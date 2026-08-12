Leeds United head into the 2026/27 Premier League season with a full year of top-flight football back under their belt, after Daniel Farke guided the club to a comfortable 14th-placed finish last term, safe with three games to spare. It capped a dramatic campaign that saw Leeds sit in the relegation zone after just two rounds before a turnaround, built around a season-defining tactical switch in a win at Manchester City, transformed their form and even carried them to an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Now settled back among the Premier League's established names, Farke and his squad will be targeting further progress at Elland Road, with home clashes against Manchester United, Newcastle, Everton and Manchester City among the standout fixtures fans will want tickets for.

But how can you get your hands on Premier League tickets to see them this season? Allow GOAL to let you know just what options you have for seeing Leeds play at Elland Road.

Leeds United's full 2026/27 Premier League fixture list

Leeds open the season away at Nottingham Forest and close it away at Crystal Palace. Below is the complete 38-match schedule, home and away, for the season ahead.

Date & Time Fixture Venue Tickets Sat, Aug 22, 2026, 15:00 Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United The City Ground (Away) Tickets Sun, Aug 30, 2026, 14:00 Leeds United vs Brentford Elland Road (Home) Tickets Sat, Sep 5, 2026, 15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United American Express Stadium (Away) Tickets Mon, Sep 14, 2026, 20:00 Leeds United vs Newcastle United Elland Road (Home) Tickets Sat, Sep 19, 2026, 15:00 Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Elland Road (Home) Tickets Sat, Oct 10, 2026, 15:00 Arsenal vs Leeds United Emirates Stadium (Away) Tickets Sat, Oct 17, 2026, 15:00 Leeds United vs Manchester United Elland Road (Home) Tickets Sat, Oct 24, 2026, 15:00 Sunderland vs Leeds United Stadium of Light (Away) Tickets Sat, Oct 31, 2026, 16:00 Bournemouth vs Leeds United Vitality Stadium (Away) Tickets Sat, Nov 7, 2026, 15:00 Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Elland Road (Home) Tickets Sat, Nov 21, 2026, 15:00 Chelsea vs Leeds United Stamford Bridge (Away) Tickets Sat, Nov 28, 2026, 15:00 Leeds United vs Coventry City Elland Road (Home) Tickets Wed, Dec 2, 2026, 20:00 Manchester City vs Leeds United Etihad Stadium (Away) Tickets Sat, Dec 5, 2026, 15:00 Leeds United vs Ipswich Town Elland Road (Home) Tickets Sat, Dec 12, 2026, 15:00 Liverpool vs Leeds United Anfield (Away) Tickets Sat, Dec 19, 2026, 15:00 Leeds United vs Fulham Elland Road (Home) Tickets Sat, Dec 26, 2026, 15:00 Aston Villa vs Leeds United Villa Park (Away) Tickets Wed, Dec 30, 2026, 20:00 Hull City vs Leeds United MKM Stadium (Away) Tickets Sat, Jan 2, 2027, 15:00 Leeds United vs Everton Elland Road (Home) Tickets Wed, Jan 6, 2027, 20:00 Leeds United vs Manchester City Elland Road (Home) Tickets Sat, Jan 16, 2027, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Away) Tickets Sat, Jan 23, 2027, 15:00 Leeds United vs Chelsea Elland Road (Home) Tickets Sat, Jan 30, 2027, 15:00 Coventry City vs Leeds United Coventry Building Society Arena (Away) Tickets Sat, Feb 6, 2027, 15:00 Leeds United vs Bournemouth Elland Road (Home) Tickets Wed, Feb 10, 2027, 20:00 Everton vs Leeds United Hill Dickinson Stadium (Away) Tickets Sat, Feb 20, 2027, 15:00 Leeds United vs Aston Villa Elland Road (Home) Tickets Sat, Feb 27, 2027, 15:00 Fulham vs Leeds United Craven Cottage (Away) Tickets Wed, Mar 3, 2027, 20:00 Leeds United vs Hull City Elland Road (Home) Tickets Sat, Mar 13, 2027, 15:00 Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Elland Road (Home) Tickets Sat, Mar 20, 2027, 16:00 Newcastle United vs Leeds United St James' Park (Away) Tickets Sat, Apr 10, 2027, 15:00 Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest Elland Road (Home) Tickets Sat, Apr 17, 2027, 15:00 Brentford vs Leeds United Gtech Community Stadium (Away) Tickets Sat, Apr 24, 2027, 15:00 Leeds United vs Liverpool Elland Road (Home) Tickets Sat, May 1, 2027, 15:00 Ipswich Town vs Leeds United Portman Road (Away) Tickets Sat, May 8, 2027, 15:00 Leeds United vs Arsenal Elland Road (Home) Tickets Sat, May 15, 2027, 15:00 Manchester United vs Leeds United Old Trafford (Away) Tickets Sun, May 23, 2027, 15:00 Leeds United vs Sunderland Elland Road (Home) Tickets Sun, May 30, 2027, 16:00 Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Selhurst Park (Away) Tickets

One of English football's most storied clubs, Leeds' return to the Premier League was confirmed back in 2025 after Farke's side won the Championship title with a club record 100 points.

The ground itself has seen its fair share of big results over the years, and after a solid season back among the elite, there will be big hopes that Farke's side can build on last term's foundations.

How to buy Leeds 2026/27 tickets?

Fans hoping to snap up a ticket at Elland Road this season can purchase their seat from Leeds United's official ticket portal. The website is the official first-hand retailer for Leeds United home tickets this term.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders, then to club members, who are often ranked by loyalty points from previous purchases, finally to the public in the 'General Sale' period. You can also look at resale sites like StubHub and StubHub if you are happy to pick up a second-hand ticket, with both among the more recognised options for supporters chasing a late purchase, with options from as low as £73.

How much are Leeds 2026/27 tickets?

There is a range of categories and prices available for Leeds matchday tickets at Elland Road, ranging from two-figure prices for both adults and concessions. There are multiple tiers to the pricing structure, and it is important to know the variety available: