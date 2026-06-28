Netherlands vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Netherlands vs Morocco: Match details

World Cup - Final Stage Monterrey Stadium

Netherlands vs Morocco in the World Cup Round of 32 kicks off on June 29, 2026, at 19:00 EST and June 30, 2026, at 00:00 GMT.

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Heavyweight powerhouses brace for high-stakes knockout test

Three-time finalists the Netherlands and 2022 history-makers Morocco square off in a highly anticipated single-elimination clash in Mexico. While Ronald Koeman's Oranje side enters the knockouts carrying the heavy burden of expected tournament dominance, the Atlas Lions have proved to the global stage that they possess the cohesive defensive blueprint and rapid verticality to push the world's absolute elite to their limits.

How the Oranje and the Atlas Lions got here

The Netherlands' road to the last 32 has reinforced their status as an elite tournament powerhouse. The Oranje confidently navigated an incredibly competitive Group F unbeaten, finishing at the top of the bracket with seven points. They kicked off their campaign with a dramatic 2-2 draw against Japan at the Dallas Stadium, before finding their lethal scoring rhythm in a 5-1 dismantling of Sweden in Houston. Koeman's men officially sealed their top spot in Kansas City with a clinical 3-1 victory over Tunisia, highlighted by a Brian Brobbey strike and a second-half goal from Jan Paul van Hecke.

Morocco, meanwhile, showed immense tactical resilience to secure their place in the Round of 32 out of a grueling Group C. The Atlas Lions made a major statement in their opening fixture by holding eventual group-winners Brazil to a stubborn 1-1 draw in East Rutherford. Building on that defensive foundation, they executed their game plans clinically across their remaining group matches to book their date in Monterrey. While the Dutch team's fluid attacking rotations remain their primary weapon, occasional spaces left open during defensive transitions will be exactly what Morocco's sharp technical midfield plans to exploit.

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Key injuries and major absences alter the pre-match dynamic

There were concerns over the fitness of Denzel Dumfries and Brian Brobbey after both were reported to be managing minor injuries. However, the duo have been declared fit and are expected to be available for the Netherlands' Round of 32 encounter with Morocco.

Ronald Koeman is expected to make just one alteration to the side that started against Tunisia, with Micky van de Ven likely to come into the starting lineup at left-back in place of Nathan Aké.

Brobbey is also tipped to retain his place as the central striker, while Memphis Depay, Justin Kluivert and Crysencio Summerville are expected to begin the match on the bench.

Morocco, meanwhile, are set to make several adjustments following their previous outing against Haiti. Noussair Mazraoui, Issa Diop, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Azzedine Ounahi are all expected to return to the starting XI for the knockout clash.

Ismael Saibari, who is reportedly on course to join Bayern Munich during the upcoming transfer window, has been in fine form at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals in as many matches, and is expected to spearhead Morocco's attack once again.

Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Díaz are also expected to feature from the start as Morocco look to book a place in the Round of 16.

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Positional flexibility vs wide isolation to dictate terms

The Netherlands’ tactical blueprint under Koeman relies heavily on fluid, attacking transitions and isolating wingers in one-on-one scenarios. With dynamic midfield progressors like Tijjani Reijnders and Ryan Gravenberch looking to break the lines, the Oranje try to overload the central channels before unlocking wide outlets like Cody Gakpo.

Morocco, conversely, values a deeply disciplined mid-block that prioritizes defensive compactness over aggressive pressing. The Atlas Lions absorb sustained periods of pressure, counting on the immense work rate of Sofyan Amrabat to clog passing lanes before turning possession over to creative spark Brahim Díaz to initiate rapid forward surges.

Defensive configurations face ultimate pressure

The Dutch defense will be marshalled by captain Virgil van Dijk alongside emerging partner Jan Paul van Hecke. This unit will face an intensive test against the elusive off-the-ball movement and technical trickery of Morocco's frontline.

For Morocco, world-class goalkeeper Yassine Bounou remains the ultimate insurance policy between the posts. Their backline heavily favours positional containment, relying on low-cross prevention and synchronized covering lines to force the Dutch attackers out wide and minimize space inside the box.

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Likely Netherlands XI vs Morocco

Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, F de Jong, Reijnders; Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo

Likely Morocco XI vs Netherlands

Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Brahim, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

Netherlands' 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs, Bart Verbruggen

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jorrel Hato, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, Mats Wieffer

Forwards: Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Justin Kluivert, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville, Wout Weghorst

Morocco's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Reda Tagnaouti

Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui, Anass Salah-Eddine, Youssef Belammari, Achraf Hakimi, Marwane Saadane, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Chadi Riad, Redouane Halhal, Issa Diop

Midfielders: Samir El Mourabet, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari

Forwards: Chemsdine Talbi, Soufiane Rahimi, Ayoub El Kaabi, Brahim Diaz, Amine Sbai, Gessime Yassine, Ayoube Amaimouni

Team news & squads

Ronald Koeman is in charge of the Netherlands for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Oranje squad, and no probable starting XI has been released. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Morocco are managed by Mohamed Ouahbi. As with the Netherlands, no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

The Netherlands have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 World Cup victory over Tunisia on June 25, following a dominant 5-1 win over Sweden on June 20. They drew 2-2 with Japan in their group opener on June 14. Before the tournament, they beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in a friendly and lost 1-0 to Algeria. The Dutch have scored 11 goals and conceded five across those five matches, showing both attacking punch and some defensive vulnerability.

Morocco have won three of their last five, drawing two and losing none. Their most recent result was a 4-2 World Cup win over Haiti on June 24, following a 1-0 victory over Scotland on June 19. They drew 1-1 with Brazil in their group opener on June 13. Pre-tournament, they drew 1-1 with Norway and beat Madagascar 4-0 in friendlies. Morocco have scored 11 goals and conceded five across those five matches, with their unbeaten run a notable feature of their recent form.

Head-to-Head Record

NED Last match MAR 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Morocco 1 - 2 Netherlands 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

The only recorded meeting between these two sides in this dataset is a friendly played on May 31, 2017, in which the Netherlands won 2-1, with Morocco as the designated home team. With just one match on record, no broader pattern can be drawn from the head-to-head history.

Standings

The Netherlands finished first in Group F, while Morocco qualified as runners-up from Group C.