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‘Sorry Tottenham’ - Why Harry Kane will not be rejoining Spurs in stunning transfer as update delivered on England striker’s future at Bayern Munich
Bayern stance on Kane future
Bayern Munich are set to grant Kane an extended holiday period following England’s heartbreaking departure from the 2026 World Cup. According to Christian Falk, the German giants are eager to use this window to accelerate discussions over a new contract for their star forward.
The England captain had effectively blocked all external enquiries regarding his domestic future during the tournament in North America to maintain focus on the Three Lions' campaign. However, now that the dust has settled on their semi-final defeat, Bayern are ready to move. The club believes that the striker’s experiences on the international stage have only reinforced his bond with Munich.
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No room for a Tottenham homecoming
While the romantic notion of a north London return often dominates headlines, the reality is far starker for Spurs fans. Kane is driven by a singular obsession with winning the Champions League, a trophy that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career. The report suggests that while he retains a deep affection for Tottenham, he cannot afford to wait for a long-term rebuilding project at his former club.
The forward is aware that his peak years are finite, and moving back to a team currently in transition would likely end his hopes of winning the European Cup. Real Madrid have also been mentioned as potential suitors, but with Los Blancos reportedly focusing on long-term planning under potential future leadership, the path is clear for Kane to stay put.
International heartbreak fuels club ambition
The pain of England’s 2-1 loss to Argentina has left a significant mark on the striker, who was seen staring into the stands with a sense of finality after the final whistle. Writing in an emotional social media post, the striker admitted he felt a massive void, stating: "No words are big enough right now to overcome this empty feeling in the stomach.
"We were close, really close to another final, but it wasn’t enough. We’ve given everything over these last 7 weeks, and to fall short is hard to take! I know the expectations are high and rightly so; we’ve been knocking on the door for 8 years now but again are missing that final piece of the jigsaw!" This disappointment has seemingly sparked a period of deep reflection, ultimately fueling a renewed and fierce determination to seek redemption and achieve glory at the upcoming season in Germany.
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Olise's transfer status
Bayern's resolve to keep their best talent extends beyond the striker position, with the club also taking a firm stance on Michael Olise. Despite a tentative interest from Real Madrid, the Frenchman is expected to stay at the Allianz Arena for the upcoming campaign. The report adds that Olise's situation could become more complicated next summer, particularly if he does not commit to a new contract, but for now, the Bundesliga side are in no mood to sell. By keeping both Kane and Olise, Bayern are sending a direct message to the rest of Europe that they intend to dominate both domestically and on the continent.
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