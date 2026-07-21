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Ameé Ruszkai

Ella Toone, Salma Paralluelo & 10 women's stars who could still move during 2026's wild summer transfer window

Women's football
S. Paralluelo
E. Toone
Kerolin
P. Guijarro
M. Ramirez
E. Terland
WSL
NWSL
Liga F
Serie A Femminile
Premiere Ligue
Bundesliga
Women's Champions League
Barcelona
Arsenal Women
London City Lionesses
Paris Saint Germain
Manchester United Women
Chelsea FC Women
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid Femenino
Manchester City Women
R. Leuchter
K. Buehl
V. Fudalla
Bayer Leverkusen
J. Echegini
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What an explosive women's transfer window it has been so far! Alexia Putellas, Beth Mead, Sam Kerr, Georgia Stanway and Mary Earps are just some of those who have been on the move in the first few weeks, but while a lot of business has already been done, there are still several big names worth keeping an eye on before windows start to slam shut in September.

Most free agents have been picked up now, with Arsenal in particular thriving in that market to recruit Stanway, Ona Batlle, Selina Cerci and Geraldine Reuteler to form what, with the additional signing of Lisa Baum, is shaping up to be an excellent transfer window for the Gunners.

London City Lionesses, too, have really caught the eye as the club tries to kick on and push for those places at the top of the Women's Super League. Putellas, Earps, Mapi Leon and Nicole Anyomi have all joined for free, with Kadidiatou Diani added for a fee for good measure.

But most teams still have plenty of gaps to fill in their squads, with there some big clubs who have been relatively quiet thus far. Barcelona, the reigning European champions, have work to do after bidding farewell to four key first-team stars, Putellas among them; Chelsea are searching for a new centre-forward, having said goodbye to both Kerr and Catarina Macario, and been rejected by Khadija Shaw, Felicia Schroder and Salma Paralluelo; while Manchester United need a big transfer window after disappointingly finishing outside the Champions League places last term.

So, as we delve into the portion of the transfer window most likely to feature contracted players and, as a result, some notable fees, which players could take centre stage? GOAL picks out some names to keep an eye on over the next few weeks...

  • Salma Paralluelo Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

    Most of the free agents have been picked up by now, but there is still one big name out there: Paralluelo. Unlike Putellas, Batlle and Leon, Paralluelo's departure from Barcelona was not communicated before the end of the 2025-26 season, because her future was still up in the air at that point.

    Barca wanted to keep the 22-year-old, who scored twice in the Champions League final win over Lyon in May, but they could not come to an agreement, with the forward rejecting the club's final offer. Paralluelo then also turned down Chelsea last month as the Blues would not meet her salary demands, which, according to The Athletic, exceed £1 million-per-year ($1.34m).

    So, where now for the Spain international? Arsenal, London City, Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with a move for a player who can play either out wide or as a centre-forward and has shone on some huge stages, playing a vital role in Spain's Women's World Cup triumph in 2023.

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  • Elisabeth TerlandGetty

    Elisabeth Terland (Manchester United)

    Players with just a year left on their contracts are always prime for picking in the transfer market, especially if the club is unsure if they will renew terms. Elisabeth Terland is case in point. Despite being the club's top-scorer last season, The Athletic reported in May that Manchester United were considering selling the striker this summer, if the right offer came in, as the club would rather receive a fee for her that potentially see her leave on a free transfer next year.

    Terland rejected a new contract offer from United in November, before the option of a further year in her deal was triggered in January. The report claimed that the Norway international would like to stay, but a new agreement has yet to be reached.

    How the departure of Melvine Malard impacts Terland's situation could be significant. Malard's contract is also set to expire in 2027 but has completed a move to Chelsea for a significant fee, depleting United's attacking options.

    Terland has scored 27 goals in 59 appearances for United and, according to The Cutback, is attracting interest in this summer transfer window.

