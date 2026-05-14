Michael Carrick nominated for Premier League Manager of the Season award despite only being in charge of Man Utd for four months

The nomination places Carrick in competition with Keith Andrews, Arteta, Guardiola, Andoni Iraola, and Regis Le Bris for the prestigious accolade. Since he took the reins, United have sat at the top of the Premier League form table, recording ten wins, three draws and only two losses from his 15 games in charge. The Premier League confirmed that fans have until 12:00 BST on Monday May 18 to vote, with the public's choice being combined with an expert panel to decide the ultimate winner.