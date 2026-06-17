Revealed: When Harry Kane was told he’ll ‘never be good enough’ - with record-shattering England captain making a mockery of that assessment

Such heights felt almost impossible to scale when taking in a series of loan spells at Football League clubs between 2011 and 2013. First senior goals were recorded when turning out for Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester, but few could have predicted what was to come from the hard-working forward.

Those at Brisbane Road certainly were not convinced that Kane would amount to much. They have been left watching on as the now 32-year-old has rewritten the history books in north London, become a Bundesliga title winner at Bayern Munich and plundered 79 goals for his country.

Kane is now widely considered to be the best No.9 on the planet, with remarkable individual standards being maintained, and Redknapp - who witnessed the start of that journey at Tottenham - is in no doubt that the humble east London native forms part of the global elite.