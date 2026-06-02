‘Let’s see!’ - Ruben Dias not convinced 2026 World Cup will be ‘last dance’ for evergreen Ballon d’Or winners Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Luka Modric

For a nation that consistently produces top-tier talent, securing football's most prestigious prize remains their ultimate ambition. Dias insists that the squad do not feel weighed down by the expectations placed upon them to deliver the trophy for their talismanic forward. Instead, they view it as a collective mission to dethrone Messi and Argentina. Detailing the squad's mindset, the defender noted: "It would be a pleasure for all of us to be able to provide that moment to him, to ourselves, to all of Portugal, to our families. It does not represent extra pressure, it represents, yes, an even more special desire to be part of [the World Cup] and to get there to win."