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Book Borussia Dortmund Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Borussia Dortmund 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, Bundesliga prices, ballots & more

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Borussia Dortmund

Here's exactly how you can see the German giants in action this season, with tickets live now

The German Bundesliga remains the gold standard for fan culture, and nowhere is that electric, hair-raising atmosphere more potent than at Signal Iduna Park (Westfalenstadion) - the iconic home of Borussia Dortmund.

Boasting the largest capacity in Germany, the stadium packs the stands for every single home fixture, with over 81,000 match-going fanatics. The club has been crowned champions of Deutschland eight times and finished as Bundesliga runners-up on four occasions over the last decade.

At the awe-inspiring ‘Yellow Wall’ (Die Gelbe Wand), securing tickets for a Dortmund match is one of the most sought-after commodities in the European ticket market. GOAL has everything you need to know to secure tickets to the Südtribüne steps.

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Upcoming Borussia Dortmund 2026/27 tickets and fixtures

Date & KO TimeFixtureCompetitionTickets
Sat Aug 29, 5:30pmBorussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SVBundesligaTickets
Tue Sep 1, 7:45pmHamburg-Eimsbütteler Ballspiel-Club vs Borussia DortmundDFB-PokalTickets
Sat Sep 5, 2:30pmTSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Borussia DortmundBundesligaTickets
Sat Sep 12, 2:30pmBorussia Dortmund vs SC Paderborn 07BundesligaTickets
Sat Sep 19, 5:30pmVfB Stuttgart vs Borussia DortmundBundesligaTickets
Sat Oct 10, 2:30pmBorussia Dortmund vs SV Werder BremenBundesligaTickets
Sat Oct 17, 2:30pm1. FC Union Berlin vs Borussia DortmundBundesligaTickets
Sat Oct 24, 2:30pmBorussia Dortmund vs Eintracht FrankfurtBundesligaTickets
Sat Oct 31, 5:30pmFC Bayern Munich vs Borussia DortmundBundesligaTickets
Sat Nov 7, 2:30pmBorussia Dortmund vs SV ElversbergBundesligaTickets
Sat Nov 21, 2:30pmBorussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia DortmundBundesligaTickets
Sat Nov 28, 2:30pmBorussia Dortmund vs Bayer 04 LeverkusenBundesligaTickets
Sat Dec 5, 2:30pmFC Schalke 04 vs Borussia DortmundBundesligaTickets
Sat Dec 12, 2:30pmBorussia Dortmund vs FC AugsburgBundesligaTickets
Sat Dec 19, 2:30pmRB Leipzig vs Borussia DortmundBundesligaTickets
Sat Jan 9, 2:30pmBorussia Dortmund vs 1. FSV Mainz 05BundesligaTickets
Wed Jan 13, 7:30pm1. FC Köln vs Borussia DortmundBundesligaTickets
Sat Jan 16, 2:30pmBorussia Dortmund vs SC FreiburgBundesligaTickets
Sat Jan 23, 2:30pmHamburger SV vs Borussia DortmundBundesligaTickets
Sat Jan 30, 2:30pmBorussia Dortmund vs TSG 1899 HoffenheimBundesligaTickets
Sat Feb 6, 2:30pmSC Paderborn 07 vs Borussia DortmundBundesligaTickets
Sat Feb 13, 2:30pmBorussia Dortmund vs VfB StuttgartBundesligaTickets
Sat Feb 20, 2:30pmSV Werder Bremen vs Borussia DortmundBundesligaTickets
Sat Feb 27, 2:30pmBorussia Dortmund vs 1. FC Union BerlinBundesligaTickets
Wed Mar 3, 7:30pmEintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia DortmundBundesligaTickets
Sat Mar 6, 5:30pmBorussia Dortmund vs FC Bayern MunichBundesligaTickets
Sat Mar 13, 2:30pmSV Elversberg vs Borussia DortmundBundesligaTickets
Sat Mar 20, 2:30pmBorussia Dortmund vs Borussia MönchengladbachBundesligaTickets
Sat Apr 3, 2:30pmBayer 04 Leverkusen vs Borussia DortmundBundesligaTickets
Sat Apr 10, 2:30pmBorussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04BundesligaTickets
Sat Apr 17, 2:30pmFC Augsburg vs Borussia DortmundBundesligaTickets
Sat Apr 24, 2:30pmBorussia Dortmund vs RB LeipzigBundesligaTickets
Sat May 8, 2:30pm1. FSV Mainz 05 vs Borussia DortmundBundesligaTickets
Sat May 15, 2:30pmBorussia Dortmund vs 1. FC KölnBundesligaTickets
Sat May 22, 2:30pmSC Freiburg vs Borussia DortmundBundesligaTickets

How to buy Borussia Dortmund 2026/27 tickets

BVB caps its season tickets at 55,000, leaving roughly 26,000 seats available per match. With official club memberships in the hundreds of thousands, matches routinely sell out through official channels within minutes of release.

