Parshva Shah

Bio: I am a sports writer with over six years of experience writing primarily about football and, to a lesser extent, cricket. After realising I couldn't pursue sports as an athlete, I decided to try my hand (literally) as a writer, joining Sportskeeda as a contributor in July 2019. Over the years, I have written for MARCA's English platform, Managing Madrid, The Real Champs and The Sporting News and I am now back at GOAL for my second spell.

My Football Story: I was born in India, where cricket is no less than a religion, and I grew up watching and playing a lot of that particular sport, with the dream of representing my country internationally. That dream never came to fruition and it was in 2014, during my summer vacations, that I came across the highlights of the 2014 Champions League final. I was instantly attached to the winning team that day - Real Madrid - and since then I have hardly ever missed one of their games.

Areas of Expertise:

• Anything and everything related to Real Madrid

• Transfers and opinions on European football

• Premier League and La Liga insights

Favourite Footballing Memory: The second leg of the Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City in 2021-22. I was at a screening with around 300 Madridistas and I remember how the entire place was silenced after Riyad Mahrez made it 5-3 on aggregate, before Rodrygo scored to raise the roof. Another memory would be the Legends El Clasico game that took place in my city.

My All-Time XI: (4-3-3) Iker Casillas; Cafu, Sergio Ramos, Paolo Maldini, Marcelo; Claude Makelele, Luka Modric, Zinedine Zidane; Lionel Messi, Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo