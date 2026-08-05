How to buy Borussia Dortmund 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, Bundesliga prices, ballots & more

The German Bundesliga remains the gold standard for fan culture, and nowhere is that electric, hair-raising atmosphere more potent than at Signal Iduna Park (Westfalenstadion) - the iconic home of Borussia Dortmund.
Boasting the largest capacity in Germany, the stadium packs the stands for every single home fixture, with over 81,000 match-going fanatics. The club has been crowned champions of Deutschland eight times and finished as Bundesliga runners-up on four occasions over the last decade.
At the awe-inspiring ‘Yellow Wall’ (Die Gelbe Wand), securing tickets for a Dortmund match is one of the most sought-after commodities in the European ticket market. GOAL has everything you need to know to secure tickets to the Südtribüne steps.
Upcoming Borussia Dortmund 2026/27 tickets and fixtures
|Date & KO Time
|Fixture
|Competition
|Tickets
|Sat Aug 29, 5:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Tue Sep 1, 7:45pm
|Hamburg-Eimsbütteler Ballspiel-Club vs Borussia Dortmund
|DFB-Pokal
|Tickets
|Sat Sep 5, 2:30pm
|TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Sep 12, 2:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs SC Paderborn 07
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Sep 19, 5:30pm
|VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Oct 10, 2:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs SV Werder Bremen
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Oct 17, 2:30pm
|1. FC Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Oct 24, 2:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Oct 31, 5:30pm
|FC Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Nov 7, 2:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs SV Elversberg
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Nov 21, 2:30pm
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Nov 28, 2:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Dec 5, 2:30pm
|FC Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Dec 12, 2:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Dec 19, 2:30pm
|RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Jan 9, 2:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs 1. FSV Mainz 05
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Wed Jan 13, 7:30pm
|1. FC Köln vs Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Jan 16, 2:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Jan 23, 2:30pm
|Hamburger SV vs Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Jan 30, 2:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Feb 6, 2:30pm
|SC Paderborn 07 vs Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Feb 13, 2:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Feb 20, 2:30pm
|SV Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Feb 27, 2:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs 1. FC Union Berlin
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Wed Mar 3, 7:30pm
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Mar 6, 5:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs FC Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Mar 13, 2:30pm
|SV Elversberg vs Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Mar 20, 2:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Mönchengladbach
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Apr 3, 2:30pm
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Apr 10, 2:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Apr 17, 2:30pm
|FC Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat Apr 24, 2:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat May 8, 2:30pm
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat May 15, 2:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs 1. FC Köln
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat May 22, 2:30pm
|SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
How to buy Borussia Dortmund 2026/27 tickets
BVB caps its season tickets at 55,000, leaving roughly 26,000 seats available per match. With official club memberships in the hundreds of thousands, matches routinely sell out through official channels within minutes of release.
Compared to other top leagues such as the Premier League or La Liga, tickets for Bundesliga matches are often more affordable, making it easier for you to experience top-level football live.
Here's how to secure tickets to Borussia Dortmund:
- Official General Admission: Through Borussia Dortmund’s official ticket portal. You will need to create a club account. Becoming an official club member provides a crucial priority window before general sale.
- Official Hospitality: High-end packages released by the club, which usually remain available slightly longer than standard seats but come at a premium.
- Secondary Marketplace Retailers: For international travelers or fans who missed the official drop, this is often the most reliable way to guarantee a seat, transferring tickets to your digital wallet. Make sure to check the T&Cs of the ticket platform you're booking from.
Ticket drops on the club's site usually occur 4 to 6 weeks prior to the matchday. Staying alert to their release schedule is key if you want to pay face value.
How much are Borussia Dortmund 2025/26 tickets?
For the 2026/27 campaign, if you manage the rare feat of buying directly from the club on a match-by-match basis, adult face-value prices range from €19 to €80.
Dortmund operates a tiered pricing structure based on stadium location, with the cheapest tickets found in the upper corners and the standing sections.
On secondary resale aggregators, standard entry tickets currently start from around €35 upwards.
Market values fluctuate heavily based on the opposition (dynamic secondary pricing). Marquee matchups - especially Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich or a heavyweight Champions League knockout tie - will command top-tier premiums, with secondary market prices rising significantly to reflect the sheer volume of international demand.
Like most Bundesliga sides, BVB also offers discounted brackets for juniors and seniors, though these are heavily restricted on the secondary market.
History of Signal Iduna Park
Signal Iduna Park (Westfalenstadion) is a football stadium in Dortmund, Germany. It is Germany's largest stadium and has been the home stadium of Borussia Dortmund ever since it first opened in 1974.
For BVB matches, the capacity is 81,365 with seated and standing sections, whereas for International matches, which are seated only, it is 65,829. The 24,454-capacity Sudtribune (South Bank) is the largest terrace for standing spectators in European football. Famous for the intense atmosphere it breeds, the south terrace has been nicknamed Die Gelbe Wand, meaning 'The Yellow Wall'.
Aside from Dortmund matches, the Signal Iduna Park has hosted games during two previous FIFA World Cups (1974 & 2006) and a UEFA European Championship (Euro 2024), staged the 2001 UEFA Cup final, as well as various national friendlies and qualification matches for World and European tournaments.