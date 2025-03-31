How to buy Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund tickets: Bundesliga ticket prices, resale tickets & more

Two of Germany’s footballing giants are set to clash and you could be there when they do

Borussia Dortmund may have had their struggles domestically this season, but Bayern Munich won’t be expecting an easy ride when they host BVB in the Bundesliga on April 12. Although over 400 miles separate the two cities, Bayern vs Dortmund encounters or ‘Der Klassiker’ are always momentous occasions between two footballing giants, with both sides having finished in the top-2 in 8 of the previous 13 Bundesliga seasons. It’s one you won’t want to miss and you could savour the exhilarating Allianz Arena experience by securing yourself a highly sought-after match ticket.

Dortmund took the honours when the teams last locked horns in Munich, in March 2024, with Karim Adeyemi and Julian Ryerson scoring for the visitors in a surprise 2-0 win. It was BVB’s first 'German Clasico' victory for six years and the first time Bayern had failed to net against Dortmund on home turf since 2014. Despite that particular setback for Die Roten last season, they have held sway more often than not in recent times, with Bayern winning 9 of the previous 12 ‘Der Klassiker’ match-ups. That includes a 7-game winning streak, which is their best run of form ever against Dortmund.

Only two goals were scored in the two most recent ‘Der Klassiker’ clashes. That 2-0 Dortmund win in Munich and this season’s 1-1 draw in Dortmund. However, on the whole, the goals have flowed when the sides have collided. In the last 9 encounters between the pair at the Allianz Arena, the nets have bulged an amazing 44 times. As well as goals, sparks have tended to fly when the sides have met and in one particular feisty clash back in 2001, ten yellows and three red cards were handed out. It remains a Bundesliga record for indiscipline.

Bayern have a lot to prove following a disappointing season by their high standards. They failed to clinch the Bundesliga crown for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign, eventually finishing third, 18pts behind champions Bayer Leverkusen. It’s gearing up to be a better season for Die Roten this time around under Vincent Kompany’s guidance. Although they bowed out during the early stages of the DFB-Pokal once again, they are looking in a good position to regain the German title and they remain in the hunt for Champions League honours.

It's been a very tough campaign for Borussia Dortmund with Edin Terzic’s departure following their Champions League Final defeat against Real Madrid at Wembley last May, hitting them hard. Despite a spirited run in the Champions League, BVB have struggled domestically, being knocked out in the second round of the DFB-Pokal and losing more games than they’d won in the Bundesliga prior to the International break.

If you’ve not been to the iconic Allianz Arena in Munich before, or you’re just very keen to go back, this could be the perfect opportunity. Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need ahead of ‘Der Klassiker’, including how much they cost, where you can buy them and much more.

When is the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match?

When: Saturday, April 12 Kick-off: 6:30 pm CET (5:30 pm BST) Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

The Allianz Arena in Munich (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competition purposes) was opened in 2005 and has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches and 75,000 for domestic matches. It is the second-largest stadium in Germany behind the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted several games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. The 2012 UEFA Champions League Final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich was also staged at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga tickets: How much do they cost?

While tickets for Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga games can range from between €15-80, they increase and almost double in some cases for some of the season’s biggest domestic encounters. On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund seats from €200 up to €2,300.

How to buy Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga tickets

Bayern Munich's official ticket sales channel is www.fcbayern.com and this is where you can purchase tickets for both Bayern's men's and women's teams' matches.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

How to watch or stream the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match

If you’re unable to buy tickets for the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund match, it will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky Sports boast the UK TV rights to show Bundesliga matches live on TV and online in 2024/25. You can also stream all the action on NOW and the Sky Sports app. NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more. It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. NOW Sports Memberships also give customers access to all live Sky Sports+ streams as well as Sky Sports documentaries and selected replays and highlights on demand within your membership period. The various membership packages are as follows: 6-Month Saver Membership (£26 a month, 6-month minimum term) and Day Membership (£14.99, one-off payment). Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours. Flexible Month Membership (£29.99 a month, for 6 months). You can cancel anytime.

In Germany, Bundesliga broadcast rights are shared between Sky Deutschland and DAZN, with a handful of games available on Sat.1 and Sport1 (both free to watch). Sky shows every Saturday fixture live, including this Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund match. Bundesliga games also stream live on Sky Go, with on-demand highlights available for every past fixture. Sky's Bundesliga package costs €30 per month.