  • Patri Guijarro Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)

    Barcelona won't want to lose another key player this summer. Putellas, Leon, Batlle and Paralluelo have all already left, putting recruitment under the microscope. However, if Lyon have it their way, the European champions will be mourning another departure, as the team Barca beat in that Champions League final are pursuing a deal for Patri Guijarro, according to Mundo Deportivo.

    Guijarro's current contract expires in a year's time and, according to the report, Lyon are willing to test the theory that Barca will not want to lose her for free by submitting a world-record bid for a player widely considered to be the best holding midfielder in the world. Some of the biggest clubs in England are also on alert.

    It will be fascinating to see how the situation, which Barca wants to resolve with a renewal, develops.

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  • Romee Leuchter PSG Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Romee Leuchter (Paris Saint-Germain)

    With some of the more obvious and accessible centre-forward options, such as Shaw, Schroder and Kerr, now off the market, there are several contracted strikers who may find themselves to be the subject of interest in this summer transfer window, with Romee Leuchter prime among them.

    Winner of the Premiere Ligue's Golden Boot last year, after netting 18 times in 20 appearances for PSG, Leuchter is still only 25 years old and so has the potential to get even better, while already boasting a fantastic goal-scoring record across her career.

    Vrouwen Voetbal Nieuws had reported that Leuchter was set to join Chelsea, amid interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United also. However, after the Blues' deal for Malard came to light, this all changed, with the same outlet later reporting that Leuchter's move collapsed because PSG raised the asking price to €1m (£850,000/$1.14m). The Athletic, meanwhile, contradicted as much, claiming that Malard has been the only forward on Chelsea’s radar in recent weeks.

    Either way, the Parisians are now supposedly looking to renew Leuchter's contract, while Vrouwen Voetbal Nieuws reports that clubs in England and the U.S. present alternative options to the player.

  • Mayra Ramirez Chelsea women 2025-26Getty Images

    Mayra Ramirez (Chelsea)

    Despite missing the entirety of the 2025-26 season with a hamstring injury, Mayra Ramirez has been linked with Real Madrid a couple of times since the turn of the year. ESPN reported as much in March, noting that the club was keen to sign Ramirez, whose contract at Chelsea expires in 2028. A month later, the same outlet then claimed that Madrid had actually initiated talks with the Blues over a move for the Colombia international.

    In the time since, Las Blancas have spent big on another centre-forward, adding teenage phenom Schroder for what appears to be the second-largest fee in women's football history. Does that mean the end of their interest in Ramirez? It seems more than likely, given the money which would be needed because of Ramirez's remaining contract length, the fact Chelsea paid a good fee for her only two years ago and that the Blues don't have a ton of depth at centre-forward themselves.

    Still, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Real came back in for a player they clearly like, especially if the move for Schroder is an indication of a greater commitment to delivering success for the women's team.

  • Klara Buhl Bayern Munich Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich)

    After being the subject of heavy interest from Barcelona previously, could Klara Buhl be on the Blaugrana's radar again this summer? The Germany international only has a year left on her contract at Bayern Munich and has previously described herself as being "proud" that a club like Barca wanted to sign her. Indeed, three-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati even said in an interview last season that Buhl is one player she'd like to join the Catalans.

    With the departure of Paralluelo, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Barca renew their interest, if indeed they have the financial capabilities to push for Buhl this summer, as opposed to waiting for her to become a free agent in a year's time.

    Should that not be the case - and it wasn't last year - then Barca could be beaten to a player they've long admired. Buhl's talent is no secret, after all. She's one of the best wingers in the world and still only 25 years old. Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been linked with her previously, as well as top clubs in the U.S. and France.

  • Ella Toone Manchester United 2025-26-WSLGetty

    Ella Toone (Manchester United)

    It's strange to imagine Ella Toone playing for a club other than Manchester United and yet, with only a year left on her contract, it's a very real possibility.

    Like three other players, Toone's deal was meant to expire this summer, but the Red Devils triggered a one-year extension in January, with head coach Marc Skinner saying at the time: "It gives both parties that conversation place near the end of the contract and gives space to negotiate a potential new contract. It was always going to be that way for these four players, so we are now having constant conversations with them behind the scenes. They have been fantastic for us and the club will continue to try to find solutions for further extensions, hopefully for all of them."

