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Book Argentina vs Switzerland OR Colombia Tickets
Chris Dickens

How to get Argentina vs Switzerland OR Colombia tickets: World Cup prices, Quarterfinal fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Argentina made it to the quarterfinals in the World Cup. Here's how you can secure your tickets.

FIFA World Cup holders Argentina produced an incredible comeback to defeat Egypt 3-2 in Atlanta on Tuesday, having trailed 2-0 with only 11 minutes remaining.

Goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández secured a sensational victory for Lionel Scaloni's Albiceleste side, setting up a quarterfinal tie against either European challengers Switzerland or fellow South American nation Colombia.

Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at Argentina vs Switzerland OR Colombia, and how much they will cost.

Argentina vs TBC World Cup TicketsBook tickets

When is Argentina vs Switzerland OR Colombia World Cup kick-off?

The huge quarterfinal will take place at Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium).

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World Cup - Final Stage
Kansas City Stadium

How to buy Argentina vs Switzerland OR Colombia World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.
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How much do Argentina vs Switzerland OR Colombia World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates

Stage / Category

Official Price Range

Secondary Market Estimated Range

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues)

$225 – $540

$550 – $3,200 ($1,250)

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (Standard Venues)

$225 – $540

$400 – $2,800 ($1,134)

July 4 – July 7

Round of 16

$240 – $640

$650 – $4,200 ($1,518)

July 9 – July 11

Quarter-finals

$450 – $1,775

$850 – $5,500 ($2,348)

July 14 – July 15

Semi-finals

$930 – $3,295

$1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721)

July 18

Third Place Play-off

$250 – $800

$500 – $3,500 ($1,480)

July 19

FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium)

$1,490 – $7,875

$5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Argentina vs Switzerland OR Colombia World Cup: Everything you need to know

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