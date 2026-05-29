Manuel Neuer's 'aura' lifting Germany squad as team-mates reveal extra 'focus' when facing legendary Bayern goalkeeper in training

Bayern Munich defender Tah explained that attackers become more cautious when facing the experienced goalkeeper, whose reputation continues to command respect at the highest level. "You can just tell that attackers have to be especially focused when finishing," Tah explained, as quoted by Sky.

Borussia Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck went even further when discussing the veteran’s qualities. "He is probably the best goalkeeper of all time," Schlotterbeck stated.