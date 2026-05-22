Will Manuel Neuer play for Bayern Munich in the DFB Cup final? The decision is made

Neuer had already been sidelined in December, February and March due to muscle-fibre tears. During last Saturday's 5–1 victory over 1. FC Köln on the final Bundesliga matchday, he was substituted as a precaution due to calf problems.

The day before, he had extended his expiring contract until 2027. On Thursday, coach Nagelsmann included him in the squad for the North American World Cup. The DFB team will begin preparations for the tournament in Herzogenaurach on Wednesday.

"The World Cup isn't in jeopardy, but he can't play tomorrow," sporting director Max Eberl stated at a Bild event on Friday. "It's simply too soon after Saturday's injury, so there's no point risking further damage by playing him in the cup final. We made this decision together, as tough as it is for Manu to miss the final."