website.