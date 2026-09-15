‘Why has he not got any bigger?’ - Man Utd defender ‘hasn’t kicked on’ as members of the Red Devils’ leaky backline are accused of being ‘eight one week & five the next’

Asked about a confusing puzzle that United are yet to solve, former Red Devils full-back Simpson - who was speaking courtesy of Free Bets, home of the best betting sites in UK - told GOAL: “They're conceding too many goals. Yes, we're good going forward though, most of the time. But I think it was well documented that we needed a left-back with Luke [Shaw]. Even though Luke was fantastic last season, I think everyone knows Luke can't play two games a week. We want to be in all the competitions. So there's now eight games in the Champions League, and you want to go far in the cups.

“Patrick Dorgu, he's in at left-back. We've seen that at the weekend [against City]. The way he played last season before he got injured, higher up, was a decent threat. Centre-back? I think Harry [Maguire] and [Lisandro] Martinez are the two.

“I do worry about full-backs. I think the inconsistency - one week it's [Noussair] Mazraoui, then it's [Diogo] Dalot, then one week they are an eight, next week they are five. I don't think anyone in any league, whether you're playing in the Premier League, the Champions League, trying to do well, you can't have players in your defence that are one week doing eight and the next week five.

“I think up top you can, because if you've got a winger that's playing a five, you're going to change him and he normally gets swapped after six or seven. You can't do that with your defence. You need a set back four that's a seven every week. And then if they're not playing, who comes in?”