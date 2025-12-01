Parshva Shah

Parshva Shah

News writer

Bio: I am a sports writer with over six years of experience writing primarily about football and, to a lesser extent, cricket. After realising I couldn't pursue sports as an athlete, I decided to try my hand (literally) as a writer, joining Sportskeeda as a contributor in July 2019. Over the years, I have written for MARCA's English platform, Managing Madrid, The Real Champs and The Sporting News and I am now back at GOAL for my second spell.

My Football Story: I was born in India, where cricket is no less than a religion, and I grew up watching and playing a lot of that particular sport, with the dream of representing my country internationally. That dream never came to fruition and it was in 2014, during my summer vacations, that I came across the highlights of the 2014 Champions League final. I was instantly attached to the winning team that day - Real Madrid - and since then I have hardly ever missed one of their games.

Areas of Expertise:

Anything and everything related to Real Madrid

Transfers and opinions on European football

Premier League and La Liga insights

Favourite Footballing Memory: The second leg of the Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City in 2021-22. I was at a screening with around 300 Madridistas and I remember how the entire place was silenced after Riyad Mahrez made it 5-3 on aggregate, before Rodrygo scored to raise the roof. Another memory would be the Legends El Clasico game that took place in my city.

My All-Time XI: (4-3-3) Iker Casillas; Cafu, Sergio Ramos, Paolo Maldini, Marcelo; Claude Makelele, Luka Modric, Zinedine Zidane; Lionel Messi, Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo

Articles by Parshva Shah
  2. Manchester City v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    D. FarkeLeeds

    Beleaguered boss Farke set ultimatum to save his Leeds job

    Daniel Farke has reportedly been handed an ultimatum by authoritative figures at Leeds United, with a new report revealing that the German head coach could risk losing his job if he doesn't manage to eke out a win in his side's upcoming fixtures against Liverpool and Chelsea this week. Farke has been under tremendous pressure in recent weeks after Leeds dropped into the relegation zone.

  3. FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-ARSENALAFP
    ArsenalIndependiente del Valle

    Arsenal agree deal for Ecuadorian wonderkid twins

    Arsenal might just have landed two of South America's most exciting young talents in Independiente del Valle's Quintero twins, Edwin and Holger. The duo, who are currently 16 years old, are set to complete their paperwork in London this week and will officially complete their switch from the Ecuadorian side in August 2027, when they will have turned 18.

  6. Rob McElhenney Ryan Reynolds Wrexham 2025Getty
    WrexhamChampionship

    Wrexham receive HUGE financial support from Welsh taxpayers

    Wrexham, owned by Hollywood icons Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have been boosted by a public grant from the government of Wales worth an astonishing £18 million. The funding is set to help the club in their ambitions to rebuild StoK Cae Ras into a world-class arena that meets UEFA's stadium requirements, with the goal of hosting prominent international fixtures in the future.

  7. GFX Ruben Amorim Amad DialloGetty/GOAL
    AmadR. Amorim

    Another Amad please! Amorim identifies key area to strengthen

    Ahead of Manchester United's Premier League against an in-form Crystal Palace side on Sunday, head coach Ruben Amorim has publicly voiced his desire to bolster his squad with more wing-backs who can offer the same attacking punch as Amad Diallo. The 23-year-old is now the first-choice right wing-back at Old Trafford, although onookers have often criticised Amorim for limiting his potential by playing him out of position.

  8. Arsenal FC v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
    N. MaduekeM. Arteta

    Cruel social media campaign motivated Madueke

    Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed that the intense protests and backlash over the summer signing of Noni Madueke from Chelsea sparked a fierce determination in the 23-year-old. Having only just returned from an extended injury layoff, Madueke is beginning to win over the Arsenal faithful, with Arteta admitting he made it his personal mission to support the winger through the challenging period.

  9. Burnley v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    V. GyoekeresArsenal

    Gyokeres told he 'needs to be the final puzzle' for Arsenal as warning issued

    Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha believes that although Viktor Gyokeres "has done well so far" since making a big-money move to Arsenal from Sporting CP over the summer, he "has had it easy in some ways." Saha has urged the Swedish international to prove his mettle "when the pressure in on", claiming that he "needs to be the final piece of the puzzle" for Mikel Arteta and co.

  1. Erling Haaland Joan LaportaGetty/GOAL
    Erling HaalandBarcelona

    'Our Haaland isn't at City!' - Laporta blasted as La Masia demands made

    Xavi Vilajoana, who this week unveiled his campaign for Barcelona's upcoming presidential elections, was scathing in his criticism of current club president Joan Laporta. Vilajoana promised that, under his presidency, his team will focus on investing further in the club's famous youth academy, saying that it must be the source of their next world-class star, discouraging a big-money move for a star of Erling Haaland's stature.

  4. Arsenal FC v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
    V. KompanyArsenal vs Bayern Munich

    'Better to lose now!' - Bayern chief sees positive side of Arsenal defeat

    Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen had words of encouragement for Vincent Kompany and his players following the Bavarians' 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. Dreesen admitted that it was better for Bayern to lose now than "sometime in the knockout phase." He also had words of assurance for Kompany, adding that "we're happy to be together with you".

  5. Elche CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    X. AlonsoReal Madrid

    Alonso insists he's handling Madrid pressure 'more calmly' than expected

    Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso was delighted with his team's performance against Olympiacos in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, claiming that the sensations within the dressing room are positive after breaking their three-game winless run. Alonso had come under a lot of pressure following Madrid's dramatic drop in form, but the manager assured that he is "handling it much more calmly than you might expect".

  6. Haaland Kane Mbappe
    H. KaneErling Haaland

    Kane to partner Haaland?! Bayern star urged to snub Barca for City

    Former Manchester City forward Shaun Wright-Phillips has urged Harry Kane to team up with Erling Haaland at Manchester City next season, should he decide to call curtains on his Bayern Munich career. The talismanic English striker's contract with the Bavarians runs until June 2027, but reports have claimed that he could depart Allianz Arena at the end of this season.

  7. Al-Nassr v Al-Ahli - Saudi Super Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
    C. RonaldoJ. Felix

    Why Ronaldo was left at home for Al-Nassr Champions League clash

    Cristiano Ronaldo was left out from Al-Nassr's matchday squad for the trip to Istiklol in Wednesday's AFC Champions League Two encounter, with fans served a reminder that the Portuguese icon is unlikely to play much part in Asia's second-tier continental competition. In Ronaldo's absence, Joao Felix led the charge and starred in an emphatic 4-0 win, continuing Al-Nassr's brilliant start to the season.

