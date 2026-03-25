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Liverpool all-time top scorers: Rush leads the charts, Salah climbing up

Liverpool
M. Salah
Top scorers

GOAL takes a look at Liverpool's top 20 goal scorers of all-time...

Liverpool are undoubtedly one of the biggest teams in England and Europe and some of the best players have donned the Reds' esteemed jersey over the years.

But who were the greatest goal scorers to have played for the Reds?

Ian Rush scored an astonishing 346 goals in 660 appearances across two spells at the club to top the list of all-time top goal scorers.

The 1983-84 campaign was his best season for the club, both in terms of impact and statistics. He scored 47 goals in 65 appearances, winning the Golden Boot in both the league and European Cup, with Liverpool winning the league and European cup double.

In second place is Roger Hunt, the only Liverpool player who made England's starting line-up in the final when they won the 1966 World Cup.

Having made 492 appearances for the club, Hunt scored 285 goals.

It was Hunt who played a huge role in helping Liverpool get back into the first division. Scoring 41 goals in 41 league appearances in the 1961-62 season, Liverpool topped the table in the second division to gain automatic promotion. A season after surviving in the first division, Hunt guided the Reds to a memorable First Division win in 1963-64, once again finishing as the top scorer (31 goals in 41 league appearances).

The top three is completed by Mohamed Salah, who dislodged Gordon Hodgson in 2024-25.

Liverpool's storied history is adorned with legends who have consistently found the back of the net, making the list of all-time top scorers a prestigious accolade. As current players aim to inscribe their names further up this illustrious record, fans often ponder the statistics and potential future milestones. This inquisitiveness has transitioned into the realm of sports betting, where many Indian fans seek out online betting sites to place wagers on ongoing performances and historical record-breaking feats. Utilizing these platforms allows fans to engage with Liverpool's legacy in a manner that extends beyond mere support, offering both excitement and involvement in the evolution of club history.

Ian Rush Kenny Dalglish LiverpoolGetty Images

Steven Gerrard, arguably the greatest Liverpool player of all-time and one of the best midfielders of his generation, made 710 appearances for Liverpool across 17 years, becoming the player with the third-highest appearances in club history. He scored 186 goals and is sixth in the list of all-time top goal scorers.

Other high-profile names such as Robbie Fowler, Kenny Dalglish, and Michael Owen are seventh, eighth and ninth in the list, scoring 183, 172, and 158 goals respectively in an illustrious Liverpool career.

Harry Chambers completes the top 10, having scored 151 goals in 339 appearances.

Roberto Firmino Liverpool Getty Images

Mo Salah is the only remaining active player in the top 20 after the recent departures of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, with the Egyptian King surpassing the legendary Gerrard early in the 2023-24 campaign, before also catching Billy Liddell and Gordon Hodgson in the 2024-25 season as he moved into third spot.

Liverpool's top 20 goal scorers of all-time

Position

Player

Goals

Matches

Years

1

Ian Rush

346

660

1980-1987, 1988-1996

2

Roger Hunt

285

492

1958-1969

3

Mohamed Salah

255435

2017-present

4

Gordon Hodgson

241

377

1925-1936

5

Billy Liddell

228

534

1939-1961

6

Steven Gerrard

186

710

1998-2015

7

Robbie Fowler

183

369

1993-2001, 2006-2007

8

Kenny Dalglish

172

515

1977-1990

9

Michael Owen

158

297

1996-2004

10

Harry Chambers

151

339

1915-1928

11

Sam Raybould

130

226

1900-1907

12

Jack Parkinson

128

219

1902-1914

13

Dick Forshaw

123

288

1919-1927

14

Sadio Mane

120

269

2016-2022

15

Ian St. John

118

425

1961-1971

16

Roberto Firmino

111

362

2015-2023

17

Jack Balmer

110

309

1935-1952

18

John Barnes

108

407

1987-1997

19

Kevin Keegan

100

323

1970-1978

20

John Toshack

96

247

1971-1977

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