Why £70m Carlos Baleba could be the answer to Man Utd’s defensive struggles as former Red Devils full-back discusses tactical shift

That bow may not arrive before the first international break of 2026-27, with United having just one more fixture to take in ahead of domestic action shutting down for three weeks. Said outing will come away at Fulham on Sunday.

Michael Carrick’s side head into that contest with collective confidence rocked by back-to-back defeats. A derby loss against ‘noisy neighbours’ City was endured in controversial circumstances, before then crashing out of the Carabao Cup on home soil.

United had led their third-round clash with Brighton 2-0 with just 10 minutes on the clock, but suffered a dramatic second-half collapse as gaping holes opened up in their much-changed back four.

While Carrick shuffled his pack in that contest, the likes of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw have not been faring much better - with the Red Devils’ backline being breached on seven occasions through four Premier League matches Their only clean sheet this season was picked up in a Champions League win over Sabah.