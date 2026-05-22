Michael Carrick gets the job! Man Utd announce ex-midfielder's appointment after securing Champions League return

Reflecting on the heavy responsibility of managing his former club permanently after five highly successful months in temporary charge, the multi-time Premier League winner expressed immense pride. Speaking via the club's official website, Carrick said: “From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United. Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride.

"Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here. Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again.”