How to buy Borussia Dortmund 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, Bundesliga prices, ballots & more

The German Bundesliga remains the gold standard for fan culture, and nowhere is that electric, hair-raising atmosphere more potent than at Signal Iduna Park (Westfalenstadion) - the iconic home of Borussia Dortmund.

Boasting the largest capacity in Germany, the stadium packs the stands for every single home fixture, with over 81,000 match-going fanatics. The club has been crowned champions of Deutschland eight times and finished as Bundesliga runners-up on four occasions over the last decade.

At the awe-inspiring ‘Yellow Wall’ (Die Gelbe Wand), securing tickets for a Dortmund match is one of the most sought-after commodities in the European ticket market. GOAL has everything you need to know to secure tickets to the Südtribüne steps.

Upcoming Borussia Dortmund 2026/27 tickets and fixtures

Date & KO Time Fixture Competition Tickets Sat Aug 29, 5:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga Tickets Tue Sep 1, 7:45pm Hamburg-Eimsbütteler Ballspiel-Club vs Borussia Dortmund DFB-Pokal Tickets Sat Sep 5, 2:30pm TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Tickets Sat Sep 12, 2:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs SC Paderborn 07 Bundesliga Tickets Sat Sep 19, 5:30pm VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Tickets Sat Oct 10, 2:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs SV Werder Bremen Bundesliga Tickets Sat Oct 17, 2:30pm 1. FC Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Tickets Sat Oct 24, 2:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Tickets Sat Oct 31, 5:30pm FC Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Tickets Sat Nov 7, 2:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs SV Elversberg Bundesliga Tickets Sat Nov 21, 2:30pm Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Tickets Sat Nov 28, 2:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga Tickets Sat Dec 5, 2:30pm FC Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Tickets Sat Dec 12, 2:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga Tickets Sat Dec 19, 2:30pm RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Tickets Sat Jan 9, 2:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs 1. FSV Mainz 05 Bundesliga Tickets Wed Jan 13, 7:30pm 1. FC Köln vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Tickets Sat Jan 16, 2:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Bundesliga Tickets Sat Jan 23, 2:30pm Hamburger SV vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Tickets Sat Jan 30, 2:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Bundesliga Tickets Sat Feb 6, 2:30pm SC Paderborn 07 vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Tickets Sat Feb 13, 2:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga Tickets Sat Feb 20, 2:30pm SV Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Tickets Sat Feb 27, 2:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs 1. FC Union Berlin Bundesliga Tickets Wed Mar 3, 7:30pm Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Tickets Sat Mar 6, 5:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs FC Bayern Munich Bundesliga Tickets Sat Mar 13, 2:30pm SV Elversberg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Tickets Sat Mar 20, 2:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Mönchengladbach Bundesliga Tickets Sat Apr 3, 2:30pm Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Tickets Sat Apr 10, 2:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 Bundesliga Tickets Sat Apr 17, 2:30pm FC Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Tickets Sat Apr 24, 2:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga Tickets Sat May 8, 2:30pm 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Tickets Sat May 15, 2:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs 1. FC Köln Bundesliga Tickets Sat May 22, 2:30pm SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Tickets

How to buy Borussia Dortmund 2026/27 tickets

BVB caps its season tickets at 55,000, leaving roughly 26,000 seats available per match. With official club memberships in the hundreds of thousands, matches routinely sell out through official channels within minutes of release.

Compared to other top leagues such as the Premier League or La Liga, tickets for Bundesliga matches are often more affordable, making it easier for you to experience top-level football live.

Here's how to secure tickets to Borussia Dortmund:

Official General Admission: Through Borussia Dortmund’s official ticket portal. You will need to create a club account. Becoming an official club member provides a crucial priority window before general sale.

Official Hospitality: High-end packages released by the club, which usually remain available slightly longer than standard seats but come at a premium.

High-end packages released by the club, which usually remain available slightly longer than standard seats but come at a premium. Secondary Marketplace Retailers: For international travelers or fans who missed the official drop, this is often the most reliable way to guarantee a seat, transferring tickets to your digital wallet. Make sure to check the T&Cs of the ticket platform you're booking from.

Ticket drops on the club's site usually occur 4 to 6 weeks prior to the matchday. Staying alert to their release schedule is key if you want to pay face value.

How much are Borussia Dortmund 2025/26 tickets?

For the 2026/27 campaign, if you manage the rare feat of buying directly from the club on a match-by-match basis, adult face-value prices range from €19 to €80.

Dortmund operates a tiered pricing structure based on stadium location, with the cheapest tickets found in the upper corners and the standing sections.

On secondary resale aggregators, standard entry tickets currently start from around €35 upwards.

Market values fluctuate heavily based on the opposition (dynamic secondary pricing). Marquee matchups - especially Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich or a heavyweight Champions League knockout tie - will command top-tier premiums, with secondary market prices rising significantly to reflect the sheer volume of international demand.

Like most Bundesliga sides, BVB also offers discounted brackets for juniors and seniors, though these are heavily restricted on the secondary market.

History of Signal Iduna Park

Signal Iduna Park (Westfalenstadion) is a football stadium in Dortmund, Germany. It is Germany's largest stadium and has been the home stadium of Borussia Dortmund ever since it first opened in 1974.

For BVB matches, the capacity is 81,365 with seated and standing sections, whereas for International matches, which are seated only, it is 65,829. The 24,454-capacity Sudtribune (South Bank) is the largest terrace for standing spectators in European football. Famous for the intense atmosphere it breeds, the south terrace has been nicknamed Die Gelbe Wand, meaning 'The Yellow Wall'.

Aside from Dortmund matches, the Signal Iduna Park has hosted games during two previous FIFA World Cups (1974 & 2006) and a UEFA European Championship (Euro 2024), staged the 2001 UEFA Cup final, as well as various national friendlies and qualification matches for World and European tournaments.