How to watch today's Wrexham vs Stoke Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Wrexham vs Stoke, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Wrexham vs Stoke with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Wrexham vs Stoke kick-off time

Championship - Championship SToK Cae Ras

Today's game between Wrexham and Stoke will kick off on 18 Apr 2026, 15:00.

Match Preview

Getty Images

As the Championship season enters its final sprint, the stakes couldn't be higher at both ends of the table. Wrexham, the Hollywood-backed "Red Dragons," are in the thick of a promotion scrap, while Stoke City are looking to solidify their mid-table standing and play the role of ultimate spoilers.

Phil Parkinson’s side has had a historic first season back in the second tier, but they are currently on the outside looking in. Sitting just one spot below the play-off places, they are trailing Hull City (68 pts) by four points. With only four games remaining, this is effectively a "must-win" if they want to keep the dream of back-to-back-to-back promotions alive. Their recent form has been patchy (L-W-L-W), making consistency at home vital.

The Potters are mathematically safe but don't have enough runway to reach the play-offs. However, they've become a difficult nut to crack under their current management, showing improved defensive steel. They come into this one following a 1-1 draw with Blackburn and will be eager to improve a disappointing away record (6 wins in 21 trips) to finish the season on a high.

Team news & squads

Wrexham vs Stoke Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Parkinson Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Robins

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wrexham vs Stoke today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: