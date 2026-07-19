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England player ratings WCGetty
Tom Hindle

Every England player at the 2026 World Cup rated: Jude Bellingham leads from the front as Three Lions head home following third-placed finish

Opinion
England
World Cup
J. Bellingham
H. Kane
D. Rice
A. Gordon
E. Anderson
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England at least managed to put a bit of shine on their World Cup campaign. The highly-entertaining, 6-4 win over France in Saturday's bronze-medal match didn't change the fact that they collapsed in the semi-final against Argentina three days earlier, but it did at least save a little bit of face.

It also gave Thomas Tuchel the chance to flex most of his squad. Remember, this was a contentious group, selected to fit a certain style of play, with some big names, such as Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold, left at home.

The ones that were picked for the tournament in North America delivered a bit of a mixed showing. Sure, England made it to a World Cup semi-final, but did they play all that well? That's at least up for debate.

Certainly, some of them did. Jude Bellingham was one of the players of the tournament, while Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson had their moments, and Harry Kane was in the Golden Boot. But there was a whole lot of average in between.

With that in mind, GOAL has rated and ranked every single England player from their World Cup campaign...

  • England v Argentina: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    26Kobbie Mainoo (N/A)

    How many meetings did Mainoo miss to not even earn a couple of minutes off the bench?! The Manchester United midfielder failed to make it onto the pitch at all this summer, as a back injury he picked up in the day before the France game even ruling him out of the bronze medal match.

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  • England v Croatia: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    25James Trafford (N/A)

    Trafford didn't see a minute of action as the third-choice goalkeeper. His time will come, especially given Jordan Pickford's age. Consider this a valuable learning experience.

  • England v Congo DR: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    24Trevoh Chalobah (N/A)

    Called-up on the eve of the tournament after Tino Livramento suffered an injury, Chalobah's only action came as a stoppage-time substitute against France, where he looked a little shaky on his tournament debut.

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  • England v Argentina: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    23Jordan Henderson (N/A)

    Got six minutes off the bench against Panama to become the first England player to ever appear at seven major tournaments, but Henderson then preceded to both pick up a booking and suffer a broken arm at the Azteca despite being an unused substitute against Mexico. Stuck around to help with squad harmony thereafter.

  • QuansahGetty

    22Jarell Quansah (3/10)

    Was decent before suffering an injury against Panama, almost cost his team everything by getting sent off against Mexico, and was annihilated by Kylian Mbappe against France. A World Cup to forget, then, for Quansah, who was hung out to dry slightly by being asked to fill in at right-back.

  • Panama v England: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    21Ollie Watkins (4/10)

    Given his heroics in the Euro 2024 semi-final, Watkins will have wanted to have play more than the 51 minutes he managed across two substitute appearances against Panama and France. He did look OK in the latter, too.

  • England v Argentina: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    20Ivan Toney (4/10)

    Toney was brought to the tournament primarily as a penalty specialist, with his only other minutes when it mattered likely to come in desperate situations. And so it proved, as the Al-Ahli striker was thrown in stoppage time against Argentina to no avail before playing the majority of the France match from the start.

  • France v England: Bronze Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    19Dean Henderson (5/10)

    It's harsh on Henderson that he conceded four goals on his only World Cup appearance, especially since he could do very little about any of France's strikes. Did make a couple of decent saves otherwise, though.

  • Marcus Rashford England 2026Getty

    18Marcus Rashford (5/10)

    Tuchel hailed Rashford for his "decisiveness" in front of goal after he bagged a lovely fourth against Croatia in the opening game, but he never hit the same heights thereafter. Rashford started against Panama and DR Congo, but after being substituted on the hour mark against the latter, he did not appear again until stoppage time against Argentina. Ended his tournament with an assist against France.

  • England v Congo DR: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    17Noni Madueke (5/10)

    Presumably selected to provide back-up to Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side, Madueke ended up starting four matches due to his Arsenal team-mates fitness issues. He enjoyed a bright start against Croatia, but struggled to reproduce that level of performance through the rest of the tournament. Not seen again after being replaced at half-time against Norway.

  • England v Ghana: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    16Eberechi Eze (5/10)

    Eze made four appearances as a substitute before starting the bronze-medal match, during which he provided an assist. Had a couple of bright moments through the tournament, but was unable to provide in the final third as Tuchel would have liked.

  • 부카요 사카 (Bukayo Saka)Getty Images

    15Bukayo Saka (6/10)

    Saka was injured coming into the tournament and remained wrapped in cotton wool until the bronze-medal match, where he scored a hat-trick to beat France. He also produced a fine assist for the opening goal against Mexico and looked bright against Norway, but this was a summer that otherwise passed the Arsenal winger by.

  • Norway v England: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    14John Stones (6/10)

    Stones started poorly against Croatia but got progressively better as the tournament wore on and he was restored to the line up. Probably what you would have expected from a player who hasn't enjoyed consistent football in the best part of 18 months. At 32, this may prove to be his final tournament.

  • Ezri KonsaGetty

    13Ezri Konsa (6/10)

    Konsa was excellent at times, especially when shifted to right-back. However, his poor marking cost England dearly against Argentina, and he got away with what should have been a penalty with a pretty awful challenge against Ghana. Did grab himself a World Cup goal against France.

  • Reece James England 2026Getty Images

    12Reece James (6/10)

    Looked good when fit, and even offered a couple of tidy shifts in central midfield. However, a highly predictable hamstring injury that saw him miss a handful of games rather soured his campaign. He's certainly good enough to be England's main man at right-back, but whether his legs can withstand it is a separate question.

  • Dan Burn England 2026Getty

    11Dan Burn (6/10)

    Is Burn good enough to be a regular for England? Not one bit. But the usage of him as a header-winning monster was mighty entertaining, not to mention immensely effective against Mexico and Norway. We will always have the duels, but this really should be a one-and-done situation.

  • Nico O'ReillyGetty

    10Nico O'Reilly (6/10)

    There is no denying that O'Reilly is an immense talent, but when it came to big moments defensively, he left too much room behind him, which is perhaps why he was dropped to the bench for the Argentina semi-final. Unfortunate to not grab a goal after hitting the woodwork on multiple occasions as he did at least show off his attacking prowess.

  • Jordan PickfordGetty

    9Jordan Pickford (6/10)

    Pickford's heroics at the Azteca will never be forgotten, nor will a couple of tidy saves against Norway, albeit they came after he was beaten by a cross-cum-shot that should never have gone in. But there were also certainly moments when he could have done better - not least for Argentina's equaliser in the semi-final.

  • England v Argentina: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    8Morgan Rogers (6/10)

    Tuchel speculated before the tournament that Rogers could start ahead of Bellingham. That proved not to be the case, but the manager still found a role for him. Rogers did a job as a No.8 off the bench against Norway, produced an assist as a right winger against Argentina, and turned in a solid performance in the third-place match.

  • Mexico v England: Round Of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    7Marc Guehi (7/10)

    Looking back now, it is absolutely baffling that Guehi didn't start the first game. He is England's best centre-back, by some distance. And even if he didn't hit his absolute best here, he has done enough to remain in the team going forward. Playing at a higher level for Manchester City will surely help him further develop, too.

  • Elliot AndersonGetty

    6Elliot Anderson (7/10)

    Anderson took his time to find his best at this tournament, but showed up in big moments, and there was enough evidence to suggest that a Rice-Anderson-Bellingham trio will work just fine until at least 2030.

  • Declan Rice England 2026 World CupGetty

    5Declan Rice (7/10)

    Rice is a very, very, very good ball-winning midfielder, and when he has space to drive forward, he can truly be elite. His passing, though, is a bit limited, and England really needed someone to take some more risks playing into the final third. A lovely goal and signature assist against France proved his quality - and England certainly suffered in the games where he was limited by injury and illness.

  • Harry KaneGetty Images

    4Harry Kane (7/10)

    Kane looked like a Golden Boot contender in the early goings of the tournament, and bailed England out big time against DR Congo in the round of 32. However, his lack of athleticism was exposed badly against Argentina. Six goals is a decent return, but similar questions are being asked of Kane looking ahead to Euro 2028.

  • Djed SpenceGetty Images

    3Djed Spence (8/10)

    A shock selection, Spence was highly impressive when called upon, and probably England's best player against both France and Argentina following strong cameos against Mexico and Norway. That tackle against Argentina will go down in folklore despite the result. He deserves plenty of plaudits, and a chance to stake his claim for a regular starting role ahead of the Euros, too.

  • England v Argentina: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    2Anthony Gordon (8/10)

    Gordon began the tournament as the first-choice left winger, but lost his spot to Rashford for the Panama and DR Congo matches. Two assists off the bench against the latter, however, saw him force his way back into the line up, and he was England's best player for long stretches against Mexico, provided another assist against Norway and was immense for an hour against Argentina while opening his goal account for the tournament. A tireless runner and clever operator in the final third, he showed exactly why Barcelona spent so big to secure his signature.

  • Jude BellinghamGetty Images

    1Jude Bellingham (10/10)

    How silly the debates about his starting spot now seem! Bellingham was England's best player at the tournament by a country mile, and would have certainly been a Golden Ball contender had the Three Lions advanced to the final after scoring seven goals, including match-winning braces against Mexico and Norway in the knockouts. Still only 23, England undoubted have one of the best midfielders in the world in their side.