    Six months on and nothing has developed - as of yet. Asked about her future in June, while on England duty, Toone said: “Obviously it’s now time to talk. I just know I have got to make a decision on what’s best for me."

    The playmaker has been a wonderful servant to United, the club she has supported all her life, came through the youth system of and returned to in 2018, when the first team was reinstated. But she has found chances to win trophies and play consistent Champions League football limited. Could that be a reason to look elsewhere? Or will Toone stay to push this project further along in the quest to get to that point of being a perennial challenger?

    It'll be fascinating to see if any interest becomes apparent this summer, with Toone still only 26 years old and sure to be an enticing target for many.

  • Kerolin Man City Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Kerolin (Manchester City)

    Barcelona have bid farewell to a lot of top players this summer, and the need to reinforce the attack is now particularly high on the list of priorities, given the goals lost in Putellas and Paralluelo. The renewal of Caroline Graham Hansen's contract, announced mid-July, helps, and so would the recruitment of Kerolin.

    The Man City star only moved to England in January 2025, but the two clubs are said to be working together to finalise a transfer, according to ge. It's one that would cost Barca a club-record fee if completed, surpassing that paid for Lionesses star Keira Walsh back in 2022.

    If a deal doesn't go through - which wouldn't be unsurprising given Barca are reportedly unable to meet the release clause in the player's contract - or if it takes a little while, could there be the possibility of another team swooping for Kerolin? After all, she's a top player, possessing versatility and the ability to decide games.

    It wasn't expected that she could be on the market this summer, but with it apparent that she is, that could spark further interest.

  • Vanessa Fudalla Bayer Leverkusen Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Vanessa Fudalla (Bayer Leverkusen)

    Only two players were directly involved in more goals in the Frauen-Bundesliga than Vanessa Fudalla: Buhl, the Bayern Munich star piquing the interest of Barcelona, and Cerci, who has already sealed a move from Hoffenheim to Arsenal this summer.

    As for goals, only Cerci, Pernille Harder and Larissa Muhlhaus out-scored Fudalla, who was named Bayer Leverkusen's Player of the Season. Harder is one of the best players in the world and Muhlhaus, aged 23, got herself a move off the back of a Golden Boot-winning return of 17, joining Eintracht Frankfurt on a three-year deal back in April.

    Could a switch beckon for Fudalla, then, after her excellent season? After all, this was no flash in the pan from the 24-year-old. As a teenager, she earned a move to Bayern Munich and thrived as a goal-scorer in the second team, before joining Jena for first-team exposure as a 17-year-old. A year later, she moved to RB Leipzig and thumped in 63 goals across 95 league appearances, including 20 in 42 top-flight games, to earn the switch to Leverkusen last summer.

    However, Fudalla only signed a two-year deal with the club, whom she helped finish fifth in the Bundesliga last season. Leverkusen will surely be keen to extend that contract, but it would be a surprise if there is not competition for her signature.

  • Jennifer Echegini PSG Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint-Germain)

    It looked like Jennifer Echegini was going to be on the move back in January. Amid what was turning out to be an extremely disappointing WSL title defence, Chelsea were keen to add some game-changing quality to the team in the winter window and their attention was firmly focused on the versatile PSG midfielder. However, the French club were not willing to sell, despite the Blues making multiple offers.

    So, could Chelsea renew that interest in this transfer window? Echegini only has a year left on her contract and if PSG believe she is not going to sign a new deal, then getting a fee for her this summer would likely be preferable to losing her on a free in a year's time. The Blues could do with some more attacking recruits, too, after their worst scoring season in seven years.

    Given her contract situation, and her undoubted quality, Echegini will likely be on the radar of other clubs, too. If she doesn't move before the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, set to begin later this month, her performances for Nigeria could well drive her price up further and increase any interest as well.