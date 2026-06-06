Explained: Why ALL squad players are taking part in pre-match ceremony & anthems at World Cup as FIFA makes unusual change

The institutional hierarchy has defended the adjustment as a modernising step forward that emphasises collective participation over individual starting roles.

Outlining the visual philosophy on Instagram, FIFA president Gianni Infantino posted: “As the FIFA World Cup grows, we continue to innovate the way the game is experienced. The pre-match ceremonies at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be no different.

"Having all players and referees face each other in the centre circle during the national anthems will create a moment of unity, pride and emotion that truly belongs to the teams and to everyone in the stadium.

"In addition, we will have a redesigned 360-degree ceremony which engages every fan in the stadium, including country flag banners and on-pitch elements oriented to create a unique, immersive experience from every seat as well as new visual elements – from player entry arches to handheld flags – poised to heighten the sense of anticipation, with enhanced features for selected matches.

"The FIFA World Cup is about every player and every fan, and this new pre-match ceremony reflects that.”