Compared to other top leagues such as the Premier League or La Liga, tickets for Bundesliga matches are often more affordable, making it easier for you to experience top-level football live.

Here's how to secure tickets to Borussia Dortmund:

  • Official General Admission: Through Borussia Dortmund’s official ticket portal. You will need to create a club account. Becoming an official club member provides a crucial priority window before general sale.
  • Official Hospitality: High-end packages released by the club, which usually remain available slightly longer than standard seats but come at a premium.
  • Secondary Marketplace Retailers: For international travelers or fans who missed the official drop, this is often the most reliable way to guarantee a seat, transferring tickets to your digital wallet. Make sure to check the T&Cs of the ticket platform you're booking from.

Ticket drops on the club's site usually occur 4 to 6 weeks prior to the matchday. Staying alert to their release schedule is key if you want to pay face value.

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How much are Borussia Dortmund 2025/26 tickets?

For the 2026/27 campaign, if you manage the rare feat of buying directly from the club on a match-by-match basis, adult face-value prices range from €19 to €80. 

Dortmund operates a tiered pricing structure based on stadium location, with the cheapest tickets found in the upper corners and the standing sections.

On secondary resale aggregators, standard entry tickets currently start from around €35 upwards.

Market values fluctuate heavily based on the opposition (dynamic secondary pricing). Marquee matchups - especially Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich or a heavyweight Champions League knockout tie - will command top-tier premiums, with secondary market prices rising significantly to reflect the sheer volume of international demand. 

Like most Bundesliga sides, BVB also offers discounted brackets for juniors and seniors, though these are heavily restricted on the secondary market.

History of Signal Iduna Park

Signal Iduna Park (Westfalenstadion) is a football stadium in Dortmund, Germany. It is Germany's largest stadium and has been the home stadium of Borussia Dortmund ever since it first opened in 1974. 

For BVB matches, the capacity is 81,365 with seated and standing sections, whereas for International matches, which are seated only, it is 65,829. The 24,454-capacity Sudtribune (South Bank) is the largest terrace for standing spectators in European football. Famous for the intense atmosphere it breeds, the south terrace has been nicknamed Die Gelbe Wand, meaning 'The Yellow Wall'.

Aside from Dortmund matches, the Signal Iduna Park has hosted games during two previous FIFA World Cups (1974 & 2006) and a UEFA European Championship (Euro 2024), staged the 2001 UEFA Cup final, as well as various national friendlies and qualification matches for World and European tournaments.

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Frequently asked questions

While it’s not essential to become a club member to buy Borussia Dortmund match tickets, it can make the process much easier. Getting a membership moves you up the ticket priority order and it also includes other benefits such as welcome gifts, discounted tours and museum admissions. A Dortmund Membership costs €62 for adults annually.

Yes, tickets for the majority of matches at Signal Iduna Park will sell out. Borussia Dortmund have the highest average domestic attendance of any European football club, with 80,000+ fans regularly going to games. The club has 200,000+ members and many of them will be on the hunt for tickets the moment they go on sale.

However, it’s always worth checking out secondary market sites such as SeatPick to see if there are Borussia Dortmund resale tickets available.

The ‘50+1 rule’ is a Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) regulation that stipulates that a club must own the majority of its own voting rights. This means that the fans retain control of how their club is run. To do this, a club must own 50 per cent of its shares plus at least one more share.

As ever, there are exceptions. This is most commonly when a person or company has substantially funded a club continuously for at least 20 years. In this case, a controlling stake is permitted. Three examples of this are Bayer Leverkusen, who are owned by local pharmaceutical company Bayer; Wolfsburg, who are owned by automobile manufacturer Volkswagen; and Hoffenheim, who are controlled by former youth player and co-founder of software company SAP, Dietmar Hopp.

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