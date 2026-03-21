Bayern's relentless march towards another Bundesliga crown continues against Union Berlin.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin will kick off on 21 Mar 2026 at 10:30 EST and 14:30 GMT.

Match preview

With a nine-point lead at the Bundesliga summit, Bayern Munich are approaching another coronation. The Bavarian giants thumped Atalanta 10-2 on aggregate to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, where they'll face Real Madrid. Bayern are unbeaten in 11 matches across all competitions, a sequence including five wins by 3+ goals.

Getty Images

Union's season looks destined to end in a mid-table finish, but they do have more points on the board than they had at this stage of the last two Bundesliga campaigns.

Key stats & injury news

Bayern haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last eight Bundesliga home games.

Bayern trio Jonathan Tah, Luis Díaz and Nicolas Jackson are all suspended while Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala and Manuel Neuer are injured.

First-choice goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow missed Union’s last game.

Harry Kane became the first Englishman to hit 50 Champions League goals after his midweek brace.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: