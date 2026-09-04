‘Players will leave for 500m!’ - Bradley Barcola’s £123m transfer to Liverpool concerns former France international Bacary Sagna as ‘this has to stop’ warning is sounded

Sagna went on to say of the issues that professional football has been facing of late, with FIFA making plenty of unfortunate headlines: “You know it's football, a business, it's good football became a business but any business going high also has its bad side and danger.

“So to regulate football rules and football financial rules you have to be very smart because soon something like we saw with FIFA trying to sell the World Cup will happen and I'm not surprised. I'm not surprised because there is no limit, there is no financial rules anymore. Any player can leave for any kind of money.

“There have to be rules and roots. When you were educated, you have 60 per cent from when you are little, you were grounded in that, and then of course you will develop yourself on the other 40. Football has to be the same.

“The basics will never change if you start touching the most important things and you get trouble. When I see all the problems with FIFA being attacked by everyone, I'm not surprised. And this is the same for players.

“Soon you will have players complaining and clubs complaining and clubs being out of the financial fair play, so top clubs will control it and you'll have to bring other clubs that are not going to have the same quality. The image rights will be damaged because if you don't have the same quality, then you don't have the same money, and when you start going down that path it is difficult to stop. We need to be careful.”