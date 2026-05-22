FC Bayern confirmed this on Friday morning. Nevertheless, Neuer will travel to Berlin to support the team.
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Will Manuel Neuer play for Bayern Munich in the DFB Cup final? The decision is made
According to Sky, Manuel Neuer's recovery is progressing well, but a small risk remains. At 40, the veteran goalkeeper is unwilling to jeopardise his World Cup chances, so he will sit out the DFB-Pokal final.
Jonas Urbig will once again step in for him in Saturday's DFB Cup final. The 22-year-old backup keeper will make his 20th appearance of the season—and potentially the biggest match of his career to date. Goalkeepers Sven Ulreich and Jannis Bärtl also travel with the squad, giving head coach Vincent Kompany further options between the posts.
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Manuel Neuer was substituted during the final matchday of the Bundesliga season.
Neuer had already been sidelined in December, February and March due to muscle-fibre tears. During last Saturday's 5–1 victory over 1. FC Köln on the final Bundesliga matchday, he was substituted as a precaution due to calf problems.
The day before, he had extended his expiring contract until 2027. On Thursday, coach Nagelsmann included him in the squad for the North American World Cup. The DFB team will begin preparations for the tournament in Herzogenaurach on Wednesday.
"The World Cup isn't in jeopardy, but he can't play tomorrow," sporting director Max Eberl stated at a Bild event on Friday. "It's simply too soon after Saturday's injury, so there's no point risking further damage by playing him in the cup final. We made this decision together, as tough as it is for Manu to miss the final."