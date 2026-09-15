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Champions League
team-logoArsenal
Emirates Stadium
team-logoLille
Caitlin Casey

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How to get Arsenal vs Lille tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Arsenal
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Champions League

Arsenal take on Lille in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Book Arsenal vs Lille Tickets:

🎟️ Arsenal vs Lille Tickets: BOOK TICKETS

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Arsenal vs Lille Champions League TicketsBook tickets

When is Arsenal vs Lille Champions League kick-off?

Arsenal vs Lille kicks off at the Emirates Stadium in London.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Lille Champions League: Everything you need to know

Arsenal vs Lille Form

Arsenal have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding one in that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League win at Sunderland, and they also claimed a 1-0 Champions League victory at Napoli. Earlier in the run, they beat Chelsea 2-1 and Aston Villa 1-0 in the Premier League, and defeated Coventry City 3-0. Arsenal have kept multiple clean sheets across those five fixtures.

Lille have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Troyes, following a 3-2 Champions League defeat to Real Betis. They also drew 2-2 with Paris Saint-Germain and won 1-0 away at Toulouse during that period.

ARS

ARS - Form

COV
W3-0
AVL
W0-1
CHE
W2-1
NAP
W0-1
SUN
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
LIL

LIL - Form

SCO
W0-2
PSG
D2-2
TFC
W0-1
BET
L2-3
TRO
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Arsenal vs Lille: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Arsenal vs Lille Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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