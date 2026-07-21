Ella Toone, Salma Paralluelo & 10 women's stars who could still move during 2026's wild summer transfer window

Most free agents have been picked up now, with Arsenal in particular thriving in that market to recruit Stanway, Ona Batlle, Selina Cerci and Geraldine Reuteler to form what, with the additional signing of Lisa Baum, is shaping up to be an excellent transfer window for the Gunners.
London City Lionesses, too, have really caught the eye as the club tries to kick on and push for those places at the top of the Women's Super League. Putellas, Earps, Mapi Leon and Nicole Anyomi have all joined for free, with Kadidiatou Diani added for a fee for good measure.
But most teams still have plenty of gaps to fill in their squads, with there some big clubs who have been relatively quiet thus far. Barcelona, the reigning European champions, have work to do after bidding farewell to four key first-team stars, Putellas among them; Chelsea are searching for a new centre-forward, having said goodbye to both Kerr and Catarina Macario, and been rejected by Khadija Shaw, Felicia Schroder and Salma Paralluelo; while Manchester United need a big transfer window after disappointingly finishing outside the Champions League places last term.
So, as we delve into the portion of the transfer window most likely to feature contracted players and, as a result, some notable fees, which players could take centre stage? GOAL picks out some names to keep an eye on over the next few weeks...