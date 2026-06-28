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Book Colombia vs Ghana Tickets
Caitlin Casey

How to get Colombia vs Ghana tickets: World Cup prices, Round of 32 fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Colombia take on Ghana next in the World Cup. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

A high-stakes intercontinental battle comes to the Midwest as Colombia takes on Ghana in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32.

Los Cafeteros safely progressed from a challenging Group K, sealing their passage after a hard-fought scoreless draw against Portugal to cement their status as formidable knockout contenders.

They meet a dynamic Ghana side that successfully navigated a grueling Group L campaign to keep their tournament dreams alive.

Colombia vs Ghana World Cup TicketsBook tickets

When is Colombia vs Ghana World Cup kick-off?

This crucial elimination match will be held at the Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium) in Kansas City, Missouri.

crest
World Cup - Final Stage
Kansas City Stadium

How to buy Colombia vs Ghana World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.
Colombia vs Ghana World Cup TicketsBook tickets

How much do Colombia vs Ghana World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates

Stage / Category

Official Price Range

Secondary Market Estimated Range

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues)

$225 – $540

$550 – $3,200 ($1,250)

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (Standard Venues)

$225 – $540

$400 – $2,800 ($1,134)

July 4 – July 7

Round of 16

$240 – $640

$650 – $4,200 ($1,518)

July 9 – July 11

Quarter-finals

$450 – $1,775

$850 – $5,500 ($2,348)

July 14 – July 15

Semi-finals

$930 – $3,295

$1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721)

July 18

Third Place Play-off

$250 – $800

$500 – $3,500 ($1,480)

July 19

FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium)

$1,490 – $7,875

$5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Colombia vs Ghana World Cup: Everything you need to know

Colombia vs Ghana Form

COL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

GHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Colombia vs Ghana: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Colombia vs Ghana Standings

Read